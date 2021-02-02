WSFS Financial : 4Q 2020 Investor Presentation 02/02/2021 | 05:50pm EST Send by mail :

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Forward Looking Statements: This presentation contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors, including the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations, capital and liquidity, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this presentation, the terms "WSFS", "the Company", "registrant", "we", "us", and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include core earnings per share ("EPS"), core net income, core return on equity ("ROE"), core efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), core PPNR, PPNR to average assets ratio, core PPNR to average assets ratio, core return on assets ("ROA"), core Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), core ROTCE, core fee income and core fee income as a percentage of total core net revenue. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix. 2 Table of Contents Financial Highlights Page 4 2021 Core Outlook Page 5 Net Interest Margin Trends and 2021 Outlook Page 6 Loan & Deposit Growth Page 7 Credit Risk Management ACL Page 8 Selected Portfolios Page 9 WSFS Franchise and Markets Page 10 Delivery Transformation and Lines of Business Page 16 Selected Financial Information Page 24 Capital Management Page 30 WSFS Mission, Vision, Strategy, and Values Page 32 Appendix: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information Page 33 3 Financial Highlights 4Q 2020 FY 2020 $ in millions (expect per share Reported Core1 Reported Core1 amounts) EPS $1.20 $1.16 $2.27 $1.91 ROA 1.73% 1.67% 0.87% 0.74% Net Income2 $59.8 $57.6 $114.8 $96.6 PPNR1 $76.3 $73.4 $298.1 $276.4 PPNR %1 2.21% 2.12% 2.27% 2.10% ROE 13.00% 12.52% 6.25% 5.26% ROTCE1 19.37% 18.68% 9.68% 8.26% NIM 3.93% 3.93% 3.96% 3.96% Fee Income $46.6 $43.5 $201.0 $169.1 Fee Income %3 27.5% 26.1% 30.1% 26.6% Efficiency Ratio 55.0% 55.8% 55.2% 56.4% ACL Ratio ex PPP 2.73% 2.73% 2.73% 2.73% Loan-to-Deposit % 77% 77% 77% 77% Bank CET1 12.50% 12.50% 12.50% 12.50% 4Q and Full-Year operating results reflect healthy NIM, diversified fee income, and strong ACL and Capital levels 4Q Highlights: Core ROA 1 of 1.67% improved from 1.48% in 3Q 2020

of 1.67% improved from 1.48% in 3Q 2020 Core PPNR 1 was a strong 2.12% of average assets

Repurchased 2.9 million shares, or 6% of outstanding common stock, totaling $116.3 million, and the Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock

Maintained strong capital levels including a Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.50%

ACL coverage ratio was 2.73%, excluding PPP loans at December 31, 2020

Net credit costs (recoveries) were ($0.5) million and net charge- offs were $3.0 million, or 0.13% of average gross loans

WSFS issued $150 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2030 with a fixed interest rate of 2.75% for the first five years, the lowest ever coupon obtained by a Kroll only rated senior debt issuance 1 These are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial information. 4 2 Attributable to WSFS 3 Tax-equivalent 2021 Core Outlook Outlook assumes a gradual and uneven economic recovery, franchise growth, and continued investments in our talent and technology 2021 Core Outlook Loan Growth Mid single digit growth excluding PPP and non-relationshiprun-off portfolios primarily driven by C&I, leasing and consumer; 90% of PPP loans assumed forgiven by 4Q 2021 and approximate $200M decline from run-off portfolios Deposit Growth Mid single digit core deposit growth offset by purposeful reduction of time deposits, excluding the impact of elevated customer liquidity Net Interest Margin Range of 3.65% - 3.80%; assumes no short-term interest rate changes; approximately 24-28 bps of purchased loan accretion; approximately 6-10 bps positive PPP impact; assumes 11 bps negative impact from elevated customer liquidity Fee Income Growth1 Mid single digit growth excluding Durbin (effective July 2020) and lower Mortgage compared to outsized 2020; double digit Wealth and mid-high single digit core banking growth; flat including Durbin and Mortgage Provision Costs $20-25million reflecting new loan growth; opportunity for reserve release if economic recovery accelerates Efficiency Ratio1 Low 60s driven by items described above combined with franchise growth and continued talent and Delivery Transformation investments Tax Rate Approximately 24% 1 The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-lookingnon-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable GAAP estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or 5 determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates with a reasonable degree of accuracy Net Interest Margin Trends and 2021 Outlook NIM impacted by purchase accretion variability, PPP forgiveness, customer liquidity, and strong deposit betas 4.50% 4.38% 4.25% 0.22% Negative 8 3.93% bps PPP 0.1 4.00% 0.31% impact 3.93% 3.65% - 3.75% 0.30% 3.66% 0.25% 3.80% 3.50% 0.28% 0.26% 0.24% - 0.28% 3.25% 3.85% 3.00% 3.58% 3.35% - 3.35% 3.36% 3.42% 2.75% 2.50% 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2020 FY 2021 Outlook NIM Ex PAA/PPP Modeled PAA Incremental PAA PPP NIM excluding purchase accretion and PPP is stabilized with slight increase from 4Q 2020 levels assumed in full-year 2021 Outlook

Purchase accretion of 24-28 bps in FY 2021 Outlook compared to 51 bps in 4Q 2020 from significant payoff activity

of 24-28 bps in FY 2021 Outlook compared to 51 bps in 4Q 2020 from significant payoff activity PPP impact of 6 bps in 4Q 2020 due to 22% of loans forgiven. 2021 Outlook assumes additional 68% of the portfolio is forgiven primarily in 1Q and 2Q with a full-year margin impact of approximately 6 to 10 bps

impact of 6 bps in 4Q 2020 due to 22% of loans forgiven. 2021 Outlook assumes additional 68% of the portfolio is forgiven primarily in 1Q and 2Q with a full-year margin impact of approximately 6 to 10 bps Excess customer liquidity negative impact of 17 bps in 4Q 2020 compared to negative 14 bps impact in 3Q 2020;

