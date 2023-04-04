Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WSFS Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSFS   US9293281021

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WSFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:52:23 2023-04-04 am EDT
37.16 USD   -0.66%
09:23aWSFS Bank Receives the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Seventh Time
BU
07:46aStephens Starts WSFS Financial at Overweight With $47 Price Target
MT
03/30WSFS Bank Study Finds Americans Are Confident Managing Their Money, But Inflation, Rising Costs and Fears of an Economic Downturn Are Impacting Financial Security
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WSFS Bank Receives the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Seventh Time

04/04/2023 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce that for the seventh time it has received The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes companies with the most engaged workplace cultures.

WSFS is one of 57 global Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners honored for putting Associate engagement at the core of its business strategy and fostering a workplace culture to match.

“Our Associates are the foundation of our culture and business model, and we make strategic and deliberate investments to attract, retain and develop talent,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, WSFS Bank. “In 2022, our Associate Engagement Ratio was 10.33 to 1, which means there were more than 10 engaged Associates for every one actively disengaged Associate, compared to a 2022 engagement ratio of 1.8 to 1 for the U.S. working population. WSFS provides intentional development opportunities to our Associates, establishing career development plans that allow our Associates to apply their talents in new and fulfilling roles. We’re honored to receive this recognition, and thank our Associates for standing for service and making this possible.”

WSFS will be recognized along with the other award recipients at the 2023 Gallup at Work Summit, June 5-7, 2023.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of December 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $19.9 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $64.5 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
09:23aWSFS Bank Receives the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for Seventh Time
BU
07:46aStephens Starts WSFS Financial at Overweight With $47 Price Target
MT
03/30WSFS Bank Study Finds Americans Are Confident Managing Their Money, But Inflation, Risi..
BU
03/29Wsfs Financial : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2022
PU
03/27WSFS CARES Foundation Provides First Quarter Grants to Community Organizations in Delaw..
BU
03/24Wsfs Financial : 2022 Proxy
PU
03/20WSFS Names 13 Associates to Senior Leadership Positions
BU
03/19WSFS Financial Corporation(NasdaqGS:WSFS) added to S..
CI
02/28WSFS FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/28Wsfs Financial Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fin..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 015 M - -
Net income 2023 303 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,54x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 2 296 M 2 296 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 160
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WSFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 37,40 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Brubaker Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Anat M. Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-17.51%2 296
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.33%79 132
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.36%58 599
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES1.01%25 884
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-1.90%19 179
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-3.57%15 093
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer