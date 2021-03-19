DGAP-AFR : Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement
Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft
Wüstenrotstraße 1
71638 Ludwigsburg
Germany
