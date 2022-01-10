Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WSFS Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSFS   US9293281021

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WSFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

01/10/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its fourth quarter earnings at the end of business Monday, January 24, 2022. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Interested parties may register in advance of the call here or on our Investor Relations website (www.investors.wsfsbank.com).

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 25, 2022 through February 5, 2022 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID #2198533.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.﻿

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso
(302) 571-6833
dcanuso@wsfsbank.com
Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com

All news about WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01/06WSFS Financial Reaches $15 Million Litigation Settlement
MT
01/06WSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/06WSFS Reaches Litigation Settlement and Recovery of $15 Million, or $0.23 EPS
GL
01/06WSFS Reaches Litigation Settlement and Recovery of $15 Million, or $0.23 EPS
GL
01/03WSFS FINANCIAL : Completes Acquisition of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and Welcomes Three Ne..
PU
01/03WSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in Direct..
AQ
01/03Photo Release -- WSFS Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition of Bryn Mawr Bank Cor..
AQ
01/03WSFS Financial Corporation and WSFS Bank Announces Board Appointments
CI
2021WSFS Financial Gains Mandatory Approvals For Bryn Mawr Bank Acquisition
MT
2021WSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 519 M - -
Net income 2021 172 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 3 618 M 3 618 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float -
Chart WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WSFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 55,26 $
Average target price 56,67 $
Spread / Average Target 2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Brubaker Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Anat M. Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.26%3 618
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.12%95 506
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED2.83%63 316
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES8.77%36 837
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.50%22 594
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED4.46%15 774