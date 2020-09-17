Log in
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.    603259

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WuXi AppTec : EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

09/17/2020 | 07:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER

THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

References are made to (i) the Restricted A Shares and Stock Option Incentive Plan of 2018 (the "2018 A Share Incentive Plan") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新 藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") which became effective on August 22, 2018 as

disclosed in the prospectus of the Company dated December 3, 2018 (the "Prospectus"); (ii) the announcements of the Company dated March 22, 2019, June 13, 2019, June 18, 2019, July 19, 2019, September 17, 2019 and September 20, 2019 in relation to, among other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the adjustment to the amount of reserved interests granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated May 6, 2020 in relation to the unlocking and trading of Restricted A Shares of the initial grant under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (iv) the circular and the poll results announcement of the Company dated March 31, 2020 and May 15, 2020, respectively, in relation to, among other things, the profit distribution plan of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 which comprises the capitalization of reserve and the distribution of a cash dividend of RMB3.37 for every 10 Shares (inclusive of tax) held by the Shareholders on the relevant record date; (v) the announcement of the Company dated June 10, 2020 in relation to, among other things, the adjustment to the repurchase number and repurchase price of the Restricted A Shares and the exercise price and number of the Share Options granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; (vi) the announcement of the Company dated July 21, 2020 in relation to the fulfillment of exercise conditions for the First Exercisable Period of the Share Options granted under the Reserved Grant of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan (the "Announcement"); and (vii) the announcements of the Company dated August 16, 2020 and August 19, 2020 in relation to, among other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the Announcement.

- 1 -

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

As disclosed in the Announcement, the exercise conditions for the First Exercisable Period of the Share Options granted on July 19, 2019 under the Reserved Grant have been fulfilled.

One of the Incentive Participants has exercised the Share Options granted to him under the Reserved Grant, the details of which are set out below:

Percentage to

the total

Percentage

share capital

to the total

of the

number of

Company

Share Options

as at the date

granted under

of the exercise

Number of

the Reserved

of the Share

Share Options

Exercise

Grant

Options

Position

exercised

Price

(%)

(%)

Senior management:

62,720

RMB46.34

15.61

0.0026

  1 person

per unit

The underlying shares of the exercised Share Options are ordinary A Shares to be issued by the Company to the Incentive Participant. On September 17, 2020, the Company has completed the registration of such new A shares with the Shanghai Branch of the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. Trading in the aforementioned new A Shares shall commence on September 23, 2020.

- 2 -

CHANGES IN THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Unit: Share

Before the

After the

Change

Change

Change

A Shares with restricted conditions

658,820,561

0

658,820,561

A Shares without restricted conditions

1,413,139,634

62,720

1,413,202,354

H Shares

306,924,384

0

306,924,384

Total

2,378,884,579

62,720

2,378,947,299

By order of the Board

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.*

Dr. Ge Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 17, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Dr. Steve Qing Yang, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non- executive Directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.

*  For identification purposes only

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:04:06 UTC
