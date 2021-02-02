WSFS Financial : 4Q 2020 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors, including the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations, capital and liquidity, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this presentation, the terms "WSFS", "the Company", "registrant", "we", "us", and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include core earnings per share ("EPS"), core net income, core return on equity ("ROE"), core efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), core PPNR, PPNR to average assets ratio, core PPNR to average assets ratio, core return on assets ("ROA"), core Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), core ROTCE, core fee income and core fee income as a percentage of total core net revenue. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix.
Table of Contents
Financial Highlights
Page 4
2021 Core Outlook
Page 5
Net Interest Margin Trends and 2021 Outlook
Page 6
Loan & Deposit Growth
Page 7
Credit Risk Management
ACL
Page 8
Selected Portfolios
Page 9
WSFS Franchise and Markets
Page 10
Delivery Transformation and Lines of Business
Page 16
Selected Financial Information
Page 24
Capital Management
Page 30
WSFS Mission, Vision, Strategy, and Values
Page 32
Appendix: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Page 33
Financial Highlights
4Q 2020
FY 2020
$ in millions (expect per share
Reported
Core1
Reported
Core1
amounts)
EPS
$1.20
$1.16
$2.27
$1.91
ROA
1.73%
1.67%
0.87%
0.74%
Net Income2
$59.8
$57.6
$114.8
$96.6
PPNR1
$76.3
$73.4
$298.1
$276.4
PPNR %1
2.21%
2.12%
2.27%
2.10%
ROE
13.00%
12.52%
6.25%
5.26%
ROTCE1
19.37%
18.68%
9.68%
8.26%
NIM
3.93%
3.93%
3.96%
3.96%
Fee Income
$46.6
$43.5
$201.0
$169.1
Fee Income %3
27.5%
26.1%
30.1%
26.6%
Efficiency Ratio
55.0%
55.8%
55.2%
56.4%
ACL Ratio ex PPP
2.73%
2.73%
2.73%
2.73%
Loan-to-Deposit %
77%
77%
77%
77%
Bank CET1
12.50%
12.50%
12.50%
12.50%
4Q and Full-Year operating results reflect healthy NIM, diversified fee income, and strong ACL and Capital levels
4Q Highlights:
Core ROA1 of 1.67% improved from 1.48% in 3Q 2020
Core PPNR1 was a strong 2.12% of average assets
Repurchased 2.9 million shares, or 6% of outstanding common stock, totaling $116.3 million, and the Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock
Maintained strong capital levels including a Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.50%
ACL coverage ratio was 2.73%, excluding PPP loans at December 31, 2020
Net credit costs (recoveries) were ($0.5) million and net charge- offs were $3.0 million, or 0.13% of average gross loans
WSFS issued $150 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2030 with a fixed interest rate of 2.75% for the first five years, the lowest ever coupon obtained by a Kroll only rated senior debt issuance
1
These are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial information.
2
Attributable to WSFS
3
Tax-equivalent
2021 Core Outlook
Outlook assumes a gradual and uneven economic recovery, franchise growth, and
continued investments in our talent and technology
2021 Core Outlook
Loan Growth
Mid single digit growth excluding PPP and non-relationshiprun-off portfolios primarily driven by C&I, leasing and consumer;
90% of PPP loans assumed forgiven by 4Q 2021 and approximate $200M decline from run-off portfolios
Deposit Growth
Mid single digit core deposit growth offset by purposeful reduction of time deposits,
excluding the impact of elevated customer liquidity
Net Interest Margin
Range of 3.65% - 3.80%; assumes no short-term interest rate changes; approximately 24-28 bps of purchased loan accretion;
approximately 6-10 bps positive PPP impact; assumes 11 bps negative impact from elevated customer liquidity
Fee Income Growth1
Mid single digit growth excluding Durbin (effective July 2020) and lower Mortgage compared to outsized 2020;
double digit Wealth and mid-high single digit core banking growth; flat including Durbin and Mortgage
Provision Costs