Full-year 2021 Outlook assumes 11 bps negative impact

Customer funding cost (total weighted average) of 21 bps in 4Q 2020 compared to 28 bps in 3Q 2020

(total weighted average) of 21 bps in 4Q 2020 compared to 28 bps in 3Q 2020 Full-year 2021 Outlook assumes approximately 14 bps

6 Loan and Deposit Growth Positive loan growth excluding purposeful run-off portfolios and PPP; Significant excess customer liquidity continues Loans - 4Q 2020 vs 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2019 Dec Sep Dec 4Q20 $ Annualized YOY $ YOY % ($ in millions) 2020 2020 2019 Growth % Growth Growth Growth C & I Loans $3,299 $3,300 $3,341 ($1) (0%) ($42) (1%) PPP Loans $751 $954 $0 ($203) (85%) $751 100% Commercial Mortgages $2,086 $2,167 $2,212 ($81) (15%) ($126) (6%) Construction Loans $716 $666 $579 $50 30% $137 24% Commercial Leases $249 $228 $190 $21 37% $59 31% Total Commercial Loans $7,101 $7,315 $6,322 ($214) (12%) $779 12% Residential Mortgage (HFS/HFI/Rev Mgt) $955 $1,003 $1,100 ($48) (19%) ($145) (13%) Consumer Loans $1,166 $1,169 $1,134 ($3) (1%) $32 3% Total Gross Loans $9,222 $9,487 $8,556 ($265) (11%) $666 8% Residential Mortgage (HFI) $764 $845 $1,001 ($81) (38%) ($237) (24%) Student Loans Acquired from BNCL $117 $118 $128 ($1) (3%) ($11) (9%) Auto Loans Acquired From BNCL $22 $27 $49 ($5) (74%) ($27) (55%) Participation portfolios (CRE) from BNCL $98 $147 $233 ($49) (133%) ($135) (58%) Leveraged Loans (C&I) from BNCL $12 $12 $26 $0 0% ($14) (54%) Total Run-Off Portfolios $1,013 $1,149 $1,437 ($136) (47%) ($424) (30%) Gross Loans ex Run-Off Portfolios $8,209 $8,338 $7,119 ($129) (6%) $1,090 15% PPP Loans $751 $954 $0 ($203) (85%) $751 100% Gross Loans ex Run-Off & PPP Portfolios $7,458 $7,384 $7,119 $74 4% $339 5% Deposits - 4Q 2020 vs 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2019 Dec Sep Dec 4Q20 $ Annualized YOY $ YOY % ($ in millions) 2020 2020 2019 Growth % Growth Growth Growth Noninterest Demand $3,415 $3,197 $2,189 $219 27% $1,226 56% Interest Demand Deposits $2,636 $2,521 $2,130 $115 18% $506 24% Savings $1,774 $1,718 $1,563 $56 13% $211 14% Money Market $2,654 $2,489 $2,100 $165 26% $554 26% Total Core Deposits $10,479 $9,925 $7,982 $555 22% $2,497 31% Customer Time Deposits $1,159 $1,224 $1,357 ($65) (21%) ($198) (15%) Total Customer Deposits $11,638 $11,149 $9,339 $490 17% $2,299 25% Continued focus on strategy to optimize our balance sheet mix towards relationship-based commercial loans and deposits

relationship-based commercial loans and deposits Customer funding levels remain elevated and increased $490 million during 4Q 2020 primarily due to short-term customer deposits expected to exit during 1Q 2021. 7 Credit Risk Management - ACL Full-Year GDP forecast of (3.4%) in 2020 and 4.3% in 20211 Year-End Unemployment forecast of 8.1% in 2020 and 6.3% in 20211 GDP Growth by Quarter Unemployment by Quarter 35% 15% 25% 13% 15% 11% 5% -5% 9% -15% 7% -25% 5% -35% -45% 3% 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 3Q Forecast 4Q Forecast 3Q Forecast 4Q Forecast ACL by Segment (ex. PPP) 1/1/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 ($ millions) $ % $ % $ % C&I2 $40.3 1.99% $137.8 7.24% $142.4 7.32% Construction2 $4.6 0.78% $10.2 1.54% $12.2 1.70% CRE Investor $9.1 0.41% $34.3 1.58% $31.1 1.49% Owner Occupied $3.2 0.24% $10.4 0.77% $9.6 0.72% Leases $2.0 0.77% $10.7 4.70% $8.5 3.41% Mortgage $8.9 0.90% $8.4 1.00% $6.9 0.90% HELOC & HEIL $9.4 1.27% $11.2 1.41% $11.0 1.35% Installment - Other $3.8 3.82% $5.6 5.55% $3.8 4.64% Other $1.9 0.33% $4.1 1.04% $3.3 0.87% TOTAL $83.2 0.96% $232.7 2.74% $228.8 2.73% 4Q 2020 ACL Commentary Coverage ratio of 2.73% excluding PPP loans and 3.13% including estimated remaining credit mark on the acquired loan portfolio

excluding PPP loans and including estimated remaining credit mark on the acquired loan portfolio ACL declined $3.9 million in 4Q 2020 driven by:

Net migration and purposeful portfolio run-off offset by net charge offs No significant economic forecast changes

