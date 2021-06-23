Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNW   VGG9604C1077

WUNONG NET TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(WNW)
Summary 
Summary

Wunong Net Technology : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Wunong Net Technology Company Limited Investors With Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - WNW

06/23/2021 | 10:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) resulting from allegations that Wunong may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Wunong securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2104.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 19, 2021, Wunong issued a press release "announc[ing] that it received written notification on May 18, 2021, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it no longer complies with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing in that it has failed to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020." Wunong advised investors that "[t]he Company is working aggressively to complete its audit and file its annual report on Form 20-F by June 30, 2021 and accordingly, regain compliance with the Nasdaq Rules ahead of the deadline to submit its plan to regain compliance."

On this news, Wunong's stock price fell $0.48, or 6.43%, to close at $6.98 on May 20, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-respected-investor-counsel-encourages-wunong-net-technology-company-limited-investors-with-losses-over-100k-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--wnw-301318960.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