$20-25million reflecting new loan growth; opportunity for reserve release if economic recovery accelerates
Efficiency Ratio1
Low 60s driven by items described above combined with franchise growth and continued
talent and Delivery Transformation investments
Tax Rate
Approximately 24%
1 The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-lookingnon-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable GAAP estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or
Net Interest Margin Trends and 2021 Outlook
NIM impacted by purchase accretion variability, PPP forgiveness, customer liquidity, and strong deposit betas
4.50%
4.38%
4.25%
0.22%
Negative 8
3.93%
bps PPP
0.1
4.00%
0.31%
impact
3.93%
3.65% -
3.75%
0.30%
3.66%
0.25%
3.80%
3.50%
0.28%
0.26%
0.24% -
0.28%
3.25%
3.85%
3.00%
3.58%
3.35% -
3.35%
3.36%
3.42%
2.75%
2.50%
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
FY 2021 Outlook
NIM Ex PAA/PPP
Modeled PAA
Incremental PAA
PPP
NIM excluding purchase accretion and PPPis stabilized with slight increase from 4Q 2020 levels assumed infull-year2021 Outlook
Purchase accretion of 24-28 bps in FY 2021 Outlook compared to 51 bps in 4Q 2020 from significant payoff activity
PPP impact of 6 bps in 4Q 2020 due to 22% of loans forgiven. 2021 Outlook assumes additional 68% of the portfolio is forgiven primarily in 1Q and 2Q with a full-year margin impact of approximately 6 to 10 bps
Excess customer liquiditynegative impact of 17 bps in 4Q 2020 compared to negative 14 bps impact in 3Q 2020;
Full-year2021 Outlook assumes 11 bps negative impact
Customer funding cost (total weighted average) of 21 bps in 4Q 2020 compared to 28 bps in 3Q 2020
Full-year2021 Outlook assumes approximately 14 bps
Loan and Deposit Growth
Positive loan growth excluding purposeful run-off portfolios and PPP;
Significant excess customer liquidity continues
Loans - 4Q 2020 vs 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2019
Dec
Sep
Dec
4Q20 $
Annualized
YOY $
YOY %
($ in millions)
2020
2020
2019
Growth
% Growth
Growth Growth
C & I Loans
$3,299
$3,300
$3,341
($1)
(0%)
($42)
(1%)
PPP Loans
$751
$954
$0
($203)
(85%)
$751
100%
Commercial Mortgages
$2,086
$2,167
$2,212
($81)
(15%)
($126)
(6%)
Construction Loans
$716
$666
$579
$50
30%
$137
24%
Commercial Leases
$249
$228
$190
$21
37%
$59
31%
Total Commercial Loans
$7,101
$7,315
$6,322
($214)
(12%)
$779
12%
Residential Mortgage (HFS/HFI/Rev Mgt)
$955
$1,003
$1,100
($48)
(19%)
($145)
(13%)
Consumer Loans
$1,166
$1,169
$1,134
($3)
(1%)
$32
3%
Total Gross Loans
$9,222
$9,487
$8,556
($265)
(11%)
$666
8%
Residential Mortgage (HFI)
$764
$845
$1,001
($81)
(38%)
($237)
(24%)
Student Loans Acquired from BNCL
$117
$118
$128
($1)
(3%)
($11)
(9%)
Auto Loans Acquired From BNCL
$22
$27
$49
($5)
(74%)
($27)
(55%)
Participation portfolios (CRE) from BNCL
$98
$147
$233
($49)
(133%)
($135)
(58%)
Leveraged Loans (C&I) from BNCL
$12
$12
$26
$0
0%
($14)
(54%)
Total Run-Off Portfolios
$1,013
$1,149
$1,437
($136)
(47%)
($424)
(30%)
Gross Loans ex Run-Off Portfolios
$8,209
$8,338
$7,119
($129)
(6%)
$1,090
15%
PPP Loans
$751
$954
$0
($203)
(85%)
$751
100%
Gross Loans ex Run-Off & PPP Portfolios
$7,458
$7,384
$7,119
$74
4%
$339
5%
Deposits - 4Q 2020 vs 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2019
Dec
Sep
Dec
4Q20 $
Annualized
YOY $
YOY %
($ in millions)
2020
2020
2019
Growth
% Growth
Growth Growth
Noninterest Demand
$3,415
$3,197
$2,189
$219
27%
$1,226
56%
Interest Demand Deposits
$2,636
$2,521
$2,130
$115
18%
$506
24%
Savings
$1,774
$1,718
$1,563
$56
13%
$211
14%
Money Market
$2,654
$2,489
$2,100
$165
26%
$554
26%
Total Core Deposits
$10,479
$9,925
$7,982
$555
22%
$2,497
31%
Customer Time Deposits
$1,159
$1,224
$1,357
($65)
(21%)
($198)
(15%)
Total Customer Deposits
$11,638
$11,149
$9,339
$490
17%
$2,299
25%
Continued focus on strategy to optimize our balance sheet mix towards relationship-based commercial loans and deposits
Customer funding levels remain elevated and increased $490 million during 4Q 2020 primarily due to short-term customer deposits expected to exit during 1Q 2021.
