SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WSFS Financial : 4Q 2020 Investor Presentation

02/02/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WSFS Financial Corporation

4Q 2020 Investor Update February 2021

1

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP

Forward Looking Statements:

This presentation contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors, including the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations, capital and liquidity, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this presentation, the terms "WSFS", "the Company", "registrant", "we", "us", and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include core earnings per share ("EPS"), core net income, core return on equity ("ROE"), core efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), core PPNR, PPNR to average assets ratio, core PPNR to average assets ratio, core return on assets ("ROA"), core Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), core ROTCE, core fee income and core fee income as a percentage of total core net revenue. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix.

2

Table of Contents

Financial Highlights

Page 4

2021 Core Outlook

Page 5

Net Interest Margin Trends and 2021 Outlook

Page 6

Loan & Deposit Growth

Page 7

Credit Risk Management

ACL

Page 8

Selected Portfolios

Page 9

WSFS Franchise and Markets

Page 10

Delivery Transformation and Lines of Business

Page 16

Selected Financial Information

Page 24

Capital Management

Page 30

WSFS Mission, Vision, Strategy, and Values

Page 32

Appendix: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Page 33

3

Financial Highlights

4Q 2020

FY 2020

$ in millions (expect per share

Reported

Core1

Reported

Core1

amounts)

EPS

$1.20

$1.16

$2.27

$1.91

ROA

1.73%

1.67%

0.87%

0.74%

Net Income2

$59.8

$57.6

$114.8

$96.6

PPNR1

$76.3

$73.4

$298.1

$276.4

PPNR %1

2.21%

2.12%

2.27%

2.10%

ROE

13.00%

12.52%

6.25%

5.26%

ROTCE1

19.37%

18.68%

9.68%

8.26%

NIM

3.93%

3.93%

3.96%

3.96%

Fee Income

$46.6

$43.5

$201.0

$169.1

Fee Income %3

27.5%

26.1%

30.1%

26.6%

Efficiency Ratio

55.0%

55.8%

55.2%

56.4%

ACL Ratio ex PPP

2.73%

2.73%

2.73%

2.73%

Loan-to-Deposit %

77%

77%

77%

77%

Bank CET1

12.50%

12.50%

12.50%

12.50%

4Q and Full-Year operating results reflect healthy NIM, diversified fee income, and strong ACL and Capital levels

4Q Highlights:

  • Core ROA1 of 1.67% improved from 1.48% in 3Q 2020
    • Core PPNR1 was a strong 2.12% of average assets
  • Repurchased 2.9 million shares, or 6% of outstanding common stock, totaling $116.3 million, and the Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock
  • Maintained strong capital levels including a Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.50%
  • ACL coverage ratio was 2.73%, excluding PPP loans at December 31, 2020
    • Net credit costs (recoveries) were ($0.5) million and net charge- offs were $3.0 million, or 0.13% of average gross loans
  • WSFS issued $150 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2030 with a fixed interest rate of 2.75% for the first five years, the lowest ever coupon obtained by a Kroll only rated senior debt issuance

1

These are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial information.

4

2

Attributable to WSFS

3

Tax-equivalent

2021 Core Outlook

Outlook assumes a gradual and uneven economic recovery, franchise growth, and

continued investments in our talent and technology

2021 Core Outlook

Loan Growth

Mid single digit growth excluding PPP and non-relationshiprun-off portfolios primarily driven by C&I, leasing and consumer;

90% of PPP loans assumed forgiven by 4Q 2021 and approximate $200M decline from run-off portfolios

Deposit Growth

Mid single digit core deposit growth offset by purposeful reduction of time deposits,

excluding the impact of elevated customer liquidity

Net Interest Margin

Range of 3.65% - 3.80%; assumes no short-term interest rate changes; approximately 24-28 bps of purchased loan accretion;

approximately 6-10 bps positive PPP impact; assumes 11 bps negative impact from elevated customer liquidity

Fee Income Growth1

Mid single digit growth excluding Durbin (effective July 2020) and lower Mortgage compared to outsized 2020;

double digit Wealth and mid-high single digit core banking growth; flat including Durbin and Mortgage

Provision Costs

$20-25million reflecting new loan growth; opportunity for reserve release if economic recovery accelerates

Efficiency Ratio1

Low 60s driven by items described above combined with franchise growth and continued

talent and Delivery Transformation investments

Tax Rate

Approximately 24%

1 The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-lookingnon-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable GAAP estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or

5

determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates with a reasonable degree of accuracy

Net Interest Margin Trends and 2021 Outlook

NIM impacted by purchase accretion variability, PPP forgiveness, customer liquidity, and strong deposit betas

4.50%

4.38%

4.25%

0.22%

Negative 8

3.93%

bps PPP

0.1

4.00%

0.31%

impact

3.93%

3.65% -

3.75%

0.30%

3.66%

0.25%

3.80%

3.50%

0.28%

0.26%

0.24% -

0.28%

3.25%

3.85%

3.00%

3.58%

3.35% -

3.35%

3.36%

3.42%

2.75%

2.50%

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

FY 2021 Outlook

NIM Ex PAA/PPP

Modeled PAA

Incremental PAA

PPP

  • NIM excluding purchase accretion and PPP is stabilized with slight increase from 4Q 2020 levels assumed in full-year2021 Outlook
  • Purchase accretion of 24-28 bps in FY 2021 Outlook compared to 51 bps in 4Q 2020 from significant payoff activity
  • PPP impact of 6 bps in 4Q 2020 due to 22% of loans forgiven. 2021 Outlook assumes additional 68% of the portfolio is forgiven primarily in 1Q and 2Q with a full-year margin impact of approximately 6 to 10 bps
  • Excess customer liquidity negative impact of 17 bps in 4Q 2020 compared to negative 14 bps impact in 3Q 2020;
    • Full-year2021 Outlook assumes 11 bps negative impact
  • Customer funding cost (total weighted average) of 21 bps in 4Q 2020 compared to 28 bps in 3Q 2020
    • Full-year2021 Outlook assumes approximately 14 bps

