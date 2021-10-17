Log in
WuXi AppTec : ATU Opens New Manufacturing Facility to Further Enhance Its CTDMO Services for Global Customers

10/17/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WuXi ATU Opens New Manufacturing Facility to Further Enhance Its CTDMO Services for Global Customers

2021/10/18

Philadelphia, 17 October 2021 - WuXi Advanced Therapies Inc. (WuXi ATU) - a wholly owned subsidiary of WuXi AppTec - today announced the opening of its new process development and commercial manufacturing facility in Lin-gang, Shanghai. WuXi ATU is a leading Contract, Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) headquartered in Philadelphia. As its fourth manufacturing site worldwide, the new facility will supplement WuXi ATU's global footprint and will further join with other sites in the United States, United Kingdom and China to enable global customers with enhanced capacity and efficient services.

The Lin-gang facility offers integrated development, manufacturing, and testing services for viral vectors and cell therapies. It contains more than 200 independent suites and six complete production lines, including an independent liquid distribution center and independent GMP standard sterile filling isolator. These resources will strengthen WuXi ATU's operations worldwide, offering customers greater flexibility and speed in the delivery of viral vectors and cell therapies.

The Lin-gang facility's opening follows a major expansion of WuXi ATU's Philadelphia Navy Yard campus in 2020 that tripled its advanced testing capacity and provided much needed services for clients globally.

"Cell and gene therapies play a critical role in helping treat and prevent many severe and rare diseases, which is why WuXi ATU is committed to growing our comprehensive one-stop service platform specifically dedicated to the gene and cell therapy field," said Dr. David Chang, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi ATU. "By expanding our global footprint, we will provide enhanced cell and gene therapy manufacturing services for our customers worldwide and better enable them to deliver more effective and accessible advanced therapies to patients."

As a CTDMO with operations globally, WuXi ATU's unique business model integrates powerful testing capabilities with its advanced therapies' process development and manufacturing platforms such as TESSA technology for AAV manufacturing and XLenti stable solutions for lentiviral manufacturing, so that all assay development, biosafety, viral clearance and product release testing can be carried out in house, enabling customers to shorten the timeline for the approval of advanced therapies.

About WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU)

As the wholly owned subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, WuXi ATU is a Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) that offers integrated platforms to transform the discovery, development, testing, manufacturing, and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Our services and solutions accelerate time to market and support customer programs around the world. For more information, please visit www.advancedtherapies.com.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2021 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,200 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need - and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

Media Contact:

Davy Wu

mediainquiries@wuxiapptec.com

Customer Contact:

info_atucn@wuxiapptec.com

Investor Contact:

Kyler Lei

kyler_lei@wuxiapptec.com

Back

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 03:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