Credit Risk Management - ACL
Full-Year GDP forecast of (3.4%) in 2020 and 4.3% in 20211
Year-End Unemployment forecast of 8.1% in 2020 and 6.3% in 20211
GDP Growth by Quarter
Unemployment by Quarter
35%
15%
25%
13%
15%
11%
5%
-5%
9%
-15%
7%
-25%
5%
-35%
-45%
3%
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21
3Q Forecast
4Q Forecast
3Q Forecast
4Q Forecast
ACL by Segment (ex. PPP)
1/1/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
($ millions)
$
%
$
%
$
%
C&I2
$40.3
1.99%
$137.8
7.24%
$142.4
7.32%
Construction2
$4.6
0.78%
$10.2
1.54%
$12.2
1.70%
CRE Investor
$9.1
0.41%
$34.3
1.58%
$31.1
1.49%
Owner Occupied
$3.2
0.24%
$10.4
0.77%
$9.6
0.72%
Leases
$2.0
0.77%
$10.7
4.70%
$8.5
3.41%
Mortgage
$8.9
0.90%
$8.4
1.00%
$6.9
0.90%
HELOC & HEIL
$9.4
1.27%
$11.2
1.41%
$11.0
1.35%
Installment - Other
$3.8
3.82%
$5.6
5.55%
$3.8
4.64%
Other
$1.9
0.33%
$4.1
1.04%
$3.3
0.87%
TOTAL
$83.2
0.96%
$232.7
2.74%
$228.8
2.73%
4Q 2020 ACL Commentary
Coverage ratio of2.73% excluding PPP loans and 3.13% including estimated remaining credit mark on the acquired loan portfolio
ACL declined $3.9 millionin 4Q 2020 driven by:
Net migration and purposeful portfolio run-off offset by net charge offs
No significant economic forecast changes
4Q 2020 ACL (in millions)
$250
$233
$229
$200
-$4
-$3
$3
$150
Economic
$100
Forecast Impact
$50
$0
9/30/2020
Net Migration Net Growth / Other
NCO
12/31/2020
2.74%
2.73%
Coverage Ratio (ex PPP)
1 Source: Oxford Economics as of December 2020
Hotel loan balances are included in the C&I and Construction segments
Credit Risk Management - Select Portfolios
Hotel
• $524.6 million or 6.2% of loan portfolio1
Loan Modifications1
Portfolio
• 49% Criticized; ~85% of loans include recourse; 100% secured by real estate
•
65% business and 35% leisure
$
% of
($ in millions)
Portfolio
Retail CRE
• $667.6 million or 7.9% of loan portfolio1
C&I
$
49
2.5%
CRE
$
16
0.5%
Portfolio
•
6.5% Criticized; ~70% of loans include recourse
Construction
$
9
1.3%
•
44% of portfolio consists of businesses deemed essential3
Total Commercial
$
74
1.2%
Residential Mortgage
$
14
1.7%
Office CRE
• $521.0 million or 6.2% of loan portfolio1
2
$
17
7.2%
Education
• 9.5% Criticized; ~93% of loans include recourse
Consumer
$
10
1.1%
Portfolio3
4
• $1.6 million average loan size
Total Consumer
$
41
1.9%
Total Loan Modifications
$ 115
1.4%
Almost all loan modifications are making some form of payment as of December 31, 2020
Food Services
Portfolio
Retail Trade
Portfolio
$182.8 million or 2.2% of loan portfolio1
33% Criticized; ~90% of loans include recourse; ~47% secured by real estate
$369 thousand average loan size
$260.9 million or 3.1% of loan portfolio1
12% Criticized; ~95% of loans include recourse
79% of portfolio consists of businesses deemed essential3
1
Portfolio values are gross loans excluding PPP as of December 31, 2020
2
Approximately 75% of the loan balances include U.S. government-guaranteed student loans that carry little risk of credit loss
3
Essential includes grocery, pharmacy, liquor, general merchandise, bank branch, gas/vehicle/convenience, home improvement, and government
4
Office CRE portfolio includes $52.3 million in Medical Office CRE
WSFS Franchise and Markets
The WSFS Franchise1
Founded in 1832, WSFS is one of the ten oldest banks in the U.S.
Largest independent bank & trust company HQ in Delaware-Greater Philadelphia region
$14.3 billion in assets
$24.2 billion in combined AUA2 and AUM2, including $2.8 billion in AUM
112 offices, including 89 branches
One of largest ATM networks in our market with 626 branded-ATMs
Major Business Lines
Commercial
Retail
Mortgage
Regional Presence
Wealth
Cash
Equipment
National Presence
Connect®
Leasing
As of 12/31/2020
AUA represents assets under administration and AUM represents assets under management
The WSFS Franchise - Our Markets
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA
Regional Employment Composition1
Regional Statistics3
Diversity of industries drives stable and favorable employment
6.1M
2.3M
38.9
and economic growth in our markets
Financial
7.1% Unemployment2
Population
Households
Median Age
• 52% improvement
Activities
Over 4% of U.S. within branch network
8%
since 2Q 2020 peak
Trade,
Professionl &
Transportation &
Utilities
Business Services
18%
16%
Manufacturing
6%
Government
Educational & Health
12%
Services
23%
Other
10% Leisure &
Hospitality
7%
$264K
2.5M
67%
Median
Housing Units
Housing Owner
Home Value
Occupied
~10% higher household value than the U.S. overall
$74.5K
$40.9K
$27.69
Avg Income
power vs.
