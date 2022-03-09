WT Microelectronics : The Company announced its unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 totaled NT$32.5 billion

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09 2.Company name:WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:N/A 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company announced its unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 totaled NT$32.5 billion, a decrease of 33% from January 2022 and an increase of 23% over February 2021. Aggregated sales for January to February 2022 totaled NT$80.8 billion, an increase of 26% compared with the same period in 2021.