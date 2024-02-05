HONG KONG/BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed shares of China's WuXi AppTec jumped as much as 7.6% on Monday after it said it has no links with any governments or their military organisations, and it should not be listed as a "biotechnology company of concern" in a draft U.S. bill.

The drug research and development group said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday that it has no human genomics business and does not collect human genome data in any of its existing businesses.

The company "has not, does not and will not pose a national security risk to any country," it said.

A U.S. congressional committee focused on China has introduced a bill that would restrict federally funded medical providers from contracting WuXi AppTec and other Chinese biotech companies, citing WuXi AppTec's alleged military ties as part of the reason.

WuXi AppTec's Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 7.6% to HK$47.00 after plunging 21% on Friday amid investor fears over the U.S. draft bill. WuXi AppTec provides drug research and development and manufacturing services.

Its Shanghai-listed shares were down almost 3% in mid-morning trade on Monday, paring earlier losses of nearly 10%, while its affiliate, vaccine maker WuXi Biologics was up more than 4%.

"This is an investor confidence problem ... this year is the U.S. election year, so there could be a lot of similar news in terms of restrictions on China (companies) going forward that weigh on investor confidence," said Steven Leung, director of institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

"I think until we see some clarifications of the details of the relevant bill from the U.S. side, pressure on the relevant companies and the healthcare sector will continue to be significant."

WuXi AppTec's Hong Kong shares lost HK$8.08 billion ($1.03 billion) in market value last week, while its Shanghai shares lost 40.4 billion yuan ($5.61 billion), resulting in a combined loss of $6.64 billion for the stock. WuXi Biologics lost HK$33.08 billion ($4.23 billion) in market value last week.

The U.S. bill would prohibit federal agencies from contracting with China's BGI Group, WuXi AppTec, their subsidiaries, affiliates and other biotechnology companies of concern. It would also stop the government from entering into contracts with companies that use their equipment or services.

"The bill, whether it is passed or not, is a sword hanging over the head. Shares of Wuxi AppTec/Biologics will be under pressure for a long time," said a senior healthcare fund manager who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.

BGI Group, which is not listed, has said it supports protecting personal data, but the legislation "which will effectively drive BGI from the U.S. market will not accomplish this goal." The company added that in the U.S. it does not collect patient samples or have access to personal or genetic data. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Summer Zhen in Hong Kong and Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jamie Freed)