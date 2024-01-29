Evergrande Was Once China's Biggest Property Developer. Now, It Has Been Ordered to Liquidate

The breakup of the company, once China's top property developer by sales, is set to send a further shock wave through the country's struggling real-estate sector.

WuXi AppTec Shares Continue Slide After Company Calls U.S. Draft Bill Findings Inaccurate

WuXi AppTec shares continued declining after the Chinese company said that alleged findings by a U.S. draft bill against it were neither legitimate nor accurate and that its business wouldn't pose security risks for any country.

Swiss Building-Materials Giant Plans Separation of U.S. Business

Switzerland's Holcim has reached a deal to separate out its North America business, a big supplier of building materials.

Portable-Building Companies Near $3 Billion Merger

Willscot Mobile Mini plans a cash-and-stock deal for McGrath RentCorp.

Woolworths Plans Write-Down of New Zealand Unit As Business Slumps

Australian grocer Woolworths said it would recognize a large write-down of its New Zealand food business in its coming half-year result because of a weaker medium-term market outlook.

Car Industry Seeks to Crush AM Radio; Congress May Rescue It

Lawmakers from the right and left, along with conservative talk show hosts and FEMA officials, want to stop carmakers from dropping AM radio from new vehicles.

The Big Year for EVs Gets Off to a Bumpy Start

The auto industry's pivot to electric vehicles has been rocked by setbacks, creating more uncertainty as a flood of new battery-powered models hits showrooms.

Retailers Increase Efforts to Reduce Racial Profiling in Stores

Among their initiatives: better train front-line workers and reduce the use of third-party. security services

A Publishing Giant's Risky Fight Against Book Bans

A fiery board meeting inspired Penguin Random House to actively challenge the removal of books from school libraries.

Trucking Soap Opera Ends on a 'Well, This Is Awkward' Note

Forward Air's attempts to get out of its commitment to acquire Omni Logistics have led to the merger being completed at a lower price tag. Nobody is likely to be happy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-24 0515ET