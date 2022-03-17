Log in
    WUW   DE0008051004

WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG

(WUW)
  Report
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.03.2022 / 11:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte

17.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
Gutenbergstrasse 30
70176 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.ww-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1305525  17.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305525&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