6

Loan and Deposit Growth

Positive loan growth excluding purposeful run-off portfolios and PPP;

Significant excess customer liquidity continues

Loans - 4Q 2020 vs 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2019

Dec

Sep

Dec

4Q20 $

Annualized

YOY $

YOY %

($ in millions)

2020

2020

2019

Growth

% Growth

Growth Growth

C & I Loans

$3,299

$3,300

$3,341

($1)

(0%)

($42)

(1%)

PPP Loans

$751

$954

$0

($203)

(85%)

$751

100%

Commercial Mortgages

$2,086

$2,167

$2,212

($81)

(15%)

($126)

(6%)

Construction Loans

$716

$666

$579

$50

30%

$137

24%

Commercial Leases

$249

$228

$190

$21

37%

$59

31%

Total Commercial Loans

$7,101

$7,315

$6,322

($214)

(12%)

$779

12%

Residential Mortgage (HFS/HFI/Rev Mgt)

$955

$1,003

$1,100

($48)

(19%)

($145)

(13%)

Consumer Loans

$1,166

$1,169

$1,134

($3)

(1%)

$32

3%

Total Gross Loans

$9,222

$9,487

$8,556

($265)

(11%)

$666

8%

Residential Mortgage (HFI)

$764

$845

$1,001

($81)

(38%)

($237)

(24%)

Student Loans Acquired from BNCL

$117

$118

$128

($1)

(3%)

($11)

(9%)

Auto Loans Acquired From BNCL

$22

$27

$49

($5)

(74%)

($27)

(55%)

Participation portfolios (CRE) from BNCL

$98

$147

$233

($49)

(133%)

($135)

(58%)

Leveraged Loans (C&I) from BNCL

$12

$12

$26

$0

0%

($14)

(54%)

Total Run-Off Portfolios

$1,013

$1,149

$1,437

($136)

(47%)

($424)

(30%)

Gross Loans ex Run-Off Portfolios

$8,209

$8,338

$7,119

($129)

(6%)

$1,090

15%

PPP Loans

$751

$954

$0

($203)

(85%)

$751

100%

Gross Loans ex Run-Off & PPP Portfolios

$7,458

$7,384

$7,119

$74

4%

$339

5%

Deposits - 4Q 2020 vs 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2019

Dec

Sep

Dec

4Q20 $

Annualized

YOY $

YOY %

($ in millions)

2020

2020

2019

Growth

% Growth

Growth Growth

Noninterest Demand

$3,415

$3,197

$2,189

$219

27%

$1,226

56%

Interest Demand Deposits

$2,636

$2,521

$2,130

$115

18%

$506

24%

Savings

$1,774

$1,718

$1,563

$56

13%

$211

14%

Money Market

$2,654

$2,489

$2,100

$165

26%

$554

26%

Total Core Deposits

$10,479

$9,925

$7,982

$555

22%

$2,497

31%

Customer Time Deposits

$1,159

$1,224

$1,357

($65)

(21%)

($198)

(15%)

Total Customer Deposits

$11,638

$11,149

$9,339

$490

17%

$2,299

25%

  • Continued focus on strategy to optimize our balance sheet mix towards relationship-based commercial loans and deposits
  • Customer funding levels remain elevated and increased $490 million during 4Q 2020 primarily due to short-term customer deposits expected to exit during 1Q 2021.

7

Credit Risk Management - ACL

Full-Year GDP forecast of (3.4%) in 2020 and 4.3% in 20211

Year-End Unemployment forecast of 8.1% in 2020 and 6.3% in 20211

GDP Growth by Quarter

Unemployment by Quarter

35%

15%

25%

13%

15%

11%

5%

-5%

9%

-15%

7%

-25%

5%

-35%

-45%

3%

1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21

1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21

3Q Forecast

4Q Forecast

3Q Forecast

4Q Forecast

ACL by Segment (ex. PPP)

1/1/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

($ millions)

$

%

$

%

$

%

C&I2

$40.3

1.99%

$137.8

7.24%

$142.4

7.32%

Construction2

$4.6

0.78%

$10.2

1.54%

$12.2

1.70%

CRE Investor

$9.1

0.41%

$34.3

1.58%

$31.1

1.49%

Owner Occupied

$3.2

0.24%

$10.4

0.77%

$9.6

0.72%

Leases

$2.0

0.77%

$10.7

4.70%

$8.5

3.41%

Mortgage

$8.9

0.90%

$8.4

1.00%

$6.9

0.90%

HELOC & HEIL

$9.4

1.27%

$11.2

1.41%

$11.0

1.35%

Installment - Other

$3.8

3.82%

$5.6

5.55%

$3.8

4.64%

Other

$1.9

0.33%

$4.1

1.04%

$3.3

0.87%

TOTAL

$83.2

0.96%

$232.7

2.74%

$228.8

2.73%

4Q 2020 ACL Commentary

  • Coverage ratio of 2.73% excluding PPP loans and 3.13% including estimated remaining credit mark on the acquired loan portfolio
  • ACL declined $3.9 million in 4Q 2020 driven by:
    • Net migration and purposeful portfolio run-off offset by net charge offs
    • No significant economic forecast changes

4Q 2020 ACL (in millions)

$250

$233

$229

$200

-$4

-$3

$3

$150

Economic

$100

Forecast Impact

$50

$0

9/30/2020

Net Migration Net Growth / Other

NCO

12/31/2020

2.74%

2.73%

Coverage Ratio (ex PPP)

