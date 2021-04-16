Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. WSOG LLC
  5. News
  6. Summary
    WSGF

WSOG LLC

(WSGF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WSGF - Vaycaychella Backed Boutique Caribbean Hotel Opening Soon

04/16/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today confirmed a management update is scheduled to be published next week on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 to review the recently published FY2020 Annual Report.

The update will include progress updates on the company's development of its new Vaycaychella business.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year making the new business acquisition its primary focus. A name change reflecting the alternative real estate finance focus is underway.

Vaycaychella's mission is to expand the short-term rental ecosystem upstream from rental Apps like Airbnb, VRBO, and Expedia to include a new App that facilitates the purchase of short-term rental properties.

Vaycaychella operates a portfolio of Caribbean vacation properties as a pilot model to validate the opportunity to build a business around providing an alternative financing resource to empower entrepreneurs to build and expand short-term vacation property rental businesses. Vaycaychella has provided alternative financing backing multiple short-term vacation rental properties and a boutique hotel.

The update next week will include the latest on the boutique hotel backed by Vaycaychella anticipated to open soon.

The management update next week will also include the latest on the company's developments to include cryptocurrency and crowdfunding functions into its Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate financing App.

Vaycaychella is introducing an alternative financing fintech application as a resource for individuals that might not be able to access a traditional mortgage. Vaycaychella could be just another source of financing on potentially better terms for anyone looking to purchase an income producing rental property.

The Vaycaychella Peer-To-Peer (P2P) App will connect would be short-term rental property buyers that might not have had the resources before to make a purchase, with a new breed of alternative investors.

Management expects to launch the App no later than May of this year and possibly by the end of April. The App is currently undergoing Beta testing.

The post Covid convergence of an increase in vacation demand and housing supply could result in an ideal buying opportunity for would-be short-term vacation property owner/operator entrepreneurs, and WSGF's Vaycaychella App has the potential to be the right tool at the right time to help entrepreneurs (or as we like to call them "Rentrepreneurs") to purchase houses.

Fintech App Giving All Entrepreneurs Access To Short Term Rental Property Investment

The Vaycaychella app is designed to empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs (or Rentrepreneurs) and to give access to a new generation of real estate investors.

Cryptocurrency and Crowdfunding

The company recently announced kicking off development efforts on the next version of the company's alternative real estate finance application designed to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties. The Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 will include cryptocurrency and crowdfunding features to expand alternative finance options available to entrepreneurs ("Rentrepreneurs").

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80692


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about WSOG LLC
11:40aWSGF - Vaycaychella Backed Boutique Caribbean Hotel Opening Soon
NE
04/15WSOG LLC  : WSGF To Preview Cryptocurrency And Crowdfunding Additions To Vaycayc..
PR
04/13WSGF to Share Latest Vaycaychella Short-Term Rental Purchase Alternative Fina..
NE
04/12WSOG LLC  : WSGF Schedules Management Update To Follow Pending Annual Report
PR
04/08Vaycaychella from WSGF - A Partner for First Time Rental Property Investors
NE
04/07WSOG LLC  : Vaycaychella Real Estate Investment App Is On The Launchpad; Planned..
AQ
04/06WSOG LLC  : WSGF Targets Vacation And Real Estate Markets Post Covid Convergence
PR
04/05WSGF Plans To Release Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment Fin..
NE
04/01WSOG LLC  : WSGF On Track For Accelerated Vaycaychella P2P Alt Real Estate Inves..
PR
03/31WSOG LLC  : Vaycaychella Says "Rentrepreneurs Wanted!", Wants Real Estate Invest..
AQ
More news
Chart WSOG LLC
Duration : Period :
WSOG LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WSOG LLC33.12%2
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.9.25%99 886
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-7.22%47 608
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.28.81%24 536
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED7.03%22 841
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.9.21%17 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