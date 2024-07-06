Certain A Shares of Wuhan Citms Technology CO.,LTD. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

Certain A Shares of Wuhan Citms Technology CO.,LTD. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1095 days starting from 7-JUL-2021 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholders Wang Kaixue and Wang Jianfeng as well as Wuhan Xinlian Yonghe High-tech Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) and Wuhan Zecheng Yonghe Technology Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) committed within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.



The issuer?s director Li Zhenjie, director and secretary of the board of directors Xie Xiaofan, supervisors Li Yanyuan, Jiang Yuanfa, senior executives Li Peng, Cai Qing, Wei Guo, and Liu Zhong, the issuer?s core technicians Cai Qing, Tang Zhibin, Luo Lunwen, Jiang Yuanfa, Tan Junsheng, Li Zuxun, and Ren Ming; Shareholders Wuhan Optics Valley Growth Venture Capital Fund Co., Ltd.,Shenzhen Dachen Chuanglian Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership),Wuhan Gaoke State-owned Holding Group Co., Ltd.,Hubei Tongying Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership),Han Qin,Hubei Dangdai Gaotou Venture Capital Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership),Suzhou Jirun Emerging Industry Investment Center (Limited Partnership),Anfeng Yingyuan Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership),Wuhan Hengxin Wisdom World Technology Investment Co., Ltd.,Wuhan Saixin Jifu Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership),Wuhan Huizhiye Technology Partnership (Limited Partnership),Hangzhou Anfeng Chuangjian Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership),Zhuhai Taihe No. 6 Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership),Wuhan Ronghe Technology Capital Management Co., Ltd.,Xu Wen,Zhang Zhihui,Chang Bing, Yang Zhuxin, Peng Yun, Sun Jinghui, Liu Ganyin, Lin Chufu, Lu Zhong, Liu Lu, Liang Peixue, Zhang Zhen commit to within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.