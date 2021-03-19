Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG    WUW   DE0008051004

WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG

(WUW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2021 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2021 / 14:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte

19.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft
Wüstenrotstraße 1
71638 Ludwigsburg
Germany
Internet: -

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176991  19.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG
09:17aDGAP-AFR  : Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement ..
DJ
09:17aWÜSTENROT BAUSPARKASSE AKTIENGESELLS : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
08:33aWÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
08:33aDGAP-AFR  : Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the pub..
DJ
08:19aDGAP-AFR  : Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the pub..
DJ
03/17BMW expects at least half of sales to be electric cars by 2030
RE
03/17BMW expects at least half of sales to be electric cars by 2030
RE
03/15BMW  : GM builds pickups without certain modules due to global chip shortage, hu..
RE
03/05EQS-ADHOC  : Polyphor announces financial results -2-
DJ
02/26EQS-ADHOC  : Polyphor to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 382 M 6 402 M 6 402 M
Net income 2020 194 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 1 729 M 2 064 M 2 057 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 490
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,50 €
Last Close Price 18,46 €
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jürgen Albert Junker Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Michael Gutjahr CFO, Chief Risk Officer & Director-Human Resources
Hans Dietmar Sauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Wieland Chief Operating & Information Officer
Reiner Hagemann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG11.74%2 057
AXA16.65%64 903
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.89%55 698
METLIFE, INC.28.12%53 542
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.75%42 344
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.19.26%37 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