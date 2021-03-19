DGAP-AFR : Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-19 / 14:16 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021 Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft Wüstenrotstraße 1 71638 Ludwigsburg Germany Internet: - End of News DGAP News Service =------------

