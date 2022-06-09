Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3036   TW0003036000

WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3036)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
80.70 TWD   +0.50%
05:22aWT MICROELECTRONICS : The company announced its unaudited monthly sales for May 2022 totaled NT$42.3 billion
PU
06/02WT MICROELECTRONICS : The announcement of ex-dividend record date for year of 2022
PU
06/02WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company announced to adjust payout ratio for common stock
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WT Microelectronics : The company announced its unaudited monthly sales for May 2022 totaled NT$42.3 billion

06/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 17:08:06
Subject 
 The company announced its unaudited monthly sales
for May 2022 totaled NT$42.3 billion
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/09
2.Company name:WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The company announced its unaudited monthly sales for May 2022 totaled
NT$42.3 billion, a decrease of 5% from April 2022 and an increase of 28%
over May 2021. Aggregated sales for January to May 2022 totaled NT$214.6
billion, an increase of 29% compared with the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

WT Microelectronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05:22aWT MICROELECTRONICS : The company announced its unaudited monthly sales for May 2022 total..
PU
06/02WT MICROELECTRONICS : The announcement of ex-dividend record date for year of 2022
PU
06/02WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company announced to adjust payout ratio for common stock
PU
05/31WT MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company on behalf of the major subsidiary (Morri..
PU
05/31WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Board of Directors Approved to appoint the members of 5th term R..
PU
05/30WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend online investo..
PU
05/25WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Company is invited by Fubon Securities to attend 2Q22 Fubon inve..
PU
05/20WT MICROELECTRONICS : To release the Directors from non-competition restrictions at WT 202..
PU
05/20WT MICROELECTRONICS : The Board of Directors unanimously re-appoint Mr. Wen-Tsung Cheng as..
PU
05/20WT MICROELECTRONICS : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Mee..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 514 B 17 412 M 17 412 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70 960 M 2 405 M 2 405 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 80,30 TWD
Average target price 94,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Managers and Directors
Wen Tsung Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Yung Hung Lue Head-Finance
Tien Tsung Cheng Independent Director
Ju Chin Kung Independent Director
Ko Hua Ting Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WT MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.80%2 405
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-13.01%478 077
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.60%466 949
BROADCOM INC.-15.04%238 241
INTEL CORPORATION-19.94%168 575
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.19%165 130