WuXi AppTec : EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
09/17/2020 | 07:06am EDT
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER
THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
References are made to (i) the Restricted A Shares and Stock Option Incentive Plan of 2018 (the "2018 A Share Incentive Plan") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新 藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") which became effective on August 22, 2018 as
disclosed in the prospectus of the Company dated December 3, 2018 (the "Prospectus"); (ii) the announcements of the Company dated March 22, 2019, June 13, 2019, June 18, 2019, July 19, 2019, September 17, 2019 and September 20, 2019 in relation to, among other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the adjustment to the amount of reserved interests granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated May 6, 2020 in relation to the unlocking and trading of Restricted A Shares of the initial grant under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (iv) the circular and the poll results announcement of the Company dated March 31, 2020 and May 15, 2020, respectively, in relation to, among other things, the profit distribution plan of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 which comprises the capitalization of reserve and the distribution of a cash dividend of RMB3.37 for every 10 Shares (inclusive of tax) held by the Shareholders on the relevant record date; (v) the announcement of the Company dated June 10, 2020 in relation to, among other things, the adjustment to the repurchase number and repurchase price of the Restricted A Shares and the exercise price and number of the Share Options granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (vi) the announcement of the Company dated July 21, 2020 in relation to the fulfillment of exercise conditions for the First Exercisable Period of the Share Options granted under the Reserved Grant of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan (the "Announcement"); and (vii) the announcements of the Company dated August 16, 2020 and August 19, 2020 in relation to, among other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the Announcement.
EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
As disclosed in the Announcement, the exercise conditions for the First Exercisable Period of the Share Options granted on July 19, 2019 under the Reserved Grant have been fulfilled.
One of the Incentive Participants has exercised the Share Options granted to him under the Reserved Grant, the details of which are set out below:
Percentage to
the total
Percentage
share capital
to the total
of the
number of
Company
Share Options
as at the date
granted under
of the exercise
Number of
the Reserved
of the Share
Share Options
Exercise
Grant
Options
Position
exercised
Price
(%)
(%)
Senior management:
62,720
RMB46.34
15.61
0.0026
1 person
per unit
The underlying shares of the exercised Share Options are ordinary A Shares to be issued by the Company to the Incentive Participant. On September 17, 2020, the Company has completed the registration of such new A shares with the Shanghai Branch of the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. Trading in the aforementioned new A Shares shall commence on September 23, 2020.
CHANGES IN THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
Unit: Share
Before the
After the
Change
Change
Change
A Shares with restricted conditions
658,820,561
0
658,820,561
A Shares without restricted conditions
1,413,139,634
62,720
1,413,202,354
H Shares
306,924,384
0
306,924,384
Total
2,378,884,579
62,720
2,378,947,299
By order of the Board
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.*
Dr. Ge Li
Chairman
Hong Kong, September 17, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Dr. Steve Qing Yang, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non- executive Directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.