4Q 2020 ACL (in millions) $250 $233 $229 $200 -$4 -$3 $3 $150 Economic $100 Forecast Impact $50 $0 9/30/2020 Net Migration Net Growth / Other NCO 12/31/2020 2.74% 2.73% Coverage Ratio (ex PPP) 1 Source: Oxford Economics as of December 2020 8 2 Hotel loan balances are included in the C&I and Construction segments Credit Risk Management - Select Portfolios Hotel • $524.6 million or 6.2% of loan portfolio1 Loan Modifications1 Portfolio • 49% Criticized; ~85% of loans include recourse; 100% secured by real estate • 65% business and 35% leisure $ % of ($ in millions) Portfolio Retail CRE • $667.6 million or 7.9% of loan portfolio1 C&I $ 49 2.5% CRE $ 16 0.5% Portfolio • 6.5% Criticized; ~70% of loans include recourse Construction $ 9 1.3% • 44% of portfolio consists of businesses deemed essential3 Total Commercial $ 74 1.2% Residential Mortgage $ 14 1.7% Office CRE • $521.0 million or 6.2% of loan portfolio1 2 $ 17 7.2% Education • 9.5% Criticized; ~93% of loans include recourse Consumer $ 10 1.1% Portfolio3 4 • $1.6 million average loan size Total Consumer $ 41 1.9% Total Loan Modifications $ 115 1.4% Almost all loan modifications are making some form of payment as of December 31, 2020 Food Services Portfolio Retail Trade Portfolio $182.8 million or 2.2% of loan portfolio 1

33% Criticized; ~90% of loans include recourse; ~47% secured by real estate

$369 thousand average loan size

$260.9 million or 3.1% of loan portfolio 1

12% Criticized; ~95% of loans include recourse

79% of portfolio consists of businesses deemed essential 3 1 Portfolio values are gross loans excluding PPP as of December 31, 2020 9 2 Approximately 75% of the loan balances include U.S. government-guaranteed student loans that carry little risk of credit loss 3 Essential includes grocery, pharmacy, liquor, general merchandise, bank branch, gas/vehicle/convenience, home improvement, and government 4 Office CRE portfolio includes $52.3 million in Medical Office CRE WSFS Franchise and Markets 10 The WSFS Franchise1 Founded in 1832, WSFS is one of the ten oldest banks in the U.S. Largest independent bank & trust company HQ in Delaware-Greater Philadelphia region $14.3 billion in assets

$24.2 billion in combined AUA 2 and AUM 2 , including $2.8 billion in AUM

and AUM , including $2.8 billion in AUM 112 offices, including 89 branches

One of largest ATM networks in our market with 626 branded-ATMs Major Business Lines Commercial Retail Mortgage Regional Presence Wealth Cash Equipment National Presence Connect® Leasing 1 As of 12/31/2020 11 2 AUA represents assets under administration and AUM represents assets under management The WSFS Franchise - Our Markets Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA Regional Employment Composition1 Regional Statistics3 Diversity of industries drives stable and favorable employment 6.1M 2.3M 38.9 and economic growth in our markets Financial 7.1% Unemployment2 Population Households Median Age • 52% improvement Activities Over 4% of U.S. within branch network 8% since 2Q 2020 peak Trade, Professionl & Transportation & Utilities Business Services 18% 16% Manufacturing 6% Government Educational & Health 12% Services 23% Other 10% Leisure & Hospitality 7% $264K 2.5M 67% Median Housing Units Housing Owner Home Value Occupied ~10% higher household value than the U.S. overall $74.5K $40.9K $27.69 Avg Income power vs. Purchasing Median Home Per Capita Mean Hourly Income Income US Wage4 ~10-20% higher income than the U.S. overall 1 Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of November 2020: Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry supersector; Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA; not seasonally adjusted 2 Unemployment rate for the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA, as of November 2020. Not seasonally adjusted 12 3 U.S. Census Bureau: 2019 American Community Survey; Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA 4 Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2019: Occupational Employment and Wages, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, MSA The WSFS Franchise - Strategic Opportunity At $14.3 billion in assets at 12/31/2020, WSFS fills a long-standing service gap in our market between larger regional/national banks and smaller community banks MSA: Philadelphia-Camden- Wilmington1 2020 # Institution Name Net Deposits Market Deposits / Branch ($mm) Share % Branch ($mm) Count 1 Wells Fargo Bank $35,311 16.7% $196.2 180 2 TD Bank $32,871 15.6% $236.5 139 3 Bank of America $22,412 10.6% $287.3 78 4 PNC Bank $20,752 9.8% $141.2 147 5 Citizens Bank $19,346 9.2% $119.4 162 6 M & T Bank $10,891 5.2% $242.0 45 7 WSFS Bank $9,680 4.6% $125.7 77 8 Santander Bank $6,966 3.3% $96.8 72 9 Truist Bank $5,852 2.8% $80.2 73 10 Univest Bank and Trust $4,317 2.0% $134.9 32 11 Bryn Mawr Trust $4,081 1.9% $99.5 41 12 Fulton Bank $3,933 1.9% $74.2 53 13 Republic First Bank $3,425 1.6% $126.9 27 14 Firstrust Savings Bank $3,138 1.5% $184.6 17 15 KeyBank $2,230 1.06% $62.0 36 Remaining 79 Institutions $28,026 13.3% $81.5 344 Regional Highlights2 4 th largest metro in the Northeast -$444 billion regional economy

largest metro in the Northeast -$444 billion regional economy 6 th largest MSA population in the U.S

largest MSA population in the U.S 4 th largest depository MSA in the U.S. WSFS Highlights1 45% YOY improvement in branch efficiency (deposits per branch)

