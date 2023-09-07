WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate at the 2023 Stephens Bank Forum on September 20, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Arthur J. Bacci, Executive Vice President, Chief Wealth Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer will host discussions with investors.

Presentation Materials: WSFS will present its current Investor Presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquarter headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of June 30, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $67.9 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (59), Delaware (39), New Jersey (14), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907849087/en/