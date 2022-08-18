Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WSFS Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSFS   US9293281021

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WSFS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
51.12 USD   +0.43%
05:34pWSFS FINANCIAL : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05:18pWSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17INSIDER SELL : WSFS Financial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WSFS Financial : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation

08/18/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WSFS Financial Corporation

2Q 2022 Investor Update August 2022

1

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP

Forward Looking Statements:

This presentation contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors, including ability to successfully integrate and fully realize the cost savings and other benefits of our recent acquisition of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMT") and the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations, capital and liquidity, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this presentation, the terms "WSFS", "the Company", "registrant", "we", "us", and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include core earnings per share ("EPS"), core EPS excluding initial BMT ACL provision, core net income, core return on equity ("ROE"), core efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), core PPNR, PPNR to average assets ratio, core PPNR to average assets ratio, core return on assets ("ROA"), core ROA excluding initial BMT ACL provision, core net interest income, core net interest margin ("NIM"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), tangible book value ("TBV") per share, TBV Dilution, core ROTCE, core fee revenue and core fee revenue as a percentage of total core net revenue. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix.

Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective holders.

2

Table of Contents

Franchise and Markets

Page 4

Selected Financial and Performance Metrics

Page 18

3

Franchise and Markets

4

The WSFS Franchise - Diversified Business Model1

Locally-positioned Banking and Wealth Franchise, with several Nationwide Businesses

Regional

National

  • Consumer
    • 94 branches serving Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey with over 600 branded ATMs
    • Focused strategic partnerships like Upstart, which has over 85% regional concentration for outstanding balances
  • Commercial & Small Business
    • Over $9 billion in Commercial loan exposure within our footprint
    • Over $700 million in Small Business loan exposure within our footprint
  • Mortgage
    • Nearly $1 billion in loans originated in 2021 with a focus on the Mid- Atlantic footprint
  • Private Banking
    • Offers integrated Wealth solutions to high-net-worth Customers, with over 80% of balances in our Consumer footprint
  • Wealth and Trust
    • Serving all 50 states with over half of revenues coming outside of PA/DE/NJ through our established national centers of influence and reputation for service
  • Cash Connect®
    • Serving all 50 states by leveraging strategic channel partnerships with national Smart Safe deployers and independent ATM Sales Organization
  • NewLane Finance
    • Serving all 50 states by onboarding and expanding relationships with a diverse group of vendors and brokers
  • Strategic Partnerships
    • SpringEQ and LendKey are online-focused partners that source nationally to allow for a focus on specific deals

Serving 250,000+ households inside our regional

Over 40% of Core Fee Revenue is earned outside of the

footprint2

regional footprint

1

As of 6/30/2022

5

2

Excluding Wealth and Trust households

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WSFS Financial Corporation published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:34pWSFS FINANCIAL : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05:18pWSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
08/17INSIDER SELL : WSFS Financial
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Wsfs Financial
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Wsfs Financial
MT
08/11Photo Release -- Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Announce Multi-Year Partnership
AQ
08/04WSFS FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/04WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on WSFS Financial to $58 From $51, Maintains Overwei..
MT
07/26TRANSCRIPT : WSFS Financial Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 654 M - -
Net income 2022 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 3 233 M 3 233 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WSFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 50,90 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Brubaker Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Anat M. Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.56%3 233
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.57%95 248
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.47%56 976
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-6.09%29 645
FIRSTRAND LIMITED15.21%23 561
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.16.30%15 051