Purchasing
Median Home
Per Capita
Mean Hourly
Income
Income
US Wage4
~10-20% higher income than the U.S. overall
Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of November 2020: Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry supersector; Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA; not seasonally adjusted
2
Unemployment rate for the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA, as of November 2020. Not seasonally adjusted
3
U.S. Census Bureau: 2019 American Community Survey; Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA
4
Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2019: Occupational Employment and Wages, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, MSA
The WSFS Franchise - Strategic Opportunity
At $14.3 billion in assets at 12/31/2020, WSFS fills a long-standing service gap in our market between larger
regional/national banks and smaller community banks
MSA: Philadelphia-Camden-
Wilmington1
2020
# Institution Name
Net Deposits
Market
Deposits /
Branch
($mm)
Share % Branch ($mm)
Count
1
Wells Fargo Bank
$35,311
16.7%
$196.2
180
2
TD Bank
$32,871
15.6%
$236.5
139
3
Bank of America
$22,412
10.6%
$287.3
78
4
PNC Bank
$20,752
9.8%
$141.2
147
5
Citizens Bank
$19,346
9.2%
$119.4
162
6
M & T Bank
$10,891
5.2%
$242.0
45
7 WSFS Bank
$9,680
4.6%
$125.7
77
8
Santander Bank
$6,966
3.3%
$96.8
72
9
Truist Bank
$5,852
2.8%
$80.2
73
10
Univest Bank and Trust
$4,317
2.0%
$134.9
32
11
Bryn Mawr Trust
$4,081
1.9%
$99.5
41
12
Fulton Bank
$3,933
1.9%
$74.2
53
13
Republic First Bank
$3,425
1.6%
$126.9
27
14
Firstrust Savings Bank
$3,138
1.5%
$184.6
17
15
KeyBank
$2,230
1.06%
$62.0
36
Remaining 79 Institutions
$28,026
13.3%
$81.5
344
Regional Highlights2
4th largest metro in the Northeast -$444 billion regional economy
6th largest MSA population in the U.S
4th largest depository MSA in the U.S.
WSFS Highlights1
45% YOY improvement in branch efficiency(deposits per branch)
11% YOY deposit growth
79 institutions with ~$355M average depositsoutside of MSA's top 15
Sources: FDIC and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Market Share data excludes brokered deposits, credit unions, and non-traditional banks (e.g. credit card companies); as of June 30, 2020. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA (includes Cecil County, MD)
13
MSA (includes Cecil County, MD)
Sources: U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau, Select Greater Philadelphia Council, U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA (includes Cecil County, MD)
The WSFS Franchise - Growth & Performance
Millions
This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial information
information
Note: GAAP ROA is the following: 2018 - 1.92%, 2019 - 1.30%, and 2020 - 0.87%
Business Model and Total Shareholder Returns
Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life
Total Shareholder Returns2
for all we serve
"Top Workplace" fifteen years in a row and #1 in 2020;The News Journal
"Top Workplace" six years in a row;Inquirer.com
2020 Gallup Culture Transformation
Award; Gallup Organization
"Best Board and Technology
Strategy"; Bank Director
"4th Ranked Bank Overall";Bank
Director
"Best Community Involvement";
DE Small Business Chamber
#1 "Top Bank" in Delaware nine years in a row;The News Journal
2020 Annual World's Best Banks & America's Best Banks honoree;Forbes
"Best of Biz" for Business Banking;South Jersey Magazine
"Soaring 76's Fastest Growing
Companies"; Philadelphia Business
Journal
Customer engagement survey places WSFS at the 66thpercentile1
60% of WSFS Customers surveyed rated us a "5" out of 5, saying "WSFS is the perfect bank for people like me"1
275%
225%
175%
125%
75%
25%
-25%
1 Year
3 Year
5 Year
7 Year
10 Year
1 Year
3 Year
5 Year
7 Year
10 Year
WSFS
3.6%
-2.8%
45.7%
85.1%
212.5%
KBW Bank
-10.3%
0.5%
53.1%
68.3%
136.9%
SNL U.S. Bank > $10B
-19.8%
-9.7%
34.6%
52.6%
115.9%
NASDAQ Bank
-7.5%
-3.6%
40.3%
60.2%
141.2%
S&P 500
18.4%
48.8%
103.0%
133.9%
266.7%
1
Completed by the Gallup Organization, as of December 31, 2020
2
Per Bloomberg; closing price as of December 31, 2020
Delivery Transformation and Lines of Business
16
Delivery Transformation
Optimization of our physical footprint driving accelerating investments into our digital capabilities, consistent with
our brand, to provide best-in-industry solutions and better serve Customers
Identify &
Enable our
target new
Customers to
Customers
bank as
they want
OneWSFS
Transforming for
the evolving
digital age
• Maximizing data-drivenanalytics to deliver personalized campaigns leading to
Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager, Responsiveness and Prompt Follow-up on Requests, Knowledge of Cash Management Services, Provides Advice to Help Business Grow and Effectively Coordinates Product Specialists among commercial businesses surveyed.
