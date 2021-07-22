WSFS Financial : 2Q 2021 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors, including our pending acquisition of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations, capital and liquidity, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this presentation, the terms "WSFS", "the Company", "registrant", "we", "us", and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include core earnings per share ("EPS"), core net income, core return on equity ("ROE"), core efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), core PPNR, PPNR to average assets ratio, core PPNR to average assets ratio, core return on assets ("ROA"), core net interest income, core net interest margin ("NIM"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), core ROTCE, core fee revenue and core fee revenue as a percentage of total core net revenue. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix.
Table of Contents
2Q 2021 Highlights
Page 4
Loan & Deposit Growth
Page 5
Net Interest Margin Trends
Page 6
Core Fee Revenue Trends
Page 7
ACL Overview
Page 8
WSFS & Bryn Mawr Update
Page 9
2021 Core Outlook
Page 10
WSFS Franchise and Markets
Page 11
Lines of Business
Page 18
Selected Financial and Performance Metrics
Page 24
Capital Management
Page 31
WSFS Mission, Vision, Strategy, and Values
Page 34
Appendix: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Page 35
2Q 2021 Highlights
2Q 2021
$ in millions (expect per share
Reported
Core1
amounts)
EPS
$2.01
$2.00
ROA
2.60%
2.59%
Net Income2
$95.7
$95.4
PPNR1
$59.7
$59.0
PPNR %1
1.62%
1.60%
ROE
21.32%
21.26%
ROTCE1
31.43%
31.35%
NIM
3.23%
3.23%
Fee Revenue
$49.0
$43.8
Fee Revenue %3
31.4%
29.0%
Efficiency Ratio
61.6%
60.7%
ACL Ratio ex PPP
1.63%
1.63%
Bank CET1
14.21%
14.21%
2Q 2021 operating results reflect reduction in reserves driven by positive credit trends, diversified fee revenue growth, and strong capital levels
2Q 2021 Highlights:
Core ROA1 of 2.59%, up from 1.89% in 1Q 2021
Net credit (recoveries) costs were ($68.1) million due to continued improvement in the economic outlook and improved portfolio credit quality trends compared to 1Q 2021, including declines in problem assets, delinquencies, and nonperforming assets
ACL coverage ratio was 1.63%, excluding PPP loans at June 30, 2021
Core fee revenue1 increased $6.3 million (excluding impact of Durbin Amendment and PPP), or 16% year-over-year, demonstrating strong trends in Wealth Management and Cash Connect®, along with the diversification of our fee businesses
Completed the redemption of $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of our 4.50% senior notes due 2026
Continued improvement in strong capital levels including a Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 14.21%
On June 10, 2021, WSFS and Bryn Mawr stockholders approved the previously announced merger of Bryn Mawr into WSFS at a special meeting of stockholders for each company
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock
1
These are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial information.
2
Attributable to WSFS
3
Tax-equivalent
Loan and Deposit Growth
Loan growth excluding purposeful run-off portfolios and PPP forgiveness;
Significant excess customer liquidity continues to grow
Loans - 2Q 2021 vs 1Q 2021 and 2Q 2020
Jun
Mar
Jun
2Q21
Annualized
YOY $
YOY %
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
$ Growth
% Growth
Growth Growth
C & I Loans
$3,233
$3,213
$3,354
$20
3%
($121)
(4%)
PPP Loans
$223
$527
$945
($304)
(231%)
($722)
(76%)
Commercial Real Estate
$2,024
$1,975
$2,166
$49
10%
($142)
(7%)
Construction Loans
$780
$784
$638
($4)
(2%)
$142
22%
Commercial Leases
$292
$265
$213
$27
41%
$79
37%
Total Commercial Loans
$6,552
$6,765
$7,316
($213)
(13%)
($764)
(10%)
Residential Mortgage (HFS/HFI/Rev Mgt)
$720
$829
$1,012
($109)
(53%)
($292)
(29%)
Consumer Loans
$1,105
$1,140
$1,133
($35)
(12%)
($28)
(2%)
Total Gross Loans
$8,377
$8,734
$9,461
($357)
(16%)
($1,084)
(11%)
Residential Mortgage (HFI)
$606
$671
$892
($65)
(39%)
($286)
(32%)
Student Loans Acquired from BNCL
$113
$115
$119
($2)
(7%)
($6)
(5%)
Auto Loans Acquired From BNCL
$11
$16
$33
($5)
(125%)
($22)
(67%)
Participation portfolios (CRE) from BNCL
$40
$55
$169
($15)
(109%)
($129)
(76%)
Leveraged Loans (C&I) from BNCL
$0
$0
$12
$0
0%
($12)
(100%)
Total Run-Off Portfolios
$770
$857
$1,225
($87)
(41%)
($455)
(37%)
Gross Loans ex Run-Off Portfolios
$7,607
$7,877
$8,236
($270)
(14%)
($629)
(8%)
PPP Loans
$223
$527
$945
($304)
(231%)
($722)
(76%)
Gross Loans ex Run-Off & PPP Portfolios
$7,384
$7,350
$7,291
$34
2%
$93
1%
Deposits - 2Q 2021 vs 1Q 2021 and 2Q 2020
Jun
Mar
Jun
2Q21
Annualized
YOY $
YOY %
($ in millions)
2021
2021
2020
$ Growth
% Growth
Growth Growth
Noninterest Demand
$4,328
$3,858
$3,189
$470
49%
$1,139
36%
Interest Demand Deposits
$2,633
$2,659
$2,302
($26)
(4%)
$331
14%
Savings
$1,928
$1,886
$1,732
$42
9%
$196
11%
Money Market
$2,723
$2,722
$2,333
$1
0%
$390
17%
Total Core Deposits
$11,612
$11,125
$9,556
$487
18%
$2,056
22%
Customer Time Deposits
$1,052
$1,094
$1,228
($42)
(15%)
($176)
(14%)
Total Customer Deposits
$12,664
$12,219
$10,784
$445
15%
$1,880
17%
Commercial run-off portfolios acquired from Beneficial Bancorp Inc. are down to $40 million; remaining run-off portfolio is primarily residential mortgage
PPP loans decreased $304 million from 1Q 2021 due to expected forgiveness
Continued focus on strategy to optimize our balance sheet mix towards relationship-based commercial loans and deposits
Customer funding levels remain elevated and increased $445 million during 2Q 2021 primarily due to Trust-related deposits
