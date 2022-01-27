WT Microelectronics : The Company announces registration change for the cancellation of new restricted employee shares is completed

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2022/01/27 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/01/27 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Before the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital was NT$9,327,067,540, the number of shares outstanding was 797,706,754 common shares, and 135,000,000 preferred shares with NT$ 53.27 net worth per share. (2)Cancelled shares: RSA 62,000 shares with par value of NT$10, totaling NT$ 620,000 of capital reduction. (3)After the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital is NT$9,326,447,540, the number of shares outstanding is 797,644,754 common shares and 135,000,000 preferred shares with NT$ 53.27 net worth per share. (Note: the net worth per share is calculated by 2021Q3 financial report) 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: N/A 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None