Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WSFS Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSFS   US9293281021

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WSFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WSFS Financial : Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/13/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its third quarter earnings at the end of business Thursday, October 21, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Friday, October 22, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using conference ID #6366609.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT on October 22, 2021 through November 2, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID #6366609.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.1 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $26.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic C. Canuso
(302) 571-6833
dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact:
Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com


All news about WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10/06WSFS FINANCIAL : Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, ..
AQ
09/21WSFS FINANCIAL : Launches Online Personal Loans Product Powered by Upstart
MT
09/21UPSTART : WSFS Bank Launches Digital Personal Loans Platform, Powered by Upstart
AQ
09/15WSFS FINANCIAL : Management to Meet with Analysts and Investors at the Stephens Annual Ban..
AQ
08/31John Ventura Joins WSFS Wealth® as Senior Vice President, Senior Private Banking Relati..
GL
08/26WSFS Financial Corporation's A- Senior Debt Rating Reaffirmed by KBRA
GL
08/20WSFS FINANCIAL : Seaport Global Initiates Coverage on WSFS Financial With Neutral Rating
MT
08/06WSFS FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/04WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/28WSFS FINANCIAL : 2Q 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 454 M - -
Net income 2021 164 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 2 599 M 2 599 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WSFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 54,67 $
Average target price 52,33 $
Spread / Average Target -4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Brubaker Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Anat M. Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION21.81%2 599
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION83.42%89 983
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED7.69%66 019
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES40.72%38 149
FIRSTRAND LIMITED20.49%23 047
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED17.68%13 026