WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will hold meetings at the Mid-Atlantic Bank Summit hosted by D.A. Davidson.

Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Art Bacci, Executive Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Wealth Officer, will virtually host discussions with investors on December 12th, 2023.

Presentation Materials: WSFS will present its current Investor Presentation, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

