Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3036   TW0003036000

WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3036)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WT Microelectronics : The Company announced its unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 totaled NT$32.5 billion

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 17:09:37
Subject 
 The Company announced its unaudited monthly
sales for February 2022 totaled NT$32.5 billion
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09
2.Company name:WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The Company announced its unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 totaled
 NT$32.5 billion, a decrease of 33% from January 2022 and an increase of 23%
 over February 2021. Aggregated sales for January to February 2022 totaled
 NT$80.8 billion, an increase of 26% compared with the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

WT Microelectronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
04:21aWT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company announced its unaudited monthly sales for February 2022 ..
PU
03/08WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company is invited by MasterLink Securities to attend 2022 Taiwa..
PU
02/24WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/24WT MICROELECTRONICS : Summary consolidated financial forecast for the first quarter of 202..
PU
02/24WT MICROELECTRONICS : Board of Directors resolved the issuance of new common shares to be ..
PU
02/24WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Board of Directors Approved the 2021 Q4 Consolidated Financial S..
PU
02/24WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company Announced Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 20..
PU
02/11WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company is invited by Mega Securities to attend On-line Investor..
PU
02/10WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company announced its unaudited monthly sales for January 2022 t..
PU
02/10WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the Month of January ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 514 B 18 108 M 18 108 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64 131 M 2 260 M 2 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 80,40 TWD
Average target price 94,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Managers and Directors
Wen Tsung Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Yung Hung Lue Head-Finance
Tien Tsung Cheng Independent Director
Ju Chin Kung Independent Director
Ko Hua Ting Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.39%2 260
NVIDIA CORPORATION-26.85%537 850
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-8.46%514 542
BROADCOM INC.-13.44%235 916
INTEL CORPORATION-7.77%193 420
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-26.66%171 736