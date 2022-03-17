WSFS Financial : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K/A

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION





The following unaudited pro forma combined condensed financial statements are based on the separate historical financial statements of WSFS Financial Corporation, or WSFS, and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, or BMBC, and give effect to the mergers of (i) BMBC with and into WSFS, with WSFS continuing as the surviving corporation, which we refer to as the merger, and (ii) The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, a Pennsylvania chartered bank and wholly owned subsidiary of BMBC, with and into Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, or WSFS Bank, with WSFS Bank continuing as the surviving bank, including pro forma assumptions and adjustments related to the mergers, as described in the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma combined condensed financial statements. The unaudited pro forma combined condensed balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 is presented as if the mergers occurred on September 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma combined condensed statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 is presented as if the mergers occurred on January 1, 2020. The historical consolidated financial information has been adjusted on a pro forma basis to reflect factually supportable items that are directly attributable to the mergers and, with respect to the statements of income only, expected to have a continuing impact on consolidated results of operations.





The unaudited pro forma combined condensed financial statements have been prepared (i) using the acquisition method of accounting for business combinations under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with WSFS as the acquirer for accounting purposes and (ii) in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, Pro Forma Information, as amended by the final rule, Amendments to Financial Disclosures About Acquired and Disposed Businesses, as adopted by the SEC on May 21, 2020, which requires the depiction of the accounting for the transaction, which we refer to as transaction accounting adjustments, and presentation of the reasonably estimable synergies and other transaction effects that have occurred or are reasonably expected to occur, which we refer to as management's adjustments. WSFS has elected not to present management's adjustments and will only be presenting transaction accounting adjustments in the following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information. Certain reclassifications have been made to the historical financial statements of BMBC to conform to the presentation in WSFS' financial statements.





The unaudited pro forma combined condensed financial statements are presented for illustrative purposes only. The unaudited pro forma combined condensed financial statements are not necessarily, and should not be assumed to be, an indication of the results that would have been achieved had the mergers been completed as of the dates indicated or that may be achieved in the future. The preparation of the unaudited pro forma combined condensed financial statements and related adjustments required management to make certain assumptions and estimates. The unaudited pro forma combined condensed financial statements should be read together with:





•the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma combined condensed financial statements;

•WSFS' audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, included in WSFS's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on March 1, 2021;

•BMBC's audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, included in BMBC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on March 1, 2021;

•WSFS' unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, included in WSFS' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30 2021, filed on November 5, 2021;

•BMBC's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, included in BMBC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, filed on November 4, 2021; and

•other information pertaining to WSFS and BMBC contained in or incorporated by reference into this document.









WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION/BRYN MAWR BANK CORPORATION

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)





As of September 30, 2021 WSFS BMBC Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma (as reported) (as reported) Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Combined ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,016,887 $ 48,671 $ (131,246) (A) $ 1,934,312 Investment securities 4,335,150 676,171 - 5,011,321 Net loans and leases 7,995,859 3,582,003 (39,468) (B) 11,538,394 Premises and equipment 90,962 51,525 28,585 (C) 171,072 Goodwill 472,828 184,012 197,291 (D) 854,131 Intangible assets 76,524 13,056 82,412 (E) 171,992 Other assets 387,886 323,641 20,469 (F) 731,996 Total assets $ 15,376,096 $ 4,879,079 $ 158,043 $ 20,413,218 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,133,945 $ 1,443,661 $ - $ 5,577,606 Interest-bearing 8,633,616 2,371,871 574 (G) 11,006,061 Total deposits 12,767,561 3,815,532 574 16,583,667 Borrowed funds 235,868 243,061 6,550 (H) 485,479 Other liabilities 465,969 165,731 - 631,700 Total liabilities 13,469,398 4,224,324 7,124 17,700,846 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 577 24,749 (24,568) (I) 758 Capital in excess of par value 1,056,614 383,401 525,355 (J) 1,965,370 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (15,486) 2,545 (2,545) (K) (15,486) Retained earnings 1,174,511 337,259 (439,617) (L) 1,072,153 Treasury stock (307,321) (92,294) 92,294 (M) (307,321) Noncontrolling interest (2,197) (905) - (3,102) Total stockholders' equity 1,906,698 654,755 150,919 2,712,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,376,096 $ 4,879,079 $ 158,043 $ 20,413,218









Balance Sheet Pro Forma Accounting Adjustments Notes as of September 30, 2021

The following pro forma adjustments have been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information. All taxable adjustments were calculated using a 24.8% tax rate, which represents the blended statutory rate, to arrive at deferred tax asset or liability adjustments. All adjustments are based on preliminary assumptions and valuations, which are subject to change.

