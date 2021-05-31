INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (“Wunong” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WNW) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Wunong issued a press release on May 19, 2021, stating it had “received written notification on May 18, 2021, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it no longer complies with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing in that it has failed to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.” The Company advised the market that it “is working aggressively to complete its audit and file its annual report on Form 20-F by June 30, 2021 and accordingly, regain compliance with the Nasdaq Rules ahead of the deadline to submit its plan to regain compliance.” Based on this news, shares of Wunong fell by 6% the next day.

