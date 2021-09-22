DMD: Charting the Path for New Therapeutics and Better Care

Dear colleagues and friends,

Thank you for participating in our global webinar, "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Charting the Path for New Therapeutics and Better Care," which was co-organized with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) and CureDuchenne. We are delighted that more than 1500 registered from 36 countries worldwide, coming together to raise awareness of this devastating rare disease, and to foster collaborations towards better medicines for patients.

For those who registered but couldn't make it, or who couldn't stay through the entire webinar, we have prepared a replay link. Please click HERE to watch the on-demand video.

At WuXi AppTec, we firmly believe in a future where "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated". That future is only possible if we all work together.

Thank you again, and we hope to see you at our next episode of WuXi AppTec Rare Disease webinar series.