Source: 2019 Greenwich Associates Market Tracking Program (WSFS - Total Footprint Plus Oversample - $1-500MM - FY 2019)
1
Defined as the sum of CRE and Construction (excluding owner occupied) exposures divided by the sum of Tier 1 Capital and ACL; as of 12/31/20
2
Defined as Construction (excluding owner occupied) exposure divided by the sum of Tier 1 Capital and ACL; as of 12/31/20
Retail Banking
Relationship-focused community banking model with 89 banking offices & 626 ATMs
Branch & ATM Network
Online & Mobile
Banking
Lending
Mortgage
Providing Customers with a
Meeting Customers'
Offering a full range of
Locations across Delaware,
Over 125K active online
mortgage products with
wide range of options to
borrowing needs through
southeastern Pennsylvania
banking users and over 80K
national capabilities,
make banking simple,
in-house originations and
and southern New Jersey
active mobile banking users
world-class service and
intuitive and seamless
strategic partnerships
local-decision making
Operates universal banking
Highly rated mobile banking
Deposit Products:
Consumer Loan Products:
application that provides a
•
Noninterest DDA
•
Installment
Significant contributor to
model to maximize staffing
range of functionality
•
Interest DDA
•
HELOC
fee income through our
efficiencies while providing
including WSFS SnapShot
•
Savings
•
Personal Lines
originate and sell mortgage
a superior Customer
Deposit, Zelle®, MyWSFS
•
Money Market
•
Credit Cards
model
experience
and WSFS Mobile Cash
•
Time Deposits
•
Student Loans
Voted #1 "Top Bank" in
60% of WSFS Customers
surveyed rated us a "5" out of 5,
Delaware nine years in a row by
saying "WSFS is the perfect bank
readers of The News Journal
for people like me."1
Completed by the Gallup Organization; as of December 31, 2020
$1,246
Dollars Managed ($mm)3
Cash Connect®
Leading National Provider of Cash Logistics
ATM
Vault Cash "Bailment"
WSFS
Smart
Branded
Safes
ATMs
Loss
Armored
Protection
Carrier
Oldest and second largest vault cash provider in the ATM industry - over $1.5 billion in vault cash supplied or supported at 12/31/2020
Approximately 32,000 non-bank ATMs & retail safes in all 50 states1
~9,000 devices utilizing armored car management and/or cash forecasting1
Support ~75 ATM ISOs and ~835 deposit safe customers with over 4,500 safes1
Supports 6261 branded ATMs for WSFS Bank; one of the largest networks in our footprint
$10.3 million in net revenue (fee income less funding costs) and $2.2 million in pre-tax income in 4Q 2020
Fees
Management
Cash
Forecasting &
Reconcilement
Services
FY 2020 ROA of 1.97%
5-yearCAGR2 for net revenue of 8.30%
59% growth in dollars managed since 2018
$1,600
$1,200
$800
$1,557
An innovation center for the company, both expanding core ATM offerings and additional payment, processing and software-related activities (i.e., launched WSFS Mobile Cash)
$400
$-
$979
2018
2019
2020
1
As of 12/31/2020
2
5 years ending 12/31/2020
3
As of 12/31 of each year
NewLane Finance
Micro & Small Ticket Commercial Equipment Financing
Background:
Co-foundedin 2017 by industry veterans who built Marlin Business Services from a start-up to a publicly-traded company (Nasdaq: MRLN)
WSFS owns ~83% of the Company
Market Size:
Micro & Small Ticket Equipment Leasing is a $100 billion segment with over 100 thousand equipment dealers and 31 million small businesses nationwide
Product Offering:
Lease/Loan to finance business critical equipment
Deal size ranges from $3K - $500K; average deal size approximately $30K
Yields range 4%-29% with terms 12-72 months
Stable credit default risk and minimal residual exposure
Leasing Originations ($mm)1
$150 $120
Attractive Risk Adjusted Margins
Simple, Fast and Convenient Offer
Superior Customer Experience
Small and Mid-Size Business Market Focus
Vendor Relationship Model
Advanced Technology Platform
$90
Value Proposition:
$60
$135
•
Provide a better lending experience through advanced
technologies, customer-centric approach and transparent
$24.2 billion in combined assets under management and administration, including $2.8 billion AUM at 12/31/2020
23
Selected Financial Information
24
Balance Sheet Composition at December 31, 2020
Asset Composition (ex PPP)1
Funding Composition
$13.6B $8.2B 11%
Assets
Net Loans
YOY Asset Growth
Construction
8% Commerical
CRE
Leasing
25%
3%
Residential
Net Loans (ex PPP)
Mortgage
61%
C&I
11%
Other Non-
39%
Consumer
14%
Earning Assets
17%
$11.6B 77% 25%
Deposits
Loan-to-Deposit
YOY Deposit Growth
Money Market
& Savings
38%
Customer Deposits
Non-interest
Interest DDA
81%
DDA
23%
29%
Time
Equity
10%
13%
Cash
Investments 19%
Connect
3%
Investments are composed of high quality, marketable investment grade securities with low credit risk; more than 95% in MBS issued by GNMA, FNMA or FHLMC
Commercial loans comprise75% of the gross loan portfolio, excluding PPP
85%of consumer loans are secured
$11.3 millioncredit card exposure
Other Borrowings
4% Other Liabilities
2%
Customer Funding increased$0.5 billion in 4Q 2020 elevated by excess liquidity
90%total customer deposits represent Core
Non-interestand very low interest DDA (WAC 6 bps) represent 52% of customer funding