11% YOY deposit growth

79 institutions with ~$355M average deposits outside of MSA's top 15 1 Sources: FDIC and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Market Share data excludes brokered deposits, credit unions, and non-traditional banks (e.g. credit card companies); as of June 30, 2020. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington 13 MSA (includes Cecil County, MD) 2 Sources: U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau, Select Greater Philadelphia Council, U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA (includes Cecil County, MD) The WSFS Franchise - Growth & Performance Millions 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial 14 information Note: GAAP ROA is the following: 2018 - 1.92%, 2019 - 1.30%, and 2020 - 0.87% Business Model and Total Shareholder Returns Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life Total Shareholder Returns2 for all we serve "Top Workplace" fifteen years in a row and #1 in 2020; The News Journal "Top Workplace" six years in a row; Inquirer.com 2020 Gallup Culture Transformation Award; Gallup Organization "Best Board and Technology Strategy"; Bank Director "4th Ranked Bank Overall"; Bank Director "Best Community Involvement"; DE Small Business Chamber #1 "Top Bank" in Delaware nine years in a row; The News Journal 2020 Annual World's Best Banks & America's Best Banks honoree; Forbes "Best of Biz" for Business Banking; South Jersey Magazine "Soaring 76's Fastest Growing Companies"; Philadelphia Business Journal Customer engagement survey places WSFS at the 66th percentile1 60% of WSFS Customers surveyed rated us a "5" out of 5, saying "WSFS is the perfect bank for people like me"1 275% 225% 175% 125% 75% 25% -25% 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 7 Year 10 Year 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 7 Year 10 Year WSFS 3.6% -2.8% 45.7% 85.1% 212.5% KBW Bank -10.3% 0.5% 53.1% 68.3% 136.9% SNL U.S. Bank > $10B -19.8% -9.7% 34.6% 52.6% 115.9% NASDAQ Bank -7.5% -3.6% 40.3% 60.2% 141.2% S&P 500 18.4% 48.8% 103.0% 133.9% 266.7% 1 Completed by the Gallup Organization, as of December 31, 2020 15 2 Per Bloomberg; closing price as of December 31, 2020 Delivery Transformation and Lines of Business 16 Delivery Transformation Optimization of our physical footprint driving accelerating investments into our digital capabilities, consistent with our brand, to provide best-in-industry solutions and better serve Customers Identify & Enable our target new Customers to Customers bank as they want OneWSFS Transforming for the evolving digital age • Maximizing data-drivenanalytics to deliver personalized campaigns leading to Identify & customer acquisitions • Implementing Salesforce© for improved 360-degree views of Customers for cross-sell Target opportunities • Lower new customer acquisition cost while improving Net Promoter Score • Redesigning the account opening process focused on the Customer Experience Enable • Delivering a true omnichannel experience that reduces application time and processing requirements Customers • Improving synergies with marketing campaigns and reduced physical signatures • Digital documentation and retention • Improving AML and fraud detection success through Verafin© $17.5M Transform • Incorporating robotic processing automation into organization design reducing manual turnaround times and decreasing cost • Creating a flexible technology stack for future growth and 2021 Expected broader capabilities Net Investment 17 Channel Strategy and Digital Adoption Channel Volumes1 200% 186% 187% 175% 172% 166% 162% 159% 162% 160% 150% 128% 141% 125% 115% 123% 111% 100% 102% 105% 105% 105% 100% 104% 99% 96% 95% 92% 93% 100% 88% 92% 83% 75% 66% 69% 66% 65% 67% 70% 71% 58% 59% 50% 25% 0% 2019 Avg Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20 Apr-20May-20Jun-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20Nov-20Dec-20 Branch Transactions Contact Center Call Handled Mobile Deposits MyWSFS Adoption and Usage Growth2 12,000 10,000 • Branch Net Promoter Score (NPS) improved in 4Q to 77.5, the highest quarter performance since program inception. Contact Center Net Promotor Score (NPS) improved in 4Q to 59.0. Surveys are conducted utilizing Medallia • Since COVID-19 pandemic, WSFS supported consistent volumes of total deposit transactions with a significant shift from physical to mobile, including a record high number of Mobile Deposits in December 2020 • Increased digital and remote banking volume demonstrates versatile and adaptable channel strategy, while managing a significant increase in contact center volume due to COVID-19 impact and relief programs 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 - Conversations (Cumulative) Adoptions (Cumulative) • MyWSFS, launched in 2019, offers a secure mobile application that enables communication directly and in real-time with a WSFS Associate to support Customer's banking needs from any location 03/02/20 04/02/20 05/02/20 06/02/20 07/02/20 08/02/20 09/02/20 10/02/20 11/02/20 12/02/20 1 Chart reflects monthly volume in 2020 indexed to average monthly 2019 volume 18 2 Chart reflects cumulative growth since COVID-19 and through December 31, 2020 Commercial Banking Local, relationship-focused lending including cash management, wealth management, and private banking services Business Banking Middle Market Comm. Real Estate Small Business SBA Lending Revenues: Revenues: Revenues: Revenues: Profit: $3 million - $20 million+ $20 million-$150 million N/A $250,000 - $5 million+ Up to $5 million Loan Exposure: Loan Exposure: Loan Exposure: Loan Exposure: Loan Exposure: $1 million - $15 million+ $5 million - $30 million+ $3 million - $30 million+ up to $1.5 million up to $5 million Average Relationship Average Relationship Average Relationship Average Loan Average Loan Exposure: Exposure: Exposure: Exposure: Exposure: $2.1 million $6.0 million $7.6 million $0.1 million $0.2 million 38 Relationship Managers 6 Relationship Managers 15 Relationship Managers 17 Relationship Managers 7 Relationship Managers Added 7 Commercial Relationship Managers in 3Q and 4Q 2020 Disciplined Credit and Underwriting Philosophy Conservative lending and concentration limits

