    WNW   VGG9604C1077

WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(WNW)
Wunong Net Technology : Previous independent registered public accounting firm (Form 6-K)

05/25/2021 | 11:25am EDT
Previous independent registered public accounting firm

On May 24, 2021, Wunong Net Technology Company Inc. (the 'Company' or 'we') dismissed Friedman LLP ('Friedman') as its independent registered public accounting firm. The reports of Friedman on our financial statements for the past fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 contained no adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and was not modified. The decision to change the independent accountant was approved and ratified by our Board of Directors ('Board of Directors') on May 24, 2021.

During our fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and through the date of this report, we have had no disagreements with Friedman, on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Friedman, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of such disagreements in its report on our financial statements for such period.

During our fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and through the date of this report on Form 6-K, there have been no reportable events as defined under Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC').

We provided Friedman, with a copy of this disclosure before the filing was made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). We requested that Friedman, provide us with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not it agrees with the above statements. When we receive the letter from Friedman, we shall file a copy of that letter as an exhibit to an amendment to this current report.

New independent registered public accounting firm.

Effective May 24, 2021, the Company engaged Audit Alliance LLP ('AAL') as our new independent registered public accounting firm. During the two most recent fiscal years and through the date of our engagement, we did not consult with AAL regarding either (1) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on our financial statements, or (2) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement or a reportable event (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K). In approving the selection AAL as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, our Board of Directors considered all relevant factors.

Disclaimer

Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
