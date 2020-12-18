WSGF - Vaycaychella Visa Card Service Details To Be Featured In Management Update Scheduled For Tuesday Next Week, December 22, 2020

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") CEO, William "Bill" Justice today confirmed the company will publish an online presentation next week on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 with the latest updates on the Company's progress toward launching its Vaycaychella peer-to-peer (P2P) sharing economy application (app) to connect short-term vacation property buyers with investors.

The presentation Tuesday will follow an internal management meeting scheduled for later today, Friday, with the software development team rolling out the P2P app.

Mr. Justice further indicates the presentation will also include more details on the Vaycaychella Visa Card services announced earlier today.

WSGF has previously announced a $100 million revenue target for the first twelve months following the P2P short-term rental property investment app launch.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70626