1 Source: Oxford Economics as of December 2020

8

2 Hotel loan balances are included in the C&I and Construction segments

Credit Risk Management - Select Portfolios

Hotel

$524.6 million or 6.2% of loan portfolio1

Loan Modifications1

Portfolio

49% Criticized; ~85% of loans include recourse; 100% secured by real estate

65% business and 35% leisure

$

% of

($ in millions)

Portfolio

Retail CRE

$667.6 million or 7.9% of loan portfolio1

C&I

$

49

2.5%

CRE

$

16

0.5%

Portfolio

6.5% Criticized; ~70% of loans include recourse

Construction

$

9

1.3%

44% of portfolio consists of businesses deemed essential3

Total Commercial

$

74

1.2%

Residential Mortgage

$

14

1.7%

Office CRE

$521.0 million or 6.2% of loan portfolio1

2

$

17

7.2%

Education

9.5% Criticized; ~93% of loans include recourse

Consumer

$

10

1.1%

Portfolio3

4

$1.6 million average loan size

Total Consumer

$

41

1.9%

Total Loan Modifications

$ 115

1.4%

  • Almost all loan modifications are making some form of payment as of December 31, 2020

Food Services

Portfolio

Retail Trade

Portfolio

  • $182.8 million or 2.2% of loan portfolio1
  • 33% Criticized; ~90% of loans include recourse; ~47% secured by real estate
  • $369 thousand average loan size
  • $260.9 million or 3.1% of loan portfolio1
  • 12% Criticized; ~95% of loans include recourse
  • 79% of portfolio consists of businesses deemed essential3

1

Portfolio values are gross loans excluding PPP as of December 31, 2020

9

2

Approximately 75% of the loan balances include U.S. government-guaranteed student loans that carry little risk of credit loss

3

Essential includes grocery, pharmacy, liquor, general merchandise, bank branch, gas/vehicle/convenience, home improvement, and government

4

Office CRE portfolio includes $52.3 million in Medical Office CRE

WSFS Franchise and Markets

10

The WSFS Franchise1

Founded in 1832, WSFS is one of the ten oldest banks in the U.S.

Largest independent bank & trust company HQ in Delaware-Greater Philadelphia region

  • $14.3 billion in assets
  • $24.2 billion in combined AUA2 and AUM2, including $2.8 billion in AUM
  • 112 offices, including 89 branches
  • One of largest ATM networks in our market with 626 branded-ATMs

Major Business Lines

Commercial

Retail

Mortgage

Regional Presence

Wealth

Cash

Equipment

National Presence

Connect®

Leasing

1 As of 12/31/2020

11

2 AUA represents assets under administration and AUM represents assets under management

The WSFS Franchise - Our Markets

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA

Regional Employment Composition1

Regional Statistics3

Diversity of industries drives stable and favorable employment

6.1M

2.3M

38.9

and economic growth in our markets

Financial

7.1% Unemployment2

Population

Households

Median Age

52% improvement

Activities

Over 4% of U.S. within branch network

8%

since 2Q 2020 peak

Trade,

Professionl &

Transportation &

Utilities

Business Services

18%

16%

Manufacturing

6%

Government

Educational & Health

12%

Services

23%

Other

10% Leisure &

Hospitality

7%

$264K

2.5M

67%

Median

Housing Units

Housing Owner

Home Value

Occupied

~10% higher household value than the U.S. overall

$74.5K

$40.9K

$27.69

Avg Income

power vs.

Purchasing

Median Home

Per Capita

Mean Hourly

Income

Income

US Wage4

~10-20% higher income than the U.S. overall

1 Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of November 2020: Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry supersector; Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA; not seasonally adjusted

2

Unemployment rate for the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA, as of November 2020. Not seasonally adjusted

12

3

U.S. Census Bureau: 2019 American Community Survey; Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA

4

Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2019: Occupational Employment and Wages, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, MSA

The WSFS Franchise - Strategic Opportunity

At $14.3 billion in assets at 12/31/2020, WSFS fills a long-standing service gap in our market between larger

regional/national banks and smaller community banks

MSA: Philadelphia-Camden-

Wilmington1

2020

# Institution Name

Net Deposits

Market

Deposits /

Branch

($mm)

Share % Branch ($mm)

Count

1

Wells Fargo Bank

$35,311

16.7%

$196.2

180

2

TD Bank

$32,871

15.6%

$236.5

139

3

Bank of America

$22,412

10.6%

$287.3

78

4

PNC Bank

$20,752

9.8%

$141.2

147

5

Citizens Bank

$19,346

9.2%

$119.4

162

6

M & T Bank

$10,891

5.2%

$242.0

45

7 WSFS Bank

$9,680

4.6%

$125.7

77

8

Santander Bank

$6,966

3.3%

$96.8

72

9

Truist Bank

$5,852

2.8%

$80.2

73

10

Univest Bank and Trust

$4,317

2.0%

$134.9

32

11

Bryn Mawr Trust

$4,081

1.9%

$99.5

41

12

Fulton Bank

$3,933

1.9%

$74.2

53

13

Republic First Bank

$3,425

1.6%

$126.9

27

14

Firstrust Savings Bank

$3,138

1.5%

$184.6

17

15

KeyBank

$2,230

1.06%

$62.0

36

Remaining 79 Institutions

$28,026

13.3%

$81.5

344

Regional Highlights2

  • 4th largest metro in the Northeast -$444 billion regional economy
  • 6th largest MSA population in the U.S
  • 4th largest depository MSA in the U.S.

