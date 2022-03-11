Delivering on the Promise of New Modalities: WuXi AppTec Interview Series

As part of WuXi AppTec's ongoing efforts to collaboratively foster new thinking and actionable approaches in advancing breakthroughs for patients, we have launched a new interview series in 2022 - "Delivering on the Promise of New Modalities" - so leading voices of R&D can share how their approaches are addressing the barriers standing in the way of breakthroughs.

Ray Tabibiazar

CEO & Chairman, SalioGen Therapeutics

David Main

President & CEO, Notch Therapeutics

Susan Dillon

CEO, Aro Biotherapeutics