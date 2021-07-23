Log in
    WSGF   US98154X1054

WSOG LLC

(WSGF)
WSGF Schedules Vaycaychella Update For Monday, July 26, 2021

07/23/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
Dallas, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today day announced management plans to release a Vaycaychella business development update on Monday, July 26, 2021.

WSGF has recently launched a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus.  The App of the same name is a major initiative of WSGF’s new business direction. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus. A major marketing initiative launch is pending the finalization of the name change.

At the time of the acquisition, Vaycaychella had developed a pilot business demonstrating an alternative financing model to back entrepreneurs in the purchase and restoration of properties around which to build short-term rental vacation operations. 

Vaycaychella had, at the time of the acquisition, a number of beach house properties, primarily in Cuba, that had been restored and were already available on Airbnb, VRBO, Hotels.com and Booking.com.

Since the acquisition, WSGF has developed a software application based on Vacaychella’s alternative financing model.  The purpose of the software application is to expand Vaycaychella’s pilot alternative financing model globally.

The Vaycaychella App allows anyone, and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions.  Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