WSFS Highlights1

  • 45% YOY improvement in branch efficiency (deposits per branch)
  • 11% YOY deposit growth
  • 79 institutions with ~$355M average deposits outside of MSA's top 15

1 Sources: FDIC and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Market Share data excludes brokered deposits, credit unions, and non-traditional banks (e.g. credit card companies); as of June 30, 2020. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

13

MSA (includes Cecil County, MD)

2 Sources: U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau, Select Greater Philadelphia Council, U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA (includes Cecil County, MD)

The WSFS Franchise - Growth & Performance

Millions

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial

14

information

Note: GAAP ROA is the following: 2018 - 1.92%, 2019 - 1.30%, and 2020 - 0.87%

Business Model and Total Shareholder Returns

Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life

Total Shareholder Returns2

for all we serve

"Top Workplace" fifteen years in a row and #1 in 2020; The News Journal

"Top Workplace" six years in a row; Inquirer.com

2020 Gallup Culture Transformation

Award; Gallup Organization

"Best Board and Technology

Strategy"; Bank Director

"4th Ranked Bank Overall"; Bank

Director

"Best Community Involvement";

DE Small Business Chamber

#1 "Top Bank" in Delaware nine years in a row; The News Journal

2020 Annual World's Best Banks & America's Best Banks honoree; Forbes

"Best of Biz" for Business Banking; South Jersey Magazine

"Soaring 76's Fastest Growing

Companies"; Philadelphia Business

Journal

Customer engagement survey places WSFS at the 66th percentile1

60% of WSFS Customers surveyed rated us a "5" out of 5, saying "WSFS is the perfect bank for people like me"1

275%

225%

175%

125%

75%

25%

-25%

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

7 Year

10 Year

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

7 Year

10 Year

WSFS

3.6%

-2.8%

45.7%

85.1%

212.5%

KBW Bank

-10.3%

0.5%

53.1%

68.3%

136.9%

SNL U.S. Bank > $10B

-19.8%

-9.7%

34.6%

52.6%

115.9%

NASDAQ Bank

-7.5%

-3.6%

40.3%

60.2%

141.2%

S&P 500

18.4%

48.8%

103.0%

133.9%

266.7%

1

Completed by the Gallup Organization, as of December 31, 2020

15

2

Per Bloomberg; closing price as of December 31, 2020

Delivery Transformation and Lines of Business

16

Delivery Transformation

Optimization of our physical footprint driving accelerating investments into our digital capabilities, consistent with

our brand, to provide best-in-industry solutions and better serve Customers

Identify &

Enable our

target new

Customers to

Customers

bank as

they want

OneWSFS

Transforming for

the evolving

digital age

Maximizing data-drivenanalytics to deliver personalized campaigns leading to

Identify &

customer acquisitions

Implementing Salesforce© for improved 360-degree views of Customers for cross-sell

Target

opportunities

Lower new customer acquisition cost while improving Net Promoter Score

Redesigning the account opening process focused on the Customer Experience

Enable

Delivering a true omnichannel experience that reduces application time and

processing requirements

Customers

Improving synergies with marketing campaigns and reduced physical signatures

Digital documentation and retention

Improving AML and fraud detection success through Verafin©

$17.5M

Transform

Incorporating robotic processing automation into organization

design reducing manual turnaround times and decreasing cost

Creating a flexible technology stack for future growth and

2021 Expected

broader capabilities

Net Investment

17

Channel Strategy and Digital Adoption

Channel Volumes1

200%

186%

187%

175%

172%

166%

162%

159%

162%

160%

150%

128%

141%

125%

115%

123%

111%

100%

102%

105% 105%

105%

100%

104%

99%

96%

95%

92%

93%

100%

88%

92%

83%

75%

66%

69%

66%

65%

67%

70%

71%

58%

59%

50%

25%

0%

2019 Avg

Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20

Apr-20May-20Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20Nov-20Dec-20

Branch Transactions

Contact Center Call Handled

Mobile Deposits

MyWSFS Adoption and Usage Growth2

12,000

10,000

Branch Net Promoter Score (NPS) improved in 4Q to

77.5, the highest quarter performance since program

inception. Contact Center Net Promotor Score (NPS)

improved in 4Q to 59.0. Surveys are conducted utilizing

Medallia

Since COVID-19 pandemic, WSFS supported consistent

volumes of total deposit transactions with a significant

shift from physical to mobile, including a record high

number of Mobile Deposits in December 2020

Increased digital and remote banking volume

demonstrates versatile and adaptable channel strategy,

while managing a significant increase in contact center

volume due to COVID-19 impact and relief programs

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

-

Conversations (Cumulative)

Adoptions (Cumulative)

MyWSFS, launched in 2019, offers a secure mobile

application that enables communication directly and in

real-time with a WSFS Associate to support Customer's

banking needs from any location

03/02/20

04/02/20

05/02/20

06/02/20

07/02/20

08/02/20

09/02/20

10/02/20

11/02/20

12/02/20

1

Chart reflects monthly volume in 2020 indexed to average monthly 2019 volume

18

2

Chart reflects cumulative growth since COVID-19 and through December 31, 2020

Commercial Banking

Local, relationship-focused lending including cash management, wealth management, and private banking services

Business Banking

Middle Market

Comm. Real Estate

Small Business

SBA Lending

Revenues:

Revenues:

Revenues:

Revenues:

Profit:

$3 million - $20 million+

$20 million-$150 million

N/A

$250,000 - $5 million+

Up to $5 million

Loan Exposure:

Loan Exposure:

Loan Exposure:

Loan Exposure:

Loan Exposure:

$1 million - $15 million+

$5 million - $30 million+

$3 million - $30 million+

up to $1.5 million

up to $5 million

Average Relationship

Average Relationship

Average Relationship

Average Loan

Average Loan

Exposure:

Exposure:

Exposure:

Exposure:

Exposure:

