  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3036   TW0003036000

WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3036)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

WT Microelectronics : The Company announces registration change for the cancellation of new restricted employee shares is completed

01/27/2022 | 05:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/27 Time of announcement 17:50:28
Subject 
 The Company announces registration change for
the cancellation of new restricted employee shares
is completed
Date of events 2022/01/27 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2022/01/27
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/01/27
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital was
   NT$9,327,067,540, the number of shares outstanding was
   797,706,754 common shares, and 135,000,000 preferred shares with
   NT$ 53.27 net worth per share.
(2)Cancelled shares: RSA 62,000 shares with par value of NT$10, totaling
   NT$ 620,000 of capital reduction.
(3)After the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital is
   NT$9,326,447,540, the number of shares outstanding is
   797,644,754 common shares and 135,000,000 preferred shares with
   NT$ 53.27 net worth per share.
  (Note: the net worth per share is calculated by 2021Q3 financial report)
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
N/A
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WT Microelectronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
