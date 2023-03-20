Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WSFS Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSFS   US9293281021

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WSFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:34:58 2023-03-20 am EDT
40.19 USD   +4.04%
10:04aWSFS Names 13 Associates to Senior Leadership Positions
BU
03/20WSFS Financial Corporation(NasdaqGS:WSFS) added to S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index
CI
02/28WSFS FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WSFS Names 13 Associates to Senior Leadership Positions

03/20/2023 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce that the following 13 Associates from across the organization have been appointed to Senior Vice President (SVP) positions:

  • Brian Adelson – SVP, Director of Technology Services
  • John Beal – SVP, Collections Manager
  • Megan Iannacone – SVP, General Counsel
  • T. Michelle Jones – SVP, Senior Investment Advisor
  • Holly Kammann – SVP, Business Performance and Analysis Manager
  • Owen T. Mathews – SVP, Investment Portfolio Manager
  • Erica O'Connor – SVP, Business Performance and Analysis Manager
  • Brian Pace – SVP, Assistant Treasurer
  • Brandon Shuler – SVP, Senior Investment Advisor
  • Gina Toglia – SVP, Senior Portfolio Manager Team Leader
  • Michael Vitale – SVP, Development Program Manager
  • Shiv Wodeyar – SVP, Director of Finance MIS
  • Ruston Wolfe – SVP, Senior Investment Advisor

“Our Associates are the foundation of our culture and our business model, and we continue to make strategic and deliberate investments to attract, retain and develop talent,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Each of these Associates has continued to embrace professional development opportunities throughout their careers and take on new challenges to help us grow as a Company and build a strong leadership pipeline. We congratulate these Associates on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued dedication to supporting our Customers, Communities, Company, and each other.”

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of December 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $19.9 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $64.5 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10:04aWSFS Names 13 Associates to Senior Leadership Positions
BU
03/20WSFS Financial Corporation(NasdaqGS:WSFS) added to S..
CI
02/28WSFS FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/28Wsfs Financial Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fin..
AQ
02/13WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Investors at the 2023 KBW Winter Financial Servic..
BU
02/13WSFS Announces Remaining Branch Network Decisions Resulting from its Combination with B..
BU
02/10Wsfs Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
02/10Wsfs Financial : 4Q 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
02/09WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/07WSFS Announces Brionna Denby as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Michael Dzie..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 020 M - -
Net income 2023 313 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,53x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 2 375 M 2 375 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 160
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WSFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 38,63 $
Average target price 52,75 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Brubaker Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Anat M. Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-14.80%2 375
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.06%77 628
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.85%56 830
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-5.71%24 161
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-1.09%18 709
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-3.43%15 100