(A)Adjustments to cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to reflect estimated transaction costs. The adjustments include the following:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 WSFS' estimated transaction costs comprised of merger costs, which include professional fees of $17.3 million and investment banker fees of $5.4 million, restructuring costs of $85.5 million, which includes severance payments and contract termination costs, and capitalized transaction costs of $13.4 million. $ (121,561) BMBC's transaction costs comprised of investment banker fees of $8.8 million and professional fees and other transaction costs of $0.9 million. (9,685) $ (131,246)

(B)Adjustments to loans and leases, net reflect fair value adjustments, which includes lifetime credit loss expectations, current interest rates and liquidity. The adjustments include the following:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 Adjustments to gross loans and leases: Reversal of BMBC's historical loan and lease fair value adjustments, net deferred origination fees and initial direct costs $ (114) Estimate of lifetime credit mark (48,830) Estimate of fair value related to current interest rates and liquidity (3,662) Gross up of acquired PCD loans and leases for ACL 25,930 (26,676) Adjustments to allowance for credit losses: Reversal of BMBC's ACL 36,546 Establishment of initial ACL reserve (49,338) (12,792) Total adjustments for loans and leases, net $ (39,468)

(C)Adjustments to premises and equipment to reflect $13.4 million of capitalized assets from transaction costs and $15.2 million estimated fair value of acquired property and equipment. The average life of the capitalized assets from transaction costs and acquired property and equipment will be 8 and 30 years, respectively.

(D)Adjustments to eliminate historical BMBC goodwill of $184.0 million and reflect $381.3 million of goodwill for amount of consideration paid in excess of fair value of asset received and liabilities assumed.





(E)Adjustments to intangible assets reflect the following:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 Reversal of BMBC's historical intangible assets $ (13,056) Estimated customer relationships expected to amortize over 15 years using the straight-line method 84,528 Estimated core deposit intangible expected to amortize over 10 years using the straight-line method 10,940 $ 82,412

(F)Adjustment to other assets reflect the following:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 To reflect WSFS' current tax recoverable from estimated transaction costs which is comprised of estimated non-facilitative transaction costs and a deductible success-based investment banker fee using the 70% safe harbor election multiplied by a tax rate of 24.8% $ 31,382 To reflect BMBC's current tax recoverable from estimated transaction costs which is comprised of estimated non-facilitative transaction costs and a deductible success-based investment banker fee using the 70% safe harbor election multiplied by a tax rate of 24.8% 1,746 To reflect fair market adjustment on deferred tax accounts (12,659) $ 20,469

(G)Adjustment to interest-bearing deposits to eliminate BMBC's historical deposit premium of $0.1 million and reflect an estimated premium of $0.6 million on acquired certificates of deposits.

(H)Adjustment to borrowed funds to eliminate BMBC's historical long-term borrowings discount and deferred origination costs of $4.7 million and to reflect an estimated discount of $1.9 million on acquired long-term borrowings.

(I)Adjustments to common stock to eliminate BMBC common stock of $24.7 million and record the issuance of WSFS common stock to BMBC shareholders of $0.2 million par value.

(J)Adjustments to capital in excess of par value to eliminate BMBC's capital surplus (less noncontrolling interest) of $382.5 million and record the issuance of WSFS capital in excess of par value to BMBC shareholders of $907.9 million.

(K)Adjustment to eliminate BMBC's accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.5 million.

(L)Adjustments to retained earnings.

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 To eliminate BMBC's retained earnings $ (337,259) To reflect WSFS' estimated transaction costs, net of tax (76,816) To reflect BMBC's estimated transaction costs, net of tax (7,939) To reflect ACL provision impact, net of tax (17,603) $ (439,617)

(M)Adjustment to eliminate BMBC's treasury stock of $92.3 million.













Preliminary Purchase Price Allocation





On January 1, 2022, WSFS closed its acquisition of BMBC and acquired 100% of the outstanding common stock of BMBC. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, dated March 9, 2021, by and between WSFS and BMBC, each share of BMBC common stock was exchanged for 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock (with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares). Below is based on 19,903,230 shares of BMBC common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2021, the vesting of 226,643 BMBC restricted stock awards, and the closing price per share of WSFS common stock of $50.12 on December 31, 2021.

