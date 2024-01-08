Official WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION press release

WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today celebrated the Grand Opening of its banking office and the accompanying Wiss Fiss Lounge, marking another chapter in the Bank’s commitment to Philadelphia. The new banking office is located at WSFS’ Philadelphia headquarters at 1818 WSFS Bank Place on Market Street.

WSFS Bank Chairman, President and CEO, Rodger Levenson, and Chief Consumer Banking Officer, Shari Kruzinski, were joined by representatives from the State of Pennsylvania, City of Philadelphia, Center City District, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, WSFS Associates, Customers and Community partners to celebrate the banking office and Wiss Fiss Lounge Grand Opening. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in the heart of Center City, the new banking office includes offices for meetings with Customers, a full-service ATM and a modern banking environment. In addition to the new banking office, WSFS leased an additional 1,479 square feet in the building lobby to create the Wiss Fiss Lounge. This space will provide building tenants, visitors, local businesses and the Community a place to meet and host special events, with access to a variety of quick serve food and beverage options.

The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank, provided its first grant of 2024 to Gift of Life Howie’s House. The $10,000 grant will support the organization’s mission to serve as a “home away from home” for transplant patients and their families by providing temporary, affordable lodging, and supportive services to those who travel to Philadelphia for transplant-related care. The celebration also featured a performance by a Mummers string band, and an appearance by Phang, the Philadelphia Union’s mascot.

“Since WSFS moved into this building in 2019, we’ve anxiously awaited this day and the opportunity to open a banking office at WSFS Bank Place,” said Kruzinski. “We look forward to welcoming Customers to our new banking office and Wiss Fiss Lounge. This location will provide a full range of amenities to meet Customers’ needs and space to share with Customers, Community members and our fellow tenants of 1818 Market Street. WSFS has been serving our Customers and Communities for nearly 200 years, and our team is eager to bring banking services to this new location in Center City Philadelphia.”

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of September 30, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $77.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 116 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (59), Delaware (40), New Jersey (14), Florida (1), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