CRE 1 : 300%, 210% actual Construction 2 : 100%, 66% actual

Concentration limits by industry, CRE, project and individual borrower

House Limit: $70 million at 12/31/2020 (1 Relationship)

4 relationships >$50 million

In Delaware and Pennsylvania, WSFS Bank ranks 1st in Overall Satisfaction, Values Long-Term Relationships, Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager, Responsiveness and Prompt Follow-up on Requests, Knowledge of Cash Management Services, Provides Advice to Help Business Grow and Effectively Coordinates Product Specialists among commercial businesses surveyed. Source: 2019 Greenwich Associates Market Tracking Program (WSFS - Total Footprint Plus Oversample - $1-500MM - FY 2019) 1 Defined as the sum of CRE and Construction (excluding owner occupied) exposures divided by the sum of Tier 1 Capital and ACL; as of 12/31/20 19 2 Defined as Construction (excluding owner occupied) exposure divided by the sum of Tier 1 Capital and ACL; as of 12/31/20 Retail Banking Relationship-focused community banking model with 89 banking offices & 626 ATMs Branch & ATM Network Online & Mobile Banking Lending Mortgage Providing Customers with a Meeting Customers' Offering a full range of Locations across Delaware, Over 125K active online mortgage products with wide range of options to borrowing needs through southeastern Pennsylvania banking users and over 80K national capabilities, make banking simple, in-house originations and and southern New Jersey active mobile banking users world-class service and intuitive and seamless strategic partnerships local-decision making Operates universal banking Highly rated mobile banking Deposit Products: Consumer Loan Products: application that provides a • Noninterest DDA • Installment Significant contributor to model to maximize staffing range of functionality • Interest DDA • HELOC fee income through our efficiencies while providing including WSFS SnapShot • Savings • Personal Lines originate and sell mortgage a superior Customer Deposit, Zelle®, MyWSFS • Money Market • Credit Cards model experience and WSFS Mobile Cash • Time Deposits • Student Loans Voted #1 "Top Bank" in 60% of WSFS Customers surveyed rated us a "5" out of 5, Delaware nine years in a row by saying "WSFS is the perfect bank readers of The News Journal for people like me."1 1 Completed by the Gallup Organization; as of December 31, 2020 20 $1,246 Dollars Managed ($mm) 3 Cash Connect® Leading National Provider of Cash Logistics ATM Vault Cash "Bailment" WSFS Smart Branded Safes ATMs Loss Armored Protection Carrier Oldest and second largest vault cash provider in the ATM industry - over $1.5 billion in vault cash supplied or supported at 12/31/2020

Approximately 32,000 non-bank ATMs & retail safes in all 50 states 1

non-bank ATMs & retail safes in all 50 states ~9,000 devices utilizing armored car management and/or cash forecasting 1

Support ~75 ATM ISOs and ~835 deposit safe customers with over 4,500 safes 1

Supports 626 1 branded ATMs for WSFS Bank; one of the largest networks in our footprint

branded ATMs for WSFS Bank; one of the largest networks in our footprint $10.3 million in net revenue (fee income less funding costs) and $2.2 million in pre-tax income in 4Q 2020 Fees Management Cash Forecasting & Reconcilement Services FY 2020 ROA of 1.97%

5-year CAGR 2 for net revenue of 8.30%

CAGR for net revenue of 8.30% 59% growth in dollars managed since 2018 $1,600 $1,200 $800 $1,557 An innovation center for the company, both expanding core ATM offerings and additional payment, processing and software-related activities (i.e., launched WSFS Mobile Cash) $400 $- $979 2018 2019 2020 1 As of 12/31/2020 21 2 5 years ending 12/31/2020 3 As of 12/31 of each year NewLane Finance Micro & Small Ticket Commercial Equipment Financing Background: Co-founded in 2017 by industry veterans who built Marlin Business Services from a start-up to a publicly-traded company (Nasdaq: MRLN)

in 2017 by industry veterans who built Marlin Business Services from a start-up to a publicly-traded company (Nasdaq: MRLN) WSFS owns ~83% of the Company Market Size: Micro & Small Ticket Equipment Leasing is a $100 billion segment with over 100 thousand equipment dealers and 31 million small businesses nationwide Product Offering: Lease/Loan to finance business critical equipment

Deal size ranges from $3K - $500K; average deal size approximately $30K

Yields range 4%-29% with terms 12-72 months

4%-29% with terms 12-72 months Stable credit default risk and minimal residual exposure Leasing Originations ($mm)1 $150 $120 Attractive Risk Adjusted Margins Simple, Fast and Convenient Offer Superior Customer Experience Small and Mid-Size Business Market Focus Vendor Relationship Model Advanced Technology Platform $90 Value Proposition: $60 $135 • Provide a better lending experience through advanced technologies, customer-centric approach and transparent $111 $30 $57 • business lending practices $- Deliver simple, fast, & competitive financing solutions 2018 2019 2020 1 As of 12/31 of each year 22 WSFS Wealth Financial Highlights 4Q 2020 Net Revenue: $19.0 million 4Q 2020 Pre-tax Income: $9.2 million $24.2 billion in combined assets under management and administration, including $2.8 billion AUM at 12/31/2020 23 Selected Financial Information 24 Balance Sheet Composition at December 31, 2020 Asset Composition (ex PPP)1 Funding Composition $13.6B $8.2B 11% Assets Net Loans YOY Asset Growth Construction 8% Commerical CRE Leasing 25% 3% Residential Net Loans (ex PPP) Mortgage 61% C&I 11% Other Non- 39% Consumer 14% Earning Assets 17% $11.6B 77% 25% Deposits Loan-to-Deposit YOY Deposit Growth Money Market & Savings 38% Customer Deposits Non-interest Interest DDA 81% DDA 23% 29% Time Equity 10% 13% Cash Investments 19% Connect 3% Investments are composed of high quality, marketable investment grade securities with low credit risk; more than 95% in MBS issued by GNMA, FNMA or FHLMC Commercial loans comprise 75% of the gross loan portfolio, excluding PPP

of the gross loan portfolio, excluding PPP 85% of consumer loans are secured

$11.3 million credit card exposure Other Borrowings 4% Other Liabilities 2% Customer Funding increased $0.5 billion in 4Q 2020 elevated by excess liquidity 90% total customer deposits represent Core

