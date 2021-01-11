Log in
WSOG LLC    WSGF

WSOG LLC

(WSGF)
News 
All News

WSOG LLC : WSGF Confirms Vaycaychella Cryptocurrency Development Plans

01/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today confirmed the company is  developing a cryptocurrency strategy. In conjunction with the company's cryptocurrency plans, management encouraged participation in the company's cryptocurrency survey.

Vaycaychella is subsidiary operation of WSGF acquired last year that now represents the company's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages.  Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

The recent Airbnb IPO has brought attention to the burgeoning short-term rental property sector of the overall travel accommodations sector. At the same time, it has highlighted the limited availability of resources available to short-term rental property owners and operators marketing through Airbnb and its peers such as VRBO and Booking.com.

WSGF plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June. 

Recently, the company announced plans to add a cryptocurrency strategy to its Vaycaychella P2P business model. In conjunction with the development of its cryptocurrency strategy, the company has today launched a cryptocurrency survey as part of an overall effort to gather important information in developing its overall cryptocurrency strategy.

To participate in the survey, go to https://www.vaycaychella.com/crypto-survey.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf-confirms-vaycaychella-cryptocurrency-development-plans-301205395.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
