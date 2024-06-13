On June 12, 2024, nearly 1,500 WSFS Associates volunteered at more than 130 community organizations across the region as part of WSFS’ second annual We Stand for Service Day.

Team WSFS Associates volunteer at Cradles to Crayons for We Stand for Service Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company-wide day of giving back through volunteerism saw approximately 1,500 Associates band together to volunteer more than 5,000 hours and make an impact at organizations across the region.

“Our commitment to service goes beyond banking. Through initiatives like We Stand for Service Day, we aim to make a tangible and positive impact in the Communities we proudly call home,” said Vernita Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “We’re thankful to our dedicated Associates and community partners, whose unwavering support make impactful initiatives like this possible.”

WSFS (Nasdaq: WSFS) partnered with more than 130 community organizations throughout the Bank’s footprint in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“In a world where food waste and food insecurity coexist, Sharing Excess aims to revolutionize food sharing by solving the logistical barriers of rescue and redistribution. We rely on volunteers, such as WSFS Associates, to sort, glean and distribute fresh nutritional food to our neighbors in need,” said Evan Ehlers, Founder, Sharing Excess.

“All of us at HomeFront are incredibly grateful for the dedicated volunteers from Bryn Mawr Trust, who have made a significant impact on our families’ lives through their selfless service at HomeFront's Resource Network. This includes their help within our Choice Food Pantry, the Diaper Resource Center, our FreeStore and Furnish the Future program. Their commitment and hard work have enabled us to provide food, diapers, household items and more to countless families in need. Together, we are making a real difference and building a stronger community,” said Gina Davio, Community Engagement Manager, HomeFront.

“With the hundreds who come to us daily and the thousands that depend upon us for basic needs like food, shelter and clothing, we need committed corporations like WSFS to provide the essential volunteer efforts to do all the work. In the end, this work brings hope for lives helped and turned around,” said Rev. Tom Laymon, Sr. Pastor/President/CEO, Sunday Breakfast Mission.

Volunteer events were held in all three counties in Delaware at organizations such as Sunday Breakfast Mission, Read Aloud Delaware and Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding; in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania at organizations like Cradles to Crayons, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, Chester County Food Bank, Variety The Children's Charity and YWCA of Greater Harrisburg; and in Burlington, Camden and Mercer counties in New Jersey at organizations including Cathedral Kitchen, Urban Promise NJ, HomeFront NJ and the Burlington Township Food Pantry.

Video and photos from We Stand For Service Day’s events can be found here.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of March 31, 2024, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $80.5 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (57), Delaware (40), New Jersey (14), Florida (1), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