The following table summarizes the determination of the purchase price consideration:

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Consideration paid: WSFS Common shares issued (18,116,848) $ 908,016 Cash in lieu of fractional shares 16 Total value of consideration paid $ 908,032 Assets acquired (BMBC): Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,671 Investment securities 676,171 Loans and leases, net 3,565,943 Premises and equipment 66,747 Intangible assets 95,468 Other assets 305,177 Total assets acquired 4,758,177 Liabilities assumed (BMBC): Deposits 3,816,106 Other borrowed funds 249,611 Other liabilities 165,731 Total liabilities assumed 4,231,448 Net assets acquired 526,729 Preliminary pro forma goodwill $ 381,303





The accounting for the estimates of fair value for assets and liabilities acquired in the BMBC merger is incomplete. Management is in process of reviewing estimated fair values as well as obtaining new information that will allow management to better estimate fair values that existed as of December 31, 2021. This process may result in adjustments to the provisional fair values assigned to certain acquired assets or assumed liabilities. These adjustments would result in corresponding adjustments to goodwill and net deferred tax asset. In accordance with ASC 805-10, any adjustments will be recorded in the period in which the new information about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date is obtained and reviewed.









WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION/BRYN MAWR BANK CORPORATION

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In thousands, except per share information)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 WSFS BMBC Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma (as reported) (as reported) Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Combined Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 300,957 $ 103,548 $ 1,735 (A) $ 406,240 Interest on investment securities 41,342 8,798 - 50,140 Other interest income 1,335 58 - 1,393 Total interest income 343,634 112,404 1,735 457,773 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 11,824 3,190 (20) (B) 14,994 Interest on borrowed funds 6,385 4,307 (345) (C) 10,347 Total interest expense 18,209 7,497 (365) 25,341 Net interest income 325,425 104,907 2,100 432,432 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (109,033) (15,756) - (124,789) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 434,458 120,663 2,100 557,221 Noninterest income: Credit/debit card and ATM income $ 22,023 $ 2,189 $ - $ 24,212 Investment management and fiduciary income 44,983 40,485 - 85,468 Deposit service charges 16,521 2,180 - 18,701 Other income 55,926 18,540 - 74,466 Total noninterest income 139,453 63,394 - 202,847 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and other compensation 158,890 60,342 - 219,232 Occupancy expense 24,693 8,035 1,634 (D) 34,362 Other operating expense 104,514 42,376 1,970 (E) 148,860 Total noninterest expense 288,097 110,753 3,604 402,454 Income before taxes 285,814 73,304 (1,504) 357,614 Income tax provision 70,610 16,632 (373) (F) 86,869 Net income 215,204 56,672 (1,131) 270,745 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 49 (135) - (86) Net income attributable to WSFS $ 215,155 $ 56,807 $ (1,131) $ 270,831 Basic earnings per share $ 4.53 $ 4.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.51 $ 4.12 Weighted-average shares outstanding for basic EPS 47,526,730 $ 19,892,764 $ 17,903,488 (G) 65,430,218 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 47,676,515 $ 20,056,415 $ 18,050,774 (G) 65,727,289









Income Statement Pro Forma Accounting Adjustments Notes for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021





The following pro forma adjustments have been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information. All taxable adjustments were calculated using a 24.8% tax rate, which represents the blended statutory rate, to arrive at deferred tax asset or liability adjustments. All adjustments are based on preliminary assumptions and valuations, which are subject to change.

(A)Adjustments to interest income of $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to eliminate BMBC's discount accretion on previously acquired loans and leases and record the estimated accretion of $3.6 million for the net discount on acquired loans and leases.

(B)Adjustment to reflect interest expense on deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to eliminate BMBC's premium amortization of $0.1 million on previously acquired deposits and to record the estimated amortization of $0.2 million for the premium on acquired interest-bearing deposits.

(C)Adjustment to reflect interest expense on borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to eliminate BMBC's discount accretion of $0.2 million on previously acquired borrowings and to record the estimated amortization of less than $0.1 million for the premium on acquired long-term debt.

(D)Adjustments to occupancy expense to record estimated depreciation expense of $0.4 million for acquired real estate and $1.3 million for capitalized transaction costs.