Non-interest and very low interest DDA ( WAC 6 bps ) represent 52 % of customer funding 1 Excludes $751 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2020 25 Customer Deposit Costs Disciplined funding cost management, including deposit beta of approximately 28% for the down rate cycle Average Customer Deposit Costs Per Year Average Customer Deposit Costs Per Quarter $12 0.9% Billions $12 0.86% 0.9% Billions 0.82% 0.83% 0.8% 0.76% 0.8% $10 $10 0.65% 0.7% 0.7% $8 0.6% $8 0.63% 0.63% 0.6% 0.62% 0.47% 0.58% 0.49% 0.5% 0.5% $6 0.37% $6 0.39% 0.4% 0.47% 0.4% $4 0.28% 0.34% 0.3% $4 0.35% 0.29% 0.25% 0.3% 0.27% 0.2% 0.28% 0.2% $2 0.19% 0.20% $2 0.21% 0.1% 0.1% - 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 0.0% - 0.0% 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Interest-bearing1 Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing Cost1 Total Deposit Cost Interest-bearing1 Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing Cost1 Total Deposit Cost 1 Interest-bearing deposits include demand, money market, savings, and customer time deposits 26 Diversified & Robust Core Fee Income Core1 Fee income $ in Millions Total $180 $160 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 Bank Segment Mortgage Cash Connect Trust & Wealth 35%2 34%2$27 $23 $36 $30 $6$7 $30$33 27%2 27%2 36%2 $44 $50 36%2 $41 $36 $41 $51 $43 $51 $11 $30 $6 $6 $40 $55 $48 $37 Core Fee income is well diversified with over 20 discrete products and services within our lines of business 2020 Notables: Cash Connect fees impacted by the lower interest rate environment, fully offset by reduced funding costs

Bank Segment included the first year of Durbin, which had a $6.5M negative impact

Strong historical growth in each segment; 5-year CAGR (2016-2020):

5-year CAGR (2016-2020): Trust & Wealth: 17% Cash Connect: 6% Bank: 10% Total: 14%

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP financial information. 27 2 %s represent core fee (noninterest) income / total net revenue. Note: GAAP Fee Income is the following: 2018 - $201.0M, 2019 - $188.1M, and 2020 - $162.5M; GAAP Fee Income/Total Net Revenue is the following: 2018 - 40%, 2019 - 30%, and 2020 - 30% Interest Rate Risk1 at December 31, 2020 WSJ Prime @ 3.25% 12-Month IRR2 BPs change NII Impact (%) NII Impact ($) -100 (2.8%) ($11.5 million) -50 (2.1%) ($8.6 million) -25 (1.5%) ($6.3 million) Static Base +25 1.5% $6.3 million +50 3.2% $13.1 million +100 6.5% $26.6 million Balance Sheet Drivers High % of variable/adjustable rate to total loan portfolio: 50% excluding PPP

Approximately half of variable rate loans tied to 30- day LIBOR

High % core deposits: 90%; high % non-interest bearing

and low-interest DDA: 52%

non-interest bearing and low-interest DDA: 52% Solid brand and position / WSFS is a market "price leader"

Assumes long-term historical deposit beta of approximately 50% 1 WSFS IRR model estimates: Static Balance Sheet / Instantaneous Rate Shocks 28 2 Includes PPP loans Credit Metrics (ex PPP) Criticized & Classified Loans / Tier-1 + ACL Delinquencies1 / Gross Loans 60% 1.2% 51.3% 1.0% 0.93% 50% 40% 0.8% 35.5% 0.6% 30% 0.4% 20% 0.2% 10% 0.0% 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Classified Loans Criticized Loans Delinquencies Large Relationship2 Govt. Guaranteed Student Loans NPAs / Total Assets Net Charge-Offs3 1.2% 1.0% 0.8% 0.6% 0.45% 0.4% 0.2% 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 0.8% 0.6% 0.5% 0.3% 0.2% 0.14% 0.0% 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1 Includes non-accruing loans 29 2 One large $15.4 million, highly-seasonal relationship that was exited in 3Q 2016 3 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans Capital Management - Bank Disciplined capital management providing flexibility to grow & return profits to shareholders Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Millions 14,000 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 10.72% 11.72% 10.40% 10.35% 9.73% 9.74% 9.28% 11.85% 10.52% 9.83% 9.66% 10.82% 10.31% Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 Average Assets (QTD) Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Millions 1,550 13.16% 13.52% 13.24% 14.5% 13.41% 13.5% 1,350 12.15% 12.35% 12.68% 12.50% 12.5% 12.5% 13.04% 11.36% 1,150 12.54% 10.5% 12.69% 11.5% 950 11.19% 10.5% 8.5% 750 9.5% 6.5% 550 8.5% 4.5% 350 7.5% Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio Millions 1,550 1,350 1,150 950 750 550 350 Tier 1 Capital 15.0% 13.16% 13.52% 12.68% 12.50% 13.5% 12.15% 12.35% 11.36% 13.41% 13.24% 13.04% 12.0% 12.54% 12.69% 11.19% 10.5% 9.0% 7.5% Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 Tier 1 Capital Tier 1 Capital Ratio Millions 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 Total Risk-Based Capital 13.40% 14.36% 14.01% 13.93% 13.76% 14.5% 14.29% 13.15% 14.53% 14.50% 13.5% 13.56% 12.08% 12.5% 11.93% 13.37% 11.5% 10.5% 9.5% Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total Capital Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 30 Capital Management / Ownership Alignment $200,000 $0.60 $180,000 $0.48 $0.47 $0.50 ShareperPaidDividendsAnnual $160,000 000s)in($ReturnedCapital $140,000 $0.42 $0.40 $120,000 $100,000 $0.30 $0.30 $0.25 $80,000 $0.21 $60,000 $0.20 $40,000 $0.10 $20,000 $- 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 $- Dividends Routine buybacks Incremental buybacks Annual Dividend Per Share (dollars in 000s) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Capital Returned $37,606 $22,061 $21,165 $44,419 $113,780 $179,313 Total Shares 1,152,233 449,371 255,000 691,742 2,132,390 3,950,855 Repurchased Executive management bonuses and equity awards based on bottom-line performance ROA, ROTCE and EPS growth - equally weighted

