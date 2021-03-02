Log in
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.

WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.

(000858)
End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/01
289.02 CNY   +3.22%
China shares reverse gains after regulator warns of inflow risks

03/02/2021 | 02:31am EST
* SSEC -1.21%, CSI300 -1.28%

* Shares erase early gains after regulator comment on inflows

* Foreign investors net sellers through Stock Connect

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China's benchmark stock indexes fell on Tuesday after the banking and insurance regulator said it was studying plans to manage inflows and prevent market turbulence, with consumer firms leading the decline on foreign investor selling.

** The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission warned of the risk of bubbles bursting in foreign markets, and said the country was studying measures to manage capital inflows to prevent domestic market turbulence. ** The comments saw the benchmark Shanghai Composite index erase early gains to close 1.21% lower at 3,508.59. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.28%, with the consumer staples sector down 2.85%, the financial sector sub-index down 1.02% and the healthcare sub-index 2.28% lower. ** Refinitiv data showed foreign investors were net sellers of Chinese A-shares through the Stock Connect programme. ** Distillers, which have been favoured investment targets of foreign investors, dragged the consumer index lower. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd slumped 4.63% after a 1.66% rise on Monday. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd fell 2.88%. ** Chinese equities have also come under pressure in recent sessions on worries around policy tightening, and investors now eye the parliamentary session that will chart a course for economic recovery and unveil a five-year plan to fight stagnation. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.76% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.93%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.19%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.86%. ** At 07:06 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4735 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 6.4673. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1% and the CSI300 has risen 2.7%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 5.9%. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.01% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. 1.66% 2158 End-of-day quote.8.01%
NIKKEI 225 -0.86% 29408.17 Real-time Quote.5.55%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -0.70% 2441.0902 Real-time Quote.0.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 6.48271 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. 3.22% 289.02 End-of-day quote.-0.97%
Financials
Sales 2020 57 241 M 8 845 M 8 845 M
Net income 2020 20 116 M 3 108 M 3 108 M
Net cash 2020 71 776 M 11 091 M 11 091 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,8x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 1 122 B 174 B 173 B
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 26 348
Free-Float 41,1%
