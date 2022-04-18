WT Microelectronics : The Company announces registration change for the cancellation of new restricted employee shares is completed

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/04/15
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/04/15
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital was
NT$9,377,945,360, the number of shares outstanding was
802,794,536 common shares, and 135,000,000 preferred shares with
NT$ 57.33 net worth per share.
(2)Cancelled shares: RSA 33,000 shares with par value of NT$10, totaling
NT$ 330,000 of capital reduction.
(3)After the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital is
NT$9,377,615,360, the number of shares outstanding is
802,761,536 common shares and 135,000,000 preferred shares with
NT$ 57.34 net worth per share.
(Note: the net worth per share is calculated by 2021 financial report)
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A.
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
N/A.
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A.
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.