$2.1 million

$6.0 million

$7.6 million

$0.1 million

$0.2 million

38 Relationship Managers

6 Relationship Managers

15 Relationship Managers

17 Relationship Managers

7 Relationship Managers

Added 7 Commercial Relationship Managers in 3Q and 4Q 2020

Disciplined Credit and Underwriting Philosophy

  • Conservative lending and concentration limits
    • CRE1: 300%, 210% actual
    • Construction2: 100%, 66% actual
  • Concentration limits by industry, CRE, project and individual borrower
  • House Limit: $70 million at 12/31/2020 (1 Relationship)
    • 4 relationships >$50 million

In Delaware and Pennsylvania, WSFS Bank ranks 1st in

Overall Satisfaction, Values Long-Term Relationships,

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager, Responsiveness and Prompt Follow-up on Requests, Knowledge of Cash Management Services, Provides Advice to Help Business Grow and Effectively Coordinates Product Specialists among commercial businesses surveyed.

Source: 2019 Greenwich Associates Market Tracking Program (WSFS - Total Footprint Plus Oversample - $1-500MM - FY 2019)

1

Defined as the sum of CRE and Construction (excluding owner occupied) exposures divided by the sum of Tier 1 Capital and ACL; as of 12/31/20

19

2

Defined as Construction (excluding owner occupied) exposure divided by the sum of Tier 1 Capital and ACL; as of 12/31/20

Retail Banking

Relationship-focused community banking model with 89 banking offices & 626 ATMs

Branch & ATM Network

Online & Mobile

Banking

Lending

Mortgage

Providing Customers with a

Meeting Customers'

Offering a full range of

Locations across Delaware,

Over 125K active online

mortgage products with

wide range of options to

borrowing needs through

southeastern Pennsylvania

banking users and over 80K

national capabilities,

make banking simple,

in-house originations and

and southern New Jersey

active mobile banking users

world-class service and

intuitive and seamless

strategic partnerships

local-decision making

Operates universal banking

Highly rated mobile banking

Deposit Products:

Consumer Loan Products:

application that provides a

Noninterest DDA

Installment

Significant contributor to

model to maximize staffing

range of functionality

Interest DDA

HELOC

fee income through our

efficiencies while providing

including WSFS SnapShot

Savings

Personal Lines

originate and sell mortgage

a superior Customer

Deposit, Zelle®, MyWSFS

Money Market

Credit Cards

model

experience

and WSFS Mobile Cash

Time Deposits

Student Loans

Voted #1 "Top Bank" in

60% of WSFS Customers

surveyed rated us a "5" out of 5,

Delaware nine years in a row by

saying "WSFS is the perfect bank

readers of The News Journal

for people like me."1

1 Completed by the Gallup Organization; as of December 31, 2020

20

$1,246
Dollars Managed ($mm)3

Cash Connect®

Leading National Provider of Cash Logistics

ATM

Vault Cash "Bailment"

WSFS

Smart

Branded

Safes

ATMs

Loss

Armored

Protection

Carrier

  • Oldest and second largest vault cash provider in the ATM industry - over $1.5 billion in vault cash supplied or supported at 12/31/2020
  • Approximately 32,000 non-bank ATMs & retail safes in all 50 states1
  • ~9,000 devices utilizing armored car management and/or cash forecasting1
  • Support ~75 ATM ISOs and ~835 deposit safe customers with over 4,500 safes1
  • Supports 6261 branded ATMs for WSFS Bank; one of the largest networks in our footprint
  • $10.3 million in net revenue (fee income less funding costs) and $2.2 million in pre-tax income in 4Q 2020

Fees

Management

Cash

Forecasting &

Reconcilement

Services

  • FY 2020 ROA of 1.97%
  • 5-yearCAGR2 for net revenue of 8.30%
  • 59% growth in dollars managed since 2018

$1,600

$1,200

$800

$1,557

An innovation center for the company, both expanding core ATM offerings and additional payment, processing and software-related activities (i.e., launched WSFS Mobile Cash)

$400

$-

$979

2018

2019

2020

1

As of 12/31/2020

21

2

5 years ending 12/31/2020

3

As of 12/31 of each year

NewLane Finance

Micro & Small Ticket Commercial Equipment Financing

Background:

  • Co-foundedin 2017 by industry veterans who built Marlin Business Services from a start-up to a publicly-traded company (Nasdaq: MRLN)
  • WSFS owns ~83% of the Company

Market Size:

  • Micro & Small Ticket Equipment Leasing is a $100 billion segment with over 100 thousand equipment dealers and 31 million small businesses nationwide

Product Offering:

  • Lease/Loan to finance business critical equipment
  • Deal size ranges from $3K - $500K; average deal size approximately $30K
  • Yields range 4%-29% with terms 12-72 months
  • Stable credit default risk and minimal residual exposure

Leasing Originations ($mm)1

$150 $120

Attractive Risk Adjusted Margins

Simple, Fast and Convenient Offer

Superior Customer Experience

Small and Mid-Size Business Market Focus

Vendor Relationship Model

Advanced Technology Platform

$90

Value Proposition:

$60

$135

Provide a better lending experience through advanced

technologies, customer-centric approach and transparent

$111

$30

$57

business lending practices

$-

Deliver simple, fast, & competitive financing solutions

2018

2019

2020

1 As of 12/31 of each year

22

WSFS Wealth

Financial Highlights

4Q 2020 Net Revenue: $19.0 million

4Q 2020 Pre-tax Income: $9.2 million

$24.2 billion in combined assets under management and administration, including $2.8 billion AUM at 12/31/2020

23

Selected Financial Information

24

Balance Sheet Composition at December 31, 2020

Asset Composition (ex PPP)1

Funding Composition

$13.6B $8.2B 11%

Assets

Net Loans

YOY Asset Growth

Construction

8% Commerical

CRE

Leasing

25%

3%

Residential

Net Loans (ex PPP)

