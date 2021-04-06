Log in
WSOG LLC    WSGF

WSOG LLC

(WSGF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
WSOG LLC : WSGF Targets Vacation And Real Estate Markets Post Covid Convergence

04/06/2021 | 11:10am EDT
DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new operating subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today highlighted plans to capture the opportunity anticipated in the convergence of the post Covid vacation and real estate markets.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year making the new business acquisition its primary focus. A name change reflecting the alternative real estate finance focus is underway. 

Vaycaychella's mission is to expand the short-term rental ecosystem upstream from rental Apps like Airbnb, VRBO, and Expedia to include a new App that facilitates the purchase of short-term rental properties. 

WSGF is introducing the Vaycaychella Peer-To-Peer (P2P) App to connect would be short-term rental property buyers that might not have had the resources before to make a purchase, with a new breed crowd of alternative investors.

Management expects to launch the App no later than May of this year and possibly by the end of April. The App is undergoing Beta testing now.

Covid, in general, has resulted in an increase in short-term vacation rental demand as people look for safe vacation alternatives. As vaccine programs roll-out, the vacation market wide industry is likely to see the benefits of overall pent-up demand. 

At the same time, mortgage default abatement programs implemented during Covid will come to an end potentially resulting in increased foreclosures and a general increase in supply of housing on the market.

The convergence of an increase in vacation demand and housing supply could result in an ideal buying opportunity for would-be short-term vacation property owner/operator entrepreneurs, and WSGF's Vaycaychella App has the potential to be the right tool at the right time to help entrepreneurs (or as we like to call them "Rentrepreneurs") to purchase houses.

Fintech App Giving All Entrepreneurs Access To Short Term Rental Property Investment

The Vaycaychella app is designed to empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs (or Rentrepreneurs) and to give access to a new generation of real estate investors.

Cryptocurrency and Crowdfunding

The company recently announced kicking off development efforts on the next version of the company's alternative real estate finance application designed to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties. The Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 will include cryptocurrency and crowdfunding features to expand alternative finance options available to entrepreneurs ("Rentrepreneurs").

WSGF is in the process of a name change that will include a ticker symbol change. No reverse or forward split is currently underway with the name and ticker symbol change.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf-targets-vacation-and-real-estate-markets-post-covid-convergence-301263222.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
