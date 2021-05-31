Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNW   VGG9604C1077

WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(WNW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/31/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (“Wunong” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WNW) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Wunong issued a press release on May 19, 2021, stating it had “received written notification on May 18, 2021, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it no longer complies with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing in that it has failed to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.” The Company advised the market that it “is working aggressively to complete its audit and file its annual report on Form 20-F by June 30, 2021 and accordingly, regain compliance with the Nasdaq Rules ahead of the deadline to submit its plan to regain compliance.” Based on this news, shares of Wunong fell by 6% the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
01:21pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/28EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Wunong Net Technology Company Limited I..
BU
05/25WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY  : Previous independent registered public accounting firm ..
PU
05/19WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY  : Gets Nasdaq Noncompliance Notice
MT
05/19Wunong Net Technology Receives Notice of Non-compliance with NASDAQ's Listing..
GL
02/12WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY  : Surges 76% After Disclosing New Subsidiary in Shanghai
MT
2020ROKU, LENNAR, BITCOIN : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
2020ROKU, WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY, LENNAR : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens ..
DJ
2020WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY  : China's E-Commerce Firm Wunong Net Technology Jumps In ..
MT
2020WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY  : Prices IPO
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,68 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,76 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wunong Net Technology Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Gang Qin Chief Executive Officer
Lin He Chief Financial Officer
Pei Jiang Chen Chairman
Alex P. Hamilton Independent Director
Jiangping Xiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-80.98%179
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.04%1 625 471
JD.COM, INC.-15.88%114 382
WAYFAIR INC.35.75%31 941
ETSY, INC.-7.41%20 938
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.93%16 282