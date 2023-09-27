WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) (“WSFS” or “the Company”) today announced its Global Capital Markets team’s expansion into the Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLO) market. To support this expansion, the Company is adding new team members with expertise in CLOs.

"We are excited to expand into the CLO market and welcome our new Associates as we broaden our services and capabilities with competitive products for our Clients," said Patrick Healy, Senior Vice President, WSFS Global Capital Markets. "This is a growing and dynamic market with a lot of potential as we continue to grow our Wealth business and generate fee income for WSFS on a national scale.”

WSFS Global Capital Markets is a premium provider of global services to the leveraged loan and capital markets, with capitalization in excess of $1 billion. Utilizing a commercial approach and highly experienced staff, WSFS Global Capital Markets’ services include loan agency services, project finance administration, investment grade and high yield debt offerings, special purpose entity services, default and bankruptcy services, and more.

Joining the WSFS Global Capital Markets team are Samuel Fatoki, Relationship Manager, and Anita Patel, CLO Analyst.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of June 30, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $67.9 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (59), Delaware (39), New Jersey (14), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927109403/en/