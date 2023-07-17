EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2023
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte
Language:
English
Company:
Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft
W&W-Platz 1
70806 Kornwestheim
Germany
Internet:
-