(E)Adjustments to other operating expense includes the following:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 Reversal of BMBC's intangible amortization expense $ (3,077) Record estimated intangible amortization expense 5,047 $ 1,970

(F)Adjustment to income tax expense to record the income tax effects of pro forma adjustments at the estimated combined statutory federal and state rate at 24.8%.

(G)Adjustments to weighted-average shares of WSFS common stock outstanding to eliminate weighted-average shares of BMBC common stock outstanding and record shares of WSFS common stock outstanding, calculated using an exchange ratio of 0.90 per share for all shares.









WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION/BRYN MAWR BANK CORPORATION

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In thousands, except per share information)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 WSFS BMBC Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma (as reported) (as reported) Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Combined Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 460,394 $ 155,916 $ 1,232 (A) $ 617,542 Interest on investment securities 52,996 11,470 - 64,466 Other interest income 1,015 295 - 1,310 Total interest income 514,405 167,681 1,232 683,318 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 39,262 16,971 181 (B) 56,414 Interest on borrowed funds 9,188 6,923 (464) (C) 15,647 Total interest expense 48,450 23,894 (283) 72,061 Net interest income 465,955 143,787 1,515 611,257 Provision for credit losses 153,180 39,963 23,408 (D) 216,551 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 312,775 103,824 (21,893) 394,706 Noninterest income: Credit/debit card and ATM income 35,014 2,864 - 37,878 Investment management and fiduciary income 48,979 44,532 - 93,511 Deposit service charges 19,999 2,868 - 22,867 Other income 97,033 31,707 - 128,740 Total noninterest income 201,025 81,971 - 282,996 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and other compensation 194,317 81,451 - 275,768 Occupancy expense 32,105 12,727 2,190 (E) 47,022 Other operating expense 142,422 50,263 118,336 (F) 311,021 Total noninterest expense 368,844 144,441 120,526 633,811 Income before taxes 144,956 41,354 (142,419) 43,891 Income tax provision 31,636 8,856 (35,320) (G) 5,172 Net income 113,320 32,498 (107,099) 38,719 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,454) (75) - (1,529) Net income attributable to WSFS $ 114,774 $ 32,573 $ (107,099) $ 40,248 Basic earnings per share $ 2.27 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.27 $ 0.59 Weighted-average shares outstanding for basic earnings per share 50,509,900 19,970,921 17,973,829 (H) 68,483,729 Weighted-average shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share 50,546,497 20,042,345 18,038,111 (H) 68,584,608









Income Statement Pro Forma Accounting Adjustments Notes for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

The following pro forma adjustments have been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information. All taxable adjustments were calculated using a 24.8% tax rate, which represents the blended statutory rate, to arrive at deferred tax asset or liability adjustments. All adjustments are based on preliminary assumptions and valuations, which are subject to change.

(A)Adjustments to interest income of $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to eliminate BMBC's discount accretion on previously acquired loans and leases and record the estimated accretion of $4.9 million for the net discount on acquired loans and leases.

(B)Adjustment to reflect interest expense on deposits for the year ended December 31, 2020 to eliminate BMBC's premium amortization of $0.4 million on previously acquired deposits and to record the estimated amortization of $0.2 million for the premium on acquired interest-bearing deposits.

(C)Adjustment to reflect interest expense on borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2020 to eliminate BMBC's discount accretion of $0.3 million on previously acquired borrowings and to record the estimated amortization of $0.1 million for the premium on acquired long-term debt.

(D)Adjustment to record provision expense on BMBC's non-PCD loans of $23.4 million.

(E)Adjustments to occupancy expense to record estimated depreciation expense of $0.5 million for acquired real estate and $1.7 million for capitalized transaction costs.

(F)Adjustments to other operating expense includes the following:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 Reversal of BMBC's intangible amortization expense $ (5,391) Record estimated intangible amortization expense 6,729 Record WSFS' estimated transaction costs 114,998 Commitment to WSFS Community Foundation 2,000 $ 118,336

(G)Adjustment to income tax expense to record the income tax effects of pro forma adjustments at the estimated combined statutory federal and state rate at 24.8%.

(H)Adjustments to weighted-average shares of WSFS common stock outstanding to eliminate weighted-average shares of BMBC common stock outstanding and record shares of WSFS common stock outstanding, calculated using an exchange ratio of 0.90 per share for all shares.







