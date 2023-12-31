Certain A Shares of Wuhan Tianyuan Environmental Protection Co.,LTD are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023.

Certain A Shares of Wuhan Tianyuan Environmental Protection Co.,LTD are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 738 days starting from 23-DEC-2021 to 31-DEC-2023.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder Hubei Tianyuan Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. promised that within 36 months after the listing date, it will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



The company?s actual controllers Huang Kaiming, Huang Zhaowei, Li Juan promised that within 36 months after the listing date, they will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. After the expiration of the lockup period, during the term of service as the company?s director, supervisor or management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year will not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Wuhan Tianyuan Advantage Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhonghuan Environmental Engineering Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. promised that within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Directors, supervisors, management personnel Deng Lingling, Li Lijuan, Li Qi, Wang Shailin promised that within 12 months after the listing date, they will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. After the expiration of the lockup period, during the term of service as the company?s director, supervisor or management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year will not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Shareholders Konka Group Co., Ltd.,Hongta Innovation Investment Co., Ltd. promised that within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.The company?s other shareholders will not transfer nor entrust to others for management shares in the company, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares Within 12 months after the listing date.



The Company's 6.255924 million A-shares placed to the institutional investors through offline placement will reach the 6-month lock-up period and be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange as of 30 June 2022.