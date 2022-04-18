WT Microelectronics : The Company announces registration change for the cancellation of new restricted employee shares is completed

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/04/15 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/04/15 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Before the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital was NT$9,377,945,360, the number of shares outstanding was 802,794,536 common shares, and 135,000,000 preferred shares with NT$ 57.33 net worth per share. (2)Cancelled shares: RSA 33,000 shares with par value of NT$10, totaling NT$ 330,000 of capital reduction. (3)After the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital is NT$9,377,615,360, the number of shares outstanding is 802,761,536 common shares and 135,000,000 preferred shares with NT$ 57.34 net worth per share. (Note: the net worth per share is calculated by 2021 financial report) 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A. 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: N/A. 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A. 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.