1 Excludes $751 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2020
Customer Deposit Costs
Disciplined funding cost management, including deposit beta of approximately 28% for the down rate cycle
Average Customer Deposit Costs Per Year
Average Customer Deposit Costs Per Quarter
$12
0.9%
Billions
$12
0.86%
0.9%
Billions
0.82%
0.83%
0.8%
0.76%
0.8%
$10
$10
0.65%
0.7%
0.7%
$8
0.6%
$8
0.63%
0.63%
0.6%
0.62%
0.47%
0.58%
0.49%
0.5%
0.5%
$6
0.37%
$6
0.39%
0.4%
0.47%
0.4%
$4
0.28%
0.34%
0.3%
$4
0.35%
0.29%
0.25%
0.3%
0.27%
0.2%
0.28%
0.2%
$2
0.19%
0.20%
$2
0.21%
0.1%
0.1%
-
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
0.0%
-
0.0%
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Interest-bearing1
Noninterest-bearing
Interest-bearing Cost1
Total Deposit Cost
Interest-bearing1
Noninterest-bearing
Interest-bearing Cost1
Total Deposit Cost
Interest-bearing deposits include demand, money market, savings, and customer time deposits
Diversified & Robust Core Fee Income
Core1 Fee income
$ in Millions
Total
$180
$160 $140
$120
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20 $0
Bank Segment
Mortgage
Cash Connect
Trust & Wealth
35%2
34%2$27
$23
$36
$30
$6$7
$30$33
27%2
27%2
36%2
$44
$50
36%2
$41
$36
$41
$51
$43
$51
$11
$30
$6
$6
$40
$55
$48
$37
Core Fee income is well diversified withover 20 discrete products and services within our lines of business
2020 Notables:
Cash Connect fees impacted by the lower interest rate environment, fully offset by reduced funding costs
Bank Segment included the first year of Durbin, which had a $6.5M negative impact
Strong historical growth in each segment; 5-year CAGR (2016-2020):
Trust & Wealth: 17%
Cash Connect: 6%
Bank: 10%
Total: 14%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial information.
2 %s represent core fee (noninterest) income / total net revenue.
Note: GAAP Fee Income is the following: 2018 - $201.0M, 2019 - $188.1M, and 2020 - $162.5M; GAAP Fee Income/Total Net Revenue is the following: 2018 - 40%, 2019 - 30%, and 2020 - 30%
Interest Rate Risk1 at December 31, 2020
WSJ Prime @ 3.25%
12-Month IRR2
BPs change
NII Impact (%)
NII Impact ($)
-100
(2.8%)
($11.5 million)
-50
(2.1%)
($8.6 million)
-25
(1.5%)
($6.3 million)
Static Base
+25
1.5%
$6.3 million
+50
3.2%
$13.1 million
+100
6.5%
$26.6 million
Balance Sheet Drivers
High % of variable/adjustable rate to total loan portfolio: 50% excluding PPP
Approximately half of variable rate loans tied to 30- day LIBOR
High % core deposits: 90%; high % non-interest bearing
and low-interest DDA: 52%
Solid brand and position / WSFS is a market "price leader"
Assumes long-term historical deposit beta of approximately 50%
One large $15.4 million, highly-seasonal relationship that was exited in 3Q 2016
3
Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans
Capital Management - Bank
Disciplined capital management providing flexibility to grow & return profits to shareholders
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
Millions
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
10.72%
11.72%
10.40%
10.35%
9.73%
9.74%
9.28%
11.85%
10.52%
9.83%
9.66%
10.82%
10.31%
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Average Assets (QTD)
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
Millions
1,550
13.16%
13.52%
13.24%
14.5%
13.41%
13.5%
1,350
12.15%
12.35%
12.68%
12.50%
12.5%
12.5%
13.04%
11.36%
1,150
12.54%
10.5%
12.69%
11.5%
950
11.19%
10.5%
8.5%
750
9.5%
6.5%
550
8.5%
4.5%
350
7.5%
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
Millions
1,550
1,350
1,150
950
750
550
350
Tier 1 Capital
15.0%
13.16%
13.52%
12.68%
12.50%
13.5%
12.15%
12.35%
11.36%
13.41%
13.24%
13.04%
12.0%
12.54%
12.69%
11.19%
10.5%
9.0%
7.5%
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Tier 1 Capital
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
Millions
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
Total Risk-Based Capital
13.40%
14.36%
14.01%
13.93%
13.76%
14.5%
14.29%
13.15%
14.53%
14.50%
13.5%
13.56%
12.08%
12.5%
11.93%
13.37%
11.5%
10.5%
9.5%
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Total Capital
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
30
Capital Management / Ownership Alignment
$200,000
$0.60
$180,000
$0.48
$0.47
$0.50
ShareperPaidDividendsAnnual
$160,000
000s)in($ReturnedCapital
$140,000
$0.42
$0.40
$120,000
$100,000
$0.30
$0.30
$0.25
$80,000
$0.21
$60,000
$0.20
$40,000
$0.10
$20,000
$-
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
$-
Dividends
Routine buybacks
Incremental buybacks
Annual Dividend Per Share
(dollars in 000s)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Total Capital Returned
$37,606
$22,061
$21,165
$44,419
$113,780
$179,313
Total Shares
1,152,233
449,371
255,000
691,742
2,132,390
3,950,855
Repurchased
Executive management bonuses and equity awards based on bottom-line performance ROA, ROTCE and EPS growth - equally weighted
Insider ownership1 is approximately 2% Board of Directors and Executive Management ownership guidelines in place and followed
