WuXi AppTec : EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER

THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

References are made to (i) the Restricted A Shares and Stock Option Incentive Plan of 2018 (the "2018 A Share Incentive Plan") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新 藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") which became effective on August 22, 2018 as

disclosed in the prospectus of the Company dated December 3, 2018 (the "Prospectus"); (ii) the announcements of the Company dated March 22, 2019, June 13, 2019, June 18, 2019, July 19, 2019, September 17, 2019 and September 20, 2019 in relation to, among other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the adjustment to the amount of reserved interests granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated May 6, 2020 in relation to the unlocking and trading of Restricted A Shares of the initial grant under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (iv) the circular and the poll results announcement of the Company dated March 31, 2020 and May 15, 2020, respectively, in relation to, among other things, the profit distribution plan of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 which comprises the capitalization of reserve and the distribution of a cash dividend of RMB3.37 for every 10 Shares (inclusive of tax) held by the Shareholders on the relevant record date; (v) the announcement of the Company dated June 10, 2020 in relation to, among other things, the adjustment to the repurchase number and repurchase price of the Restricted A Shares and the exercise price and number of the Share Options granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (vi) the announcement of the Company dated July 21, 2020 in relation to the fulfillment of exercise conditions for the First Exercisable Period of the Share Options granted under the Reserved Grant of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan (the "Announcement"); and (vii) the announcements of the Company dated August 16, 2020 and August 19, 2020 in relation to, among other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the Announcement.