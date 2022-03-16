Log in
    WTL   AU0000065054

WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(WTL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/16 07:37:12 pm EDT
0.1 AUD    --.--%
03/16WT FINANCIAL : Application for quotation of securities - WTL
PU
03/15WT FINANCIAL : WTL Investor Webinar - Synchron Acquisition
PU
03/14WT FINANCIAL : Acquisition of Synchron
PU
WT Financial : Application for quotation of securities - WTL

03/16/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WTL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,176,210

16/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87169037058

1.3

ASX issuer code

WTL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

15-Mar-2022 09:13

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

WTL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

WTL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

16/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,176,210

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

10,176,210 ordinary fully paid shares are to be issued as part consideration to acquire Synchronised Business Services Pty Ltd

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.100000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WT Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 03:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,8 M 9,27 M 9,27 M
Net income 2021 -3,29 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net Debt 2021 1,01 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WT Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith R. Cullen Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kevin McCrohan Head-Finance
Guy Hedley Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Paul Joint Chief Operating Officer
David Newman Joint Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED23.46%21
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-9.36%49 319
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.01%11 878
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-16.93%7 784
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-1.59%6 384