bottom-line performance Insider ownership 1 is approximately 2% Board of Directors and Executive Management ownership guidelines in place and followed

is approximately 2% Repurchased 2.9 million shares or 6% of common shares outstanding in 4Q 2020 Approximately 10% of common shares outstanding still available for repurchase, under the Board authorization approved in 1Q 2020, that allows for the purchase of 15% of outstanding shares

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock which will be paid in February 2021 Note: 2015 adjusted to reflect 3 for 1 stock split in May 2015 31 1 As defined in our most recent proxy WSFS Mission, Vision, Strategy, and Values 32 Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information 33 Non-GAAP Information This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This presentation may include the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of securities gains, unrealized gains and corporate development costs;

(non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of securities gains, unrealized gains and corporate development costs; Core noninterest income, also called core fee income, is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts noninterest income as determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of securities gains and realized/unrealized gains on equity investments;

non-GAAP measure that adjusts noninterest income as determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of securities gains and realized/unrealized gains on equity investments; Core earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for the applicable period;

non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for the applicable period; Core net revenue is a non-GAAP measure that is determined by adding core net interest income plus core fee income;

non-GAAP measure that is determined by adding core net interest income plus core fee income; Core noninterest expense is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts noninterest expense as determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude corporate development and restructuring expenses, loss on early extinguishment of debt and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation;

non-GAAP measure that adjusts noninterest expense as determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude corporate development and restructuring expenses, loss on early extinguishment of debt and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation; Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that is determined by dividing core noninterest expense by the sum of core interest income and core fee income;

non-GAAP measure that is determined by dividing core noninterest expense by the sum of core interest income and core fee income; Core return on average assets (ROA) is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) average assets for the applicable period;

non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) average assets for the applicable period; Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as total average stockholders' equity less goodwill, other intangible assets;

non-GAAP measure and is defined as total average stockholders' equity less goodwill, other intangible assets; Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income allocable to common stockholders divided by tangible common equity;

non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income allocable to common stockholders divided by tangible common equity; Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of income tax provision (credit) and provision for credit losses; and

