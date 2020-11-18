Log in
WSOG LLC : Helping Hospitality Professionals Find Investment To Buy Their Own Airbnb - A New P2P Service Connecting Rentrepreneurs with Investrepreneurs

11/18/2020 | 02:49pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding a mortgage to purchase a home is hard enough today, let alone buying a vacation property to rent through Airbnb, VRBO or Booking.com.

The world is rich with hospitality talent – individuals that have managed restaurants, hotels, wedding and conference venues, and beach clubs, or worked airline and hotel reservations or sold vacation packages - to name only a few hospitality experiences.  But far too often that talent can't qualify for a conventional loan to purchase, own and operate their own hospitality venue.

The burgeoning sharing economy is a powerful tool that is about to have more light shed upon its potential than ever with the launch of the Airbnb IPO.  Airbnb has more rooms to rent (7 million) than the five largest hotel operators combined (4.3 million) – Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Wyndham and Hyatt.

Now a new business, Vaycaychella, is launching a sharing economy solution complimentary to Airbnb and other short-term rental apps by connecting hospitality talent with investors outside the conventional mortgage bankers.  Vaycayhella is a peer2peer (P2P) solution connecting Rentrepreneurs with Investrepreneurs.

If you are a hospitality entrepreneur (rentrepreneur) looking for a financial backer, or if you have an interest in becoming an investrepreneur and partnering with a rentrepreneur, then don't wait. Go to www.vaycaychella.com.

Vaycaychella LLC is a subsidiary of the microcap, OTC quoted public company World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF").  The parent company, WSGF, is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new short-term regental investment business focus.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
+1(800)871-0376

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helping-hospitality-professionals-find-investment-to-buy-their-own-airbnb---a-new-p2p-service-connecting-rentrepreneurs-with-investrepreneurs-301176377.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc. & Vaycaychella


© PRNewswire 2020
