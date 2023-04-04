WSFS Bank Receives the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Seventh Time

WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce that for the seventh time it has received The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes companies with the most engaged workplace cultures.

WSFS is one of 57 global Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners honored for putting Associate engagement at the core of its business strategy and fostering a workplace culture to match.

“Our Associates are the foundation of our culture and business model, and we make strategic and deliberate investments to attract, retain and develop talent,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, WSFS Bank. “In 2022, our Associate Engagement Ratio was 10.33 to 1, which means there were more than 10 engaged Associates for every one actively disengaged Associate, compared to a 2022 engagement ratio of 1.8 to 1 for the U.S. working population. WSFS provides intentional development opportunities to our Associates, establishing career development plans that allow our Associates to apply their talents in new and fulfilling roles. We’re honored to receive this recognition, and thank our Associates for standing for service and making this possible.”

WSFS will be recognized along with the other award recipients at the 2023 Gallup at Work Summit, June 5-7, 2023.