Repurchased 2.9 million shares or 6% of common shares outstanding in 4Q 2020Approximately 10% of common shares outstanding still available for repurchase, under the Board authorization approved in 1Q 2020, that allows for the purchase of 15% of outstanding shares
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock which will be paid in February 2021
Note: 2015 adjusted to reflect 3 for 1 stock split in May 2015
As defined in our most recent proxy
WSFS Mission, Vision, Strategy, and Values
32
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information
33
Non-GAAP Information
This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This presentation may include the following non-GAAP measures:
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of securities gains, unrealized gains and corporate development costs;
Core noninterest income, also called core fee income, is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts noninterest income as determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of securities gains and realized/unrealized gains on equity investments;
Core earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for the applicable period;
Core net revenue is a non-GAAP measure that is determined by adding core net interest income plus core fee income;
Core noninterest expense is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts noninterest expense as determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude corporate development and restructuring expenses, loss on early extinguishment of debt and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation;
Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that is determined by dividing core noninterest expense by the sum of core interest income and core fee income;
Core return on average assets (ROA) is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) average assets for the applicable period;
Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as total average stockholders' equity less goodwill, other intangible assets;
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income allocable to common stockholders divided by tangible common equity;
Pre-provisionnet revenue (PPNR) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of income tax provision (credit) and provision for credit losses; and
Core return on average equity (ROE) is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) average stockholders' equity for the applicable period
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
123,001
$
113,048
$
117,569
$
465,955
Core net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
123,001
$
113,048
$
117,569
$
465,955
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
46,632
$
49,171
$
41,770
$
201,025
Less: Securities gains
3,153
3,322
255
9,076
Less: Unrealized gains on equity investments, net
-
104
-
761
Less: Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net
-
-
-
22,052
Core fee income (non-GAAP)
$
43,479
$
45,745
$
41,515
$
169,136
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
166,480
$
158,793
$
159,084
$
635,091
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent)
$
166,756
$
159,068
$
159,365
$
636,242
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
93,373
$
93,540
$
98,126
$
368,844
Plus: Recovery of fraud loss
-
-
(463)
-
(Plus)/less: Corporate development expense
(242)
428
4,607
4,328
Less: Restructuring expense
510
-
1,530
510
Less: Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
2,280
-
2,280
Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
-
-
-
3,000
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
93,105
$
90,832
$
92,452
$
358,726
Core efficiency ratio
55.8%
57.1%
58.0%
56.4%
Core fee income as a percentage of total core net revenue (tax-equivalent)
26.07%
28.76%
26.05%
26.58%
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
GAAP net income attributable to WSFS
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS
Net income (GAAP)
Plus: Income tax provision
Plus/(less): (Recovery of) provision for credit losses
PPNR (Non-GAAP)
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1
Core PPNR (Non-GAAP)
Average Assets
PPNR % (Non-GAAP)
Core PPNR % (Non-GAAP)
GAAP return on average assets (ROA)
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
Core ROA (non-GAAP)
Earnings per share (GAAP)
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
Core earnings per share (non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
$
59,813
$
51,145
$
45,704
(2,885)
(718)
5,419
687
264
(1,023)
$
57,615
$
50,691
$
50,100
$
59,741
$
50,823
$
45,424
17,455
15,140
14,199
(936)
2,716
1,590
76,260
68,679
61,213
(2,885)
(718)
5,419
$
73,375
$
67,961
$
66,632
$
13,752,900
$
13,647,993
$
12,226,162
2.21%
2.00%
1.99%
2.12%
1.98%
2.16%
1.73%
1.49%
1.48%
(0.08)
(0.02)
0.18
0.02
0.01
(0.03)
1.67%
1.48%
1.63%
$
1.20
$
1.01
$
0.88
(0.06)
(0.01)
0.10
0.02
-
(0.02)
$
1.16
$
1.00
$
0.96
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
$
114,774
(21,771)
3,645
$
96,648
$
113,320
31,636
153,180
298,136
(21,771)
$
276,365
$
13,148,317
2.27%
2.10%
0.87%
(0.17)
0.04
0.74%
$
2.27
(0.43)
0.07
$
1.91
Pre-tax adjustments include securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation.
