China Signals Opposition to Forced Sale of TikTok in the U.S.

Beijing's stance leaves few options for app owner ByteDance.

WuXi AppTec Says It Left Washington Lobbying Group Voluntarily

The trade group has since updated its statement on Thursday, saying that WuXi AppTec "proactively ended its membership in BIO."

Cockpit Mishap Seen as Likely Cause of Plunge on Latam Boeing 787

A flight attendant hit a seat switch that pushed the pilot into controls during a flight to New Zealand, industry officials say.

Adobe had a strong quarter, but stock sinks as analysts want more digital-media revenue

Adobe Inc.'s stock dipped 11% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted robust quarterly results that highlighted its AI push ahead of its annual developers conference. The company also announced a $25 billion share-buyback program.

Ulta Beauty says the beauty industry has gotten more competitive

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. fell after hours on Thursday after the beauty-products retailer forecast full-year profit that was a bit below expectations, as the beauty industry remains competitive despite a slowdown from a massive post-pandemic rebound.

Samsung SDI's Shares Fall for Second Day, Tracking U.S. EV Stocks

Samsung SDI's shares were lower for a second consecutive session, in line with retreating U.S. electric-vehicle stocks, and paring most of gains made earlier this week on its plan to produce next-generation batteries.

Swiss Private Bank EFG to Settle U.S. Sanctions Violations

The bank agreed to pay about $3.7 million to settle allegations it held and invested securities on behalf of blacklisted individuals.

Fisker breaks silence about potential bankruptcy. Here's what it had to say.

Fisker tries to ward off bankruptcy talk, says it is still engaging with another carmaker to survive.

This investor made billions on Weight Watchers over 23 years and got out just before the stock imploded

In the history of Wall Street, there has never been an investment quite like Ray Debbane's legendary Weight Watchers trade.

Arm CEO Sees a 'Huge Tailwind' From New Chips

Arm's stock has soared since last year's IPO. Why CEO Rene Haas is so confident about the company's growth.