net revenue (PPNR) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of income tax provision (credit) and provision for credit losses; and Core return on average equity (ROE) is a non-GAAP measure that divides (i) adjusted net income (non-GAAP) by (ii) average stockholders' equity for the applicable period 34 Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 123,001 $ 113,048 $ 117,569 $ 465,955 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 123,001 $ 113,048 $ 117,569 $ 465,955 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 46,632 $ 49,171 $ 41,770 $ 201,025 Less: Securities gains 3,153 3,322 255 9,076 Less: Unrealized gains on equity investments, net - 104 - 761 Less: Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net - - - 22,052 Core fee income (non-GAAP) $ 43,479 $ 45,745 $ 41,515 $ 169,136 Core net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 166,480 $ 158,793 $ 159,084 $ 635,091 Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent) $ 166,756 $ 159,068 $ 159,365 $ 636,242 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 93,373 $ 93,540 $ 98,126 $ 368,844 Plus: Recovery of fraud loss - - (463) - (Plus)/less: Corporate development expense (242) 428 4,607 4,328 Less: Restructuring expense 510 - 1,530 510 Less: Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 2,280 - 2,280 Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation - - - 3,000 Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 93,105 $ 90,832 $ 92,452 $ 358,726 Core efficiency ratio 55.8% 57.1% 58.0% 56.4% Core fee income as a percentage of total core net revenue (tax-equivalent) 26.07% 28.76% 26.05% 26.58% 35 Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income attributable to WSFS Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS Net income (GAAP) Plus: Income tax provision Plus/(less): (Recovery of) provision for credit losses PPNR (Non-GAAP) Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1 Core PPNR (Non-GAAP) Average Assets PPNR % (Non-GAAP) Core PPNR % (Non-GAAP) GAAP return on average assets (ROA) Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments Core ROA (non-GAAP) Earnings per share (GAAP) Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments1 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 59,813 $ 51,145 $ 45,704 (2,885) (718) 5,419 687 264 (1,023) $ 57,615 $ 50,691 $ 50,100 $ 59,741 $ 50,823 $ 45,424 17,455 15,140 14,199 (936) 2,716 1,590 76,260 68,679 61,213 (2,885) (718) 5,419 $ 73,375 $ 67,961 $ 66,632 $ 13,752,900 $ 13,647,993 $ 12,226,162 2.21% 2.00% 1.99% 2.12% 1.98% 2.16% 1.73% 1.49% 1.48% (0.08) (0.02) 0.18 0.02 0.01 (0.03) 1.67% 1.48% 1.63% $ 1.20 $ 1.01 $ 0.88 (0.06) (0.01) 0.10 0.02 - (0.02) $ 1.16 $ 1.00 $ 0.96 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 $ 114,774 (21,771) 3,645 $ 96,648 $ 113,320 31,636 153,180 298,136 (21,771) $ 276,365 $ 13,148,317 2.27% 2.10% 0.87% (0.17) 0.04 0.74% $ 2.27 (0.43) 0.07 $ 1.91 1 Pre-tax adjustments include securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and contribution to WSFS Community 36 Foundation. Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity:​ $ 59,813 $ 114,774 GAAP net income attributable to WSFS​ $ 51,145 $ 45,704 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets​ 2,090 2,090 2,121 8,481 Net tangible income (non-GAAP)​ $ 61,903 $ 53,235 $ 47,825 $ 123,255 Average stockholders' equity of WSFS​ $ 1,830,244 $ 1,836,256 $ 1,856,311 $ 1,836,115 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets​ 558,750 561,505 570,685 563,126 Net average tangible common equity​ $ 1,271,494 $ 1,274,751 $ 1,285,626 $ 1,272,989 Return on average common equity (GAAP)​ 13.00% 11.08% 9.77% 6.25% Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)​ 19.37% 16.61% 14.76% 9.68% Calculation of core return on average tangible common equity:​ $ 57,615 $ 96,648 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS​ $ 50,691 $ 50,100 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets​ 2,090 2,090 2,121 8,481 Core net tangible income (non-GAAP)​ $ 59,705 $ 52,781 $ 52,221 $ 105,129 Net average tangible common equity​ $ 1,271,494 $ 1,274,751 $ 1,285,626 $ 1,272,989 Core return on average common equity (non-GAAP)​ 12.52% 10.98% 10.71% 5.26% Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)​ 18.68% 16.47% 16.12% 8.26% 37 Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information For the year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2010 2011 2012 Net Income (GAAP) $ 14,117 $ 22,677 $ 31,311 Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1 420 (2,664) (11,546) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,537 $ 20,013 $ 19,765 Average Assets $ 3,796,166 $ 4,070,896 $ 4,267,358 Core ROA 0.38% 0.49% 0.46% For the year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2013 2014 2015 Net Income (GAAP) $ 46,882 $ 53,757 $ 53,533 Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1 (4,290) (4,632) 4,407 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,592 $ 49,125 $ 57,940 Average Assets $ 4,365,389 $ 4,598,121 $ 5,074,129 Core ROA 0.98% 1.07% 1.14% For the year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2016 2017 2018 Net Income (GAAP) $ 64,080 $ 50,244 $ 134,743 Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1 4,323 32,597 (20,436) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 68,403 $ 82,841 $ 114,307 Average Assets $ 6,042,824 $ 6,820,471 $ 7,014,447 Core ROA 1.13% 1.21% 1.63% For the year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2020 Net Income (GAAP) $ 148,809 $ 114,774 Adj: Plus/less core (after-tax)1 36,295 (18,126) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 185,104 $ 96,648 Average Assets $ 11,477,856 $ 13,148,317 Core ROA 1.61% 0.74% 1 For details on our core adjustments for full-year 2010 through 2019 refer to each years' respective fourth quarter Earnings Release filed at Exhibit 99.1 on Form 8-K 38 Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information For the year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net Interest Income (as reported) $ 166,800 $ 193,745 $ 221,271 $ 246,474 $ 444,948 $ 465,955 Adj: FHLB Special Dividend (808) - - - - - Adj: Tax-equivalent income 2,298 2,970 2,991 1,360 1,215 1,151 Core Net Interest Income2 $ 168,290 $ 196,715 $ 224,262 $ 247,834 $ 446,163 $ 467,106 Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 4,368,223 $ 5,072,473 $ 5,684,724 $ 6,052,145 $ 10,057,074 $ 11,804,926 Net Interest Margin 3.87% 3.88% 3.95% 4.09% 4.44% 3.96% Core Net Interest Margin 3.85% 3.88% 3.95% 4.09% 4.44% 3.96% Noninterest Income (as reported) $ 88,255 $ 105,061 $ 124,644 $ 162,541 $ 188,109 $ 201,025 Adj: Securities Gains (1,478) (2,369) (1,984) (21) (333) (9,076) Adj: Realized gain on sale of equity investments, net - - - (3,757) - (22,052) Adj: Unrealized gains on equity investment, net - - - (20,745) (26,175) (761) Core Noninterest Income $ 86,777 $ 102,692 $ 122,660 $ 138,018 $ 161,601 $ 169,136 Core Net Revenue $ 252,769 $ 296,437 $ 343,931 $ 384,492 $ 606,549 $ 635,091 Core Net Revenue (tax-equivalent) $ 255,067 $ 299,407 $ 346,922 $ 385,852 $ 607,764 $ 636,242 Core Fee Income % 34.3% 34.6% 35.7% 35.9% 26.6% 26.6% Core Fee Income % (tax-equivalent) 34.0% 34.3% 35.4% 35.8% 26.6% 26.6% 1 Pre-tax adjustments include securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, FHLB special dividends, corporate development and restructuring expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and 39 contribution to WSFS Community Foundation. 2 Completed on a fully tax-equivalent basis Stockholders or others seeking information regarding the Company may call or write: WSFS Financial Corporation Investor Relations WSFS Bank Center 500 Delaware Avenue Wilmington, DE 19801 302-504-9857 stockholderrelations@wsfsbank.com www.wsfsbank.com Rodger Levenson Dominic C. 