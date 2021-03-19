DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.03.2021 / 14:16

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021

Address:

