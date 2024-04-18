WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce the hire of Brooke Moyer as Senior Vice President and Director of Loan Syndications, reporting to Jim Gise, Senior Vice President, Middle Market, Syndications and Capital Markets.

In his role, Moyer will be responsible for arranging, pricing, structuring and distributing multi-bank commercial and industrial (C&I), commercial real estate (CRE) and healthcare credit facilities for WSFS’ Commercial Division, acting as the primary syndications professional for all assigned Customers and prospects.

“We look forward to leveraging Brooke’s experience and expertise in loan syndications to continue to build out this important and growing line of business for WSFS,” said Gise. “He will provide strategic focus to an existing capability to help our C&I, CRE and healthcare Customers grow.”

"I'm thrilled to join such a dynamic and locally focused organization where I'll contribute to WSFS’ continued growth by expanding the loan syndication practice," said Moyer.

Prior to joining WSFS, Moyer was a Vice President of Loan Capital Markets at J.P. Morgan, where he was responsible for structuring and broadly syndicating loans for financial institution borrowers in J.P. Morgan's Commercial & Investment Bank. He has extensive experience advising management teams on their credit facility needs across both best-efforts and acquisition financing scenarios.

Moyer has also held positions in credit risk and corporate banking at J.P. Morgan, where he worked on loan transactions from an underwriting and relationship perspective.

Moyer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. He resides in the Philadelphia area.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of December 31, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $78.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (57), Delaware (40), New Jersey (14), Florida (1), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

