Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3036   TW0003036000

WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3036)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
79.60 TWD   -0.13%
06:14aWT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company announces registration change for the cancellation of new restricted employee shares is completed
PU
04/14WT MICROELECTRONICS : Clarification of press content for Economic Daily News A05 page
PU
04/13WT MICROELECTRONICS : TWSE has approved trading in the listing securities will be resumed starting from April 14,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WT Microelectronics : The Company announces registration change for the cancellation of new restricted employee shares is completed

04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 17:55:01
Subject 
 The Company announces registration change for
the cancellation of new restricted employee shares
is completed
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/04/15
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/04/15
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital was
   NT$9,377,945,360, the number of shares outstanding was
   802,794,536 common shares, and 135,000,000 preferred shares with
   NT$ 57.33 net worth per share.
(2)Cancelled shares: RSA 33,000 shares with par value of NT$10, totaling
   NT$ 330,000 of capital reduction.
(3)After the RSA cancellation, the Company's share capital is
   NT$9,377,615,360, the number of shares outstanding is
   802,761,536 common shares and 135,000,000 preferred shares with
   NT$ 57.34 net worth per share.
  (Note: the net worth per share is calculated by 2021 financial report)
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A.
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
 N/A.
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A.
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

WT Microelectronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
06:14aWT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company announces registration change for the cancellation of ne..
PU
04/14WT MICROELECTRONICS : Clarification of press content for Economic Daily News A05 page
PU
04/13WT MICROELECTRONICS : TWSE has approved trading in the listing securities will be resumed ..
PU
04/13WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary , WT Semiconductor..
PU
04/13WT MICROELECTRONICS : Material information press release about Acquisition of Excelpoint T..
PU
04/13WT MICROELECTRONICS : The board of directors of the Company approval of capital injection ..
PU
04/13WT MICROELECTRONICS : Clarification of press content for Economic Daily News A13 page
PU
04/13WT Semiconductor Pte. Ltd. announced that it has received $129.080812 million in fundin..
CI
04/12WT MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement pursuant to Subparagraph 4 of Paragraph 1 of Article 25..
PU
04/12WT MICROELECTRONICS : Due to pending the release of material information, TWSE has approve..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 514 B 17 627 M 17 627 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 493 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 79,60 TWD
Average target price 94,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Managers and Directors
Wen Tsung Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Yung Hung Lue Head-Finance
Tien Tsung Cheng Independent Director
Ju Chin Kung Independent Director
Ko Hua Ting Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.30%2 178
NVIDIA CORPORATION-27.72%532 725
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-8.62%499 996
BROADCOM INC.-13.76%234 292
INTEL CORPORATION-11.32%186 729
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.86%160 267