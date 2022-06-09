WT Microelectronics : The company announced its unaudited monthly sales for May 2022 totaled NT$42.3 billion

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/09 2.Company name:WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:N/A 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company announced its unaudited monthly sales for May 2022 totaled NT$42.3 billion, a decrease of 5% from April 2022 and an increase of 28% over May 2021. Aggregated sales for January to May 2022 totaled NT$214.6 billion, an increase of 29% compared with the same period in 2021.