Mortgage

61%

C&I

11%

Other Non-

39%

Consumer

14%

Earning Assets

17%

$11.6B 77% 25%

Deposits

Loan-to-Deposit

YOY Deposit Growth

Money Market

& Savings

38%

Customer Deposits

Non-interest

Interest DDA

81%

DDA

23%

29%

Time

Equity

10%

13%

Cash

Investments 19%

Connect

3%

Investments are composed of high quality, marketable investment grade securities with low credit risk; more than 95% in MBS issued by GNMA, FNMA or FHLMC

  • Commercial loans comprise 75% of the gross loan portfolio, excluding PPP
  • 85% of consumer loans are secured
  • $11.3 million credit card exposure

Other Borrowings

4% Other Liabilities

2%

  • Customer Funding increased $0.5 billion in 4Q 2020 elevated by excess liquidity
  • 90% total customer deposits represent Core
  • Non-interestand very low interest DDA (WAC 6 bps) represent 52% of customer funding

1 Excludes $751 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2020

25

Customer Deposit Costs

Disciplined funding cost management, including deposit beta of approximately 28% for the down rate cycle

Average Customer Deposit Costs Per Year

Average Customer Deposit Costs Per Quarter

$12

0.9%

Billions

$12

0.86%

0.9%

Billions

0.82%

0.83%

0.8%

0.76%

0.8%

$10

$10

0.65%

0.7%

0.7%

$8

0.6%

$8

0.63%

0.63%

0.6%

0.62%

0.47%

0.58%

0.49%

0.5%

0.5%

$6

0.37%

$6

0.39%

0.4%

0.47%

0.4%

$4

0.28%

0.34%

0.3%

$4

0.35%

0.29%

0.25%

0.3%

0.27%

0.2%

0.28%

0.2%

$2

0.19%

0.20%

$2

0.21%

0.1%

0.1%

-

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

0.0%

-

0.0%

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Interest-bearing1

Noninterest-bearing

Interest-bearing Cost1

Total Deposit Cost

Interest-bearing1

Noninterest-bearing

Interest-bearing Cost1

Total Deposit Cost

1 Interest-bearing deposits include demand, money market, savings, and customer time deposits

26

Diversified & Robust Core Fee Income

Core1 Fee income

$ in Millions

Total

$180

$160 $140

$120

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20 $0

Bank Segment

Mortgage

Cash Connect

Trust & Wealth

35%2

34%2$27

$23

$36

$30

$6$7

$30$33

27%2

27%2

36%2

$44

$50

36%2

$41

$36

$41

$51

$43

$51

$11

$30

$6

$6

$40

$55

$48

$37

  • Core Fee income is well diversified with over 20 discrete products and services within our lines of business

2020 Notables:

  • Cash Connect fees impacted by the lower interest rate environment, fully offset by reduced funding costs
  • Bank Segment included the first year of Durbin, which had a $6.5M negative impact
  • Strong historical growth in each segment; 5-year CAGR (2016-2020):
    • Trust & Wealth: 17%
    • Cash Connect: 6%
    • Bank: 10%
    • Total: 14%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial information.

27

2 %s represent core fee (noninterest) income / total net revenue.

Note: GAAP Fee Income is the following: 2018 - $201.0M, 2019 - $188.1M, and 2020 - $162.5M; GAAP Fee Income/Total Net Revenue is the following: 2018 - 40%, 2019 - 30%, and 2020 - 30%

Interest Rate Risk1 at December 31, 2020

WSJ Prime @ 3.25%

12-Month IRR2

BPs change

NII Impact (%)

NII Impact ($)

-100

(2.8%)

($11.5 million)

-50

(2.1%)

($8.6 million)

-25

(1.5%)

($6.3 million)

Static Base

+25

1.5%

$6.3 million

+50

3.2%

$13.1 million

+100

6.5%

$26.6 million

Balance Sheet Drivers

  • High % of variable/adjustable rate to total loan portfolio: 50% excluding PPP
    • Approximately half of variable rate loans tied to 30- day LIBOR
  • High % core deposits: 90%; high % non-interest bearing
    and low-interest DDA: 52%
  • Solid brand and position / WSFS is a market "price leader"
  • Assumes long-term historical deposit beta of approximately 50%

1

WSFS IRR model estimates: Static Balance Sheet / Instantaneous Rate Shocks

28

2

Includes PPP loans

Credit Metrics (ex PPP)

Criticized & Classified Loans / Tier-1 + ACL

Delinquencies1 / Gross Loans

60%

1.2%

51.3%

1.0%

0.93%

50%

40%

0.8%

35.5%

0.6%

30%

0.4%

20%

0.2%

10%

0.0%

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Classified Loans

Criticized Loans

Delinquencies

Large Relationship2

Govt. Guaranteed Student Loans

NPAs / Total Assets

Net Charge-Offs3

1.2%

1.0%

0.8%

0.6%

0.45%

0.4%

0.2%

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

0.8%

0.6%

0.5%

0.3%

0.2%

0.14%

0.0%

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1

Includes non-accruing loans

29

2

One large $15.4 million, highly-seasonal relationship that was exited in 3Q 2016

3

Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans

Capital Management - Bank

Disciplined capital management providing flexibility to grow & return profits to shareholders

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

Millions

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

10.72%

11.72%

10.40%

10.35%

9.73%

9.74%

9.28%

11.85%

10.52%

9.83%

9.66%

10.82%

10.31%

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Mar

Jun

Sep

Dec

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Average Assets (QTD)

