WSOG LLC    WSGF

WSOG LLC

(WSGF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News

WSGF Previews New Alternative Finance App for Next Generation of Short-Term Rental Property Rentrepreneurs and Investors

02/05/2021 | 08:35am EST
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new operating subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today publish a multimedia preview presentation of its alternative finance application to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties.

The Vaycaychella app is designed to empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs (or Rentrepreneurs) and to give access to a new generation of real estate investors.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year. Vaycaychella is now WSGF's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7567/73731_d08cad8f2415c858_001.jpg

WSGF Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7567/73731_d08cad8f2415c858_001full.jpg

Vaycaychella's mission is to expand the short-term rental ecosystem upstream from rental apps like Airbnb, VRBO, and Expedia to include the short-term rental property purchase with the introduction of our Vaycaychella App to connect would be short-term rental property buyers that might not have had the resources before to make a purchase, with a crowd of new breed alternative investors.

View the presentation on Flip Book or video:

Flip Book:

Vaycaychella Alt Short-Term Property Purchase Finance App Preview Presentation

Video:

Vaycaychella Alt Short-Term Property Purchase Finance App Preview Presentation



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74FpZn8CEXg

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73731


© Newsfilecorp 2021
