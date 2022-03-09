WT Microelectronics : The Company announced its unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 totaled NT$32.5 billion
03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
The Company announced its unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 totaled
NT$32.5 billion, a decrease of 33% from January 2022 and an increase of 23%
over February 2021. Aggregated sales for January to February 2022 totaled
NT$80.8 billion, an increase of 26% compared with the same period in 2021.
