WT Financial : Acquisition of Synchron

Synchron advisers will benefit from the rollout of WTL's adviser education and training programs, its comprehensive practice management tools and programs, and its enhanced risk management framework.

Commenting on the Acquisition WTL CEO, Keith Cullen, said:

"The Acquisition cements WTL as the largest independent - or non-institutionally-owned,non-product producing financial adviser network in Australia and establishes the right scale of operations to enable us to provide the critical supports advisers in our modernised industry demand.

It is a highly synergistic acquisition and is significantly accretive to earnings - the resulting scale will set the course for future expansion and more depth in our offerings for advisers.

"WTL will benefit from Synchron's line of talented state managers who will add significant value to the overall group structure. We're delighted too that Synchron founders Don Trapnell and John Prossor will continue to work within the business, helping support the integration with WTL's existing operational structure, and retention and growth of the existing adviser base".

Demand for advice continues to grow across Australia with millennial inheritance from 2020-2040 forecast to reach $3,500bn, with superannuation assets expected to double by 2029, and the largest cohort ever to enter age care. The landscape within the financial advice sector has a strong outlook, and the synergies created from the Acquisition position us for further growth.

"Thanks to the Acquisition structure, the Synchron founders will maintain investment exposure to Synchron by holding shares in WTL as we continue to advance as a leader in the Australian financial advice sector."

Commenting on the Acquisition Synchron Founder Don Trapnell, said:

"Selling Synchron into WTL represents the next stage of growth for our company. With WTL's focus on outcomes for its advisers, and its strong strategic direction, the Synchron business will benefit from integration into the WTL business - with advisers from each of the cohorts benefiting from a broader base of personnel and programs to help support and grow their businesses. Both myself and John Prossor are excited at becoming shareholders of WTL and we both look forward to contributing to the expanded group operations and to creating further value for all WTL shareholders".

Details of the transaction

Further details of the Acquisition, funding arrangements associated with it and the anticipated impact of the transactions on the Company are set out below and in the attached Investor Presentation.

Consideration to Vendors

On Completion the Vendors will receive total consideration of $3,477,500 comprised of $2,459,879 cash and a further $1,017,621 by way of the issue of 10,176,210 WTL ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.10 per share (Vendor Shares). The Vendor Shares are subject to 24 months escrow.

A deferred cash consideration of $1,043,250 is payable 12 months after settlement.

A retention payment (Retention) of up to $2,434,250 is also payable if base fee revenue contributed by Synchron in respect of the 12 months to 31 March 2023 exceeds an agreed milestone as certified by the Company's auditor. At its election WTL is entitled (but not obligated) to satisfy part or all of any Retention by way of the issue of WTL shares. The issue of any Retention Shares is conditional on satisfaction of all requirements under the ASX Listing Rules.