36
Foundation.
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Calculation of return on average tangible common equity:
$
59,813
$
114,774
GAAP net income attributable to WSFS
$
51,145
$
45,704
Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets
2,090
2,090
2,121
8,481
Net tangible income (non-GAAP)
$
61,903
$
53,235
$
47,825
$
123,255
Average stockholders' equity of WSFS
$
1,830,244
$
1,836,256
$
1,856,311
$
1,836,115
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
558,750
561,505
570,685
563,126
Net average tangible common equity
$
1,271,494
$
1,274,751
$
1,285,626
$
1,272,989
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
13.00%
11.08%
9.77%
6.25%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
19.37%
16.61%
14.76%
9.68%
Calculation of core return on average tangible common equity:
$
57,615
$
96,648
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS
$
50,691
$
50,100
Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets
2,090
2,090
2,121
8,481
Core net tangible income (non-GAAP)
$
59,705
$
52,781
$
52,221
$
105,129
Net average tangible common equity
$
1,271,494
$
1,274,751
$
1,285,626
$
1,272,989
Core return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
12.52%
10.98%
10.71%
5.26%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
18.68%
16.47%
16.12%
8.26%
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information
For the year ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2010
2011
2012
Net Income (GAAP)
$
14,117
$
22,677
$
31,311
Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1
420
(2,664)
(11,546)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
14,537
$
20,013
$
19,765
Average Assets
$
3,796,166
$
4,070,896
$
4,267,358
Core ROA
0.38%
0.49%
0.46%
For the year ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2013
2014
2015
Net Income (GAAP)
$
46,882
$
53,757
$
53,533
Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1
(4,290)
(4,632)
4,407
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
42,592
$
49,125
$
57,940
Average Assets
$
4,365,389
$
4,598,121
$
5,074,129
Core ROA
0.98%
1.07%
1.14%
For the year ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2016
2017
2018
Net Income (GAAP)
$
64,080
$
50,244
$
134,743
Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1
4,323
32,597
(20,436)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
68,403
$
82,841
$
114,307
Average Assets
$
6,042,824
$
6,820,471
$
7,014,447
Core ROA
1.13%
1.21%
1.63%
For the year ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2020
Net Income (GAAP)
$
148,809
$
114,774
Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1
36,295
(18,126)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
185,104
$
96,648
Average Assets
$
11,477,856
$
13,148,317
Core ROA
1.61%
0.74%
1 For details on our core adjustments for full-year 2010 through 2019 refer to each years' respective fourth quarter Earnings Release filed at Exhibit 99.1 on Form 8-K
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information
For the year ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Net Interest Income (as reported)
$
166,800
$
193,745
$
221,271
$
246,474
$
444,948
$
465,955
Adj: FHLB Special Dividend
(808)
-
-
-
-
-
Adj: Tax-equivalent income
2,298
2,970
2,991
1,360
1,215
1,151
Core Net Interest Income2
$
168,290
$
196,715
$
224,262
$
247,834
$
446,163
$
467,106
Average Interest-Earning Assets
$
4,368,223
$
5,072,473
$
5,684,724
$
6,052,145
$
10,057,074
$
11,804,926
Net Interest Margin
3.87%
3.88%
3.95%
4.09%
4.44%
3.96%
Core Net Interest Margin
3.85%
3.88%
3.95%
4.09%
4.44%
3.96%
Noninterest Income (as reported)
$
88,255
$
105,061
$
124,644
$
162,541
$
188,109
$
201,025
Adj: Securities Gains
(1,478)
(2,369)
(1,984)
(21)
(333)
(9,076)
Adj: Realized gain on sale of equity investments, net
-
-
-
(3,757)
-
(22,052)
Adj: Unrealized gains on equity investment, net
-
-
-
(20,745)
(26,175)
(761)
Core Noninterest Income
$
86,777
$
102,692
$
122,660
$
138,018
$
161,601
$
169,136
Core Net Revenue
$
252,769
$
296,437
$
343,931
$
384,492
$
606,549
$
635,091
Core Net Revenue (tax-equivalent)
$
255,067
$
299,407
$
346,922
$
385,852
$
607,764
$
636,242
Core Fee Income %
34.3%
34.6%
35.7%
35.9%
26.6%
26.6%
Core Fee Income % (tax-equivalent)
34.0%
34.3%
35.4%
35.8%
26.6%
26.6%
1
Pre-tax adjustments include securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, FHLB special dividends, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation.
contribution to WSFS Community Foundation.
2
Completed on a fully tax-equivalent basis
Stockholders or others seeking information regarding the Company may call or write:
WSFS Financial Corporation published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:49:03 UTC.