    WSGF   US98154X1054

WSOG LLC

(WSGF)
WSGF Ticker Symbol Change To VAYK Effective Tomorrow – Nov 12, 2021

11/11/2021 | 02:57pm EST
Dallas, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("WSGF”) earlier this week announced a name change to Vaycaychella effective in Wyoming where the company is incorporated.  Tomorrow, November 12, 2021, the name change, and a new ticker symbol will go into effect everywhere the shares of the company are traded. The ticker symbol change from WSGF to VAYK.

The corporate name change to Vaycaychella reflects the company’s new business direction as a technology company operating in the short-term vacation property rental market upstream from technology companies to include Airbnb, VRBO, and Booking.com.

Last year, the company acquired a business in the short-term property rental market named Vaycaychella and proceeded to build a software application based on the business model of the acquired business.  The company now supports entrepreneurs in financing the acquisition and renovation of short-term vacation rental properties through a P2P software application. 

See a recent management update from the Company’s CEO, William “Bill” Justice, to learn more.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376


