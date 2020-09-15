Log in
WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at Stephens Bank's Virtual Forum

09/15/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate in the virtual Stephens Bank Forum, September 23 and 24, 2020. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors.

Presentation Materials: WSFS will present the 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.8 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name.  For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso
(302) 571-6833
dcanuso@wsfsbank.com 
 
Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 462 M - -
Net income 2020 78,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 1 445 M 1 445 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 782
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WSFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,00 $
Last Close Price 28,52 $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Brubaker Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Marvin N. Schoenhals Director
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.17%1 445
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.82%44 724
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-27.13%42 443
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-35.91%13 534
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-33.33%11 994
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.85%6 735
