Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    603259   CNE1000031K4

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 09/22
153.39 CNY   +0.65%
01:22pDMD : Charting the Path for New Therapeutics and Better Care
PU
08/25WUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Industry Trend and Company Strategy
PU
08/25WUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Financial Performance
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMD: Charting the Path for New Therapeutics and Better Care

09/22/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published On: 09.22.21
DMD: Charting the Path for New Therapeutics and Better Care
Featured

Dear colleagues and friends,

Thank you for participating in our global webinar, "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Charting the Path for New Therapeutics and Better Care," which was co-organized with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) and CureDuchenne. We are delighted that more than 1500 registered from 36 countries worldwide, coming together to raise awareness of this devastating rare disease, and to foster collaborations towards better medicines for patients.

For those who registered but couldn't make it, or who couldn't stay through the entire webinar, we have prepared a replay link. Please click HERE to watch the on-demand video.

At WuXi AppTec, we firmly believe in a future where "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated". That future is only possible if we all work together.

Thank you again, and we hope to see you at our next episode of WuXi AppTec Rare Disease webinar series.

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
01:22pDMD : Charting the Path for New Therapeutics and Better Care
PU
08/25WUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Industry Trend and Company Strategy
PU
08/25WUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Financial Performance
PU
08/25WUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Chemistry
PU
08/25WUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Biology
PU
08/25WUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Testing
PU
08/13WUXI APPTEC : H1 Profit Surges 56% on Strong Revenue
MT
08/12WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Announces Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/12WUXI APPTEC : Reports Strong 2021 Interim Results
PU
08/03WUXI APPTEC : STA Completes Acquisition of Bristol Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility in ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 600 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2021 4 418 M 684 M 684 M
Net cash 2021 11 569 M 1 791 M 1 791 M
P/E ratio 2021 99,9x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 451 B 69 845 M 69 889 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 28 542
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 153,39 CNY
Average target price 185,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min Zhang Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Qing Yang Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Ge Li Chairman & President
Ellis Chu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Harry He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.63%69 407
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.12%89 936
BIONTECH SE318.73%82 443
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.91%67 262
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.38%48 202
BEIGENE, LTD.50.36%36 146