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

Millions

1,550

13.16%

13.52%

13.24%

14.5%

13.41%

13.5%

1,350

12.15%

12.35%

12.68%

12.50%

12.5%

12.5%

13.04%

11.36%

1,150

12.54%

10.5%

12.69%

11.5%

950

11.19%

10.5%

8.5%

750

9.5%

6.5%

550

8.5%

4.5%

350

7.5%

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Mar

Jun

Sep

Dec

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

Millions

1,550

1,350

1,150

950

750

550

350

Tier 1 Capital

15.0%

13.16%

13.52%

12.68%

12.50%

13.5%

12.15%

12.35%

11.36%

13.41%

13.24%

13.04%

12.0%

12.54%

12.69%

11.19%

10.5%

9.0%

7.5%

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Mar

Jun

Sep

Dec

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Tier 1 Capital

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

Millions

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

Total Risk-Based Capital

13.40%

14.36%

14.01%

13.93%

13.76%

14.5%

14.29%

13.15%

14.53%

14.50%

13.5%

13.56%

12.08%

12.5%

11.93%

13.37%

11.5%

10.5%

9.5%

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

Mar

Jun

Sep

Dec

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Total Capital

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

30

Capital Management / Ownership Alignment

$200,000

$0.60

$180,000

$0.48

$0.47

$0.50

ShareperPaidDividendsAnnual

$160,000

000s)in($ReturnedCapital

$140,000

$0.42

$0.40

$120,000

$100,000

$0.30

$0.30

$0.25

$80,000

$0.21

$60,000

$0.20

$40,000

$0.10

$20,000

$-

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

$-

Dividends

Routine buybacks

Incremental buybacks

Annual Dividend Per Share

(dollars in 000s)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Total Capital Returned

$37,606

$22,061

$21,165

$44,419

$113,780

$179,313

Total Shares

1,152,233

449,371

255,000

691,742

2,132,390

3,950,855

Repurchased

  • Executive management bonuses and equity awards based on bottom-line performance ROA, ROTCE and EPS growth - equally weighted
  • Insider ownership1 is approximately 2% Board of Directors and Executive Management ownership guidelines in place and followed
  • Repurchased 2.9 million shares or 6% of common shares outstanding in 4Q 2020 Approximately 10% of common shares outstanding still available for repurchase, under the Board authorization approved in 1Q 2020, that allows for the purchase of 15% of outstanding shares
  • The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock which will be paid in February 2021

Note: 2015 adjusted to reflect 3 for 1 stock split in May 2015

31

1 As defined in our most recent proxy

WSFS Mission, Vision, Strategy, and Values

32

Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information

33

Non-GAAP Information

This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This presentation may include the following non-GAAP measures:

  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of securities gains, unrealized gains and corporate development costs;
  • Core noninterest income, also called core fee income, is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts noninterest income as determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of securities gains and realized/unrealized gains on equity investments;
  • Core earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for the applicable period;
  • Core net revenue is a non-GAAP measure that is determined by adding core net interest income plus core fee income;
  • Core noninterest expense is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts noninterest expense as determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude corporate development and restructuring expenses, loss on early extinguishment of debt and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation;
  • Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that is determined by dividing core noninterest expense by the sum of core interest income and core fee income;
  • Core return on average assets (ROA) is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) average assets for the applicable period;
  • Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as total average stockholders' equity less goodwill, other intangible assets;
  • Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income allocable to common stockholders divided by tangible common equity;
  • Pre-provisionnet revenue (PPNR) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of income tax provision (credit) and provision for credit losses; and
  • Core return on average equity (ROE) is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) average stockholders' equity for the applicable period

34

Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

123,001

$

113,048

$

117,569

$

465,955

Core net interest income (non-GAAP)

$

123,001

$

113,048

$

117,569

$

465,955

Noninterest income (GAAP)

$

46,632

$

49,171

$

41,770

$

201,025

Less: Securities gains

3,153

3,322

255

9,076

Less: Unrealized gains on equity investments, net

-

104

-

761

Less: Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net

-

-

-

22,052

Core fee income (non-GAAP)

$

43,479

$

45,745

$

41,515

$

169,136

Core net revenue (non-GAAP)

$

166,480

$

158,793

$

159,084

$

635,091

Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent)

$

166,756

$

159,068

$

159,365

$

636,242

Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

93,373

$

93,540

$

98,126

$

368,844

Plus: Recovery of fraud loss

-

-

(463)

-

(Plus)/less: Corporate development expense

(242)

428

4,607

4,328

Less: Restructuring expense

510

-

1,530

510

Less: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

2,280

-

2,280

Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation

-

-

-

3,000

Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

93,105

$

90,832

$

92,452

$

358,726

Core efficiency ratio

55.8%

57.1%

58.0%

56.4%

Core fee income as a percentage of total core net revenue (tax-equivalent)

26.07%

28.76%

26.05%

26.58%

35

Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP net income attributable to WSFS

Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1

(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS

Net income (GAAP)

Plus: Income tax provision

Plus/(less): (Recovery of) provision for credit losses

PPNR (Non-GAAP)

Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1

Core PPNR (Non-GAAP)

Average Assets

PPNR % (Non-GAAP)

Core PPNR % (Non-GAAP)

GAAP return on average assets (ROA)

Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1

(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

Core ROA (non-GAAP)

Earnings per share (GAAP)

Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1

(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

Core earnings per share (non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

59,813

$

51,145

$

45,704

(2,885)

(718)

5,419

687

264

(1,023)

$

57,615

$

50,691

$

50,100

$

59,741

$

50,823

$

45,424

17,455

15,140

14,199

(936)

2,716

1,590

76,260

68,679

61,213

(2,885)

(718)

5,419

$

73,375

$

67,961

$

66,632

$

13,752,900

$

13,647,993

$

12,226,162

2.21%

2.00%

1.99%

2.12%

1.98%

2.16%

1.73%

1.49%

1.48%

(0.08)

(0.02)

0.18

0.02

0.01

(0.03)

1.67%

1.48%

1.63%

$

1.20

$

1.01

$

0.88

(0.06)

(0.01)

0.10

0.02

-

(0.02)

$

1.16

$

1.00

$

0.96

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

$

114,774

(21,771)

3,645

$

96,648

$

113,320

31,636

153,180

298,136

(21,771)

$

276,365

$

13,148,317

2.27%

2.10%

0.87%

(0.17)

0.04

0.74%

$

2.27

(0.43)

0.07

$

1.91

1 Pre-tax adjustments include securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and contribution to WSFS Community

36

Foundation.

Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Calculation of return on average tangible common equity:

$

59,813

$

114,774

GAAP net income attributable to WSFS​

$

51,145

$

45,704

Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets​

2,090

2,090

2,121

8,481

Net tangible income (non-GAAP)​

$

61,903

$

53,235

$

47,825

$

123,255

Average stockholders' equity of WSFS​

$

1,830,244

$

1,836,256

$

1,856,311

$

1,836,115

Less: average goodwill and intangible assets​

558,750

561,505

570,685

563,126

Net average tangible common equity​

$

1,271,494

$

1,274,751

$

1,285,626

$

1,272,989

Return on average common equity (GAAP)​

13.00%

11.08%

9.77%

6.25%

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

19.37%

16.61%

14.76%

9.68%

Calculation of core return on average tangible common equity:

$

57,615

$

96,648

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS​

$

50,691

$

50,100

Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets​

2,090

2,090

2,121

8,481

Core net tangible income (non-GAAP)​

$

59,705

$

52,781

$

52,221

$

105,129

Net average tangible common equity​

$

1,271,494

$

1,274,751

$

1,285,626

$

1,272,989

Core return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

12.52%

10.98%

10.71%

5.26%

Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

18.68%

16.47%

16.12%

8.26%

37

Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information

For the year ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2010

2011

2012

Net Income (GAAP)

$

14,117

$

22,677

$

31,311

Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1

420

(2,664)

(11,546)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

14,537

$

20,013

$

19,765

Average Assets

$

3,796,166

$

4,070,896

$

4,267,358

Core ROA

0.38%

0.49%

0.46%

For the year ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2013

2014

2015

Net Income (GAAP)

$

46,882

$

53,757

$

53,533

Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1

(4,290)

(4,632)

4,407

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

42,592

$

49,125

$

57,940

Average Assets

$

4,365,389

$

4,598,121

$

5,074,129

Core ROA

0.98%

1.07%

1.14%

For the year ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2016

2017

2018

Net Income (GAAP)

$

64,080

$

50,244

$

134,743

Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1

4,323

32,597

(20,436)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

68,403

$

82,841

$

114,307

Average Assets

$

6,042,824

$

6,820,471

$

7,014,447

Core ROA

1.13%

1.21%

1.63%

For the year ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2020

Net Income (GAAP)

$

148,809

$

114,774

Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1

36,295

(18,126)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

185,104

$

96,648

Average Assets

$

11,477,856

$

13,148,317

Core ROA

1.61%

0.74%

1 For details on our core adjustments for full-year 2010 through 2019 refer to each years' respective fourth quarter Earnings Release filed at Exhibit 99.1 on Form 8-K

38

Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information

For the year ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net Interest Income (as reported)

$

166,800

$

193,745

$

221,271

$

246,474

$

444,948

$

465,955

Adj: FHLB Special Dividend

(808)

-

-

-

-

-

Adj: Tax-equivalent income

2,298

2,970

2,991

1,360

1,215

1,151

Core Net Interest Income2

$

168,290

$

196,715

$

224,262

$

247,834

$

446,163

$

467,106

Average Interest-Earning Assets

$

4,368,223

$

5,072,473

$

5,684,724

$

6,052,145

$

10,057,074

$

11,804,926

Net Interest Margin

3.87%

3.88%

3.95%

4.09%

4.44%

3.96%

Core Net Interest Margin

3.85%

3.88%

3.95%

4.09%

4.44%

3.96%

Noninterest Income (as reported)

$

88,255

$

105,061

$

124,644

$

162,541

$

188,109

$

201,025

Adj: Securities Gains

(1,478)

(2,369)

(1,984)

(21)

(333)

(9,076)

Adj: Realized gain on sale of equity investments, net

-

-

-

(3,757)

-

(22,052)

Adj: Unrealized gains on equity investment, net

-

-

-

(20,745)

(26,175)

(761)

Core Noninterest Income

$

86,777

$

102,692

$

122,660

$

138,018

$

161,601

$

169,136

Core Net Revenue

$

252,769

$

296,437

$

343,931

$

384,492

$

606,549

$

635,091

Core Net Revenue (tax-equivalent)

$

255,067

$

299,407

$

346,922

$

385,852

$

607,764

$

636,242

Core Fee Income %

34.3%

34.6%

35.7%

35.9%

26.6%

26.6%

Core Fee Income % (tax-equivalent)

34.0%

34.3%

35.4%

35.8%

26.6%

26.6%

1

Pre-tax adjustments include securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, FHLB special dividends, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and

39

contribution to WSFS Community Foundation.

2

Completed on a fully tax-equivalent basis

Stockholders or others seeking information regarding the Company may call or write:

WSFS Financial Corporation

Investor Relations

WSFS Bank Center

500 Delaware Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19801

302-504-9857

stockholderrelations@wsfsbank.com

www.wsfsbank.com

Rodger Levenson

Dominic C. Canuso

Chairman, President and CEO

Chief Financial Officer

302-571-7296

302-571-6833

rlevenson@wsfsbank.com

dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

40

