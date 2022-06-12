Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    603259   CNE1000031K4

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
102.83 CNY   +0.20%
12:49aWuXi Apptec's Founder Affiliates to Offload Up to 3% Stake in Firm; Shares Plunge 10%
MT
06/12WuXi AppTec Falls Sharply as Shareholders Plan to Sell Stake
DJ
06/05WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WuXi AppTec Falls Sharply as Shareholders Plan to Sell Stake

06/12/2022 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong


Shares of WuXi AppTec Co. declined sharply in Hong Kong Monday after its largest shareholder announced it planned to cut its stake.

Wuxi AppTec's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped up to 11% in early trade, and was last 10% lower at HK$94.35. The stock is on track for its worst one-day percentage loss since March.

Its A-shares were also 10% lower at CNY92.57.

The Chinese pharmaceutical company's controlling shareholder and others plan to sell up to 3% of the company, it said in a filing late Friday. The disposal, to be carried out between July 4 and Sept. 30, has been proposed due to the "capital needs" of selling shareholders, according to Wuxi AppTec. The shares will be sold by either bidding or block trading, it said.

Wuxi AppTec is mainly owned by a consortium which holds about 23% of the company.

The planned disposal is "the key reason for the selldown today for Wuxi AppTec," UOB Kay Hian analyst Carol Dou said. The fact that "the largest shareholder is reducing its shareholding" has hurt investor sentiment, Ms. Dou said. But the wider market is also weak, and the company's operations are solid, she added.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was last 2.5% lower at 21254.74.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-22 2314ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -2.81% 21193.95 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 0.20% 102.83 End-of-day quote.-13.28%
All news about WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
12:49aWuXi Apptec's Founder Affiliates to Offload Up to 3% Stake in Firm; Shares Plunge 10%
MT
06/12WuXi AppTec Falls Sharply as Shareholders Plan to Sell Stake
DJ
06/05WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2022
CI
05/25WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Announces Management Changes
CI
05/17WuXi Apptec Eyes Issue of Over 78 Million Shares in Hong Kong Under Mandate
MT
05/06WuXi AppTec Co., Appoints Minzhang Chen as Director
CI
05/06WuXi AppTec Co Announces Dividend for 2021, Expected Payable Date of H Shareholders Jun..
CI
04/28UBS Adjusts WuXi AppTec's Price Target to HK$173 From HK$192, Keeps at Buy
MT
04/26WuXi AppTec's Q1 Profit Rises 9.5% on Revenue Growth; Shares Jump 6%
MT
04/25WUXI APPTEC : First Quarter 2022 Results Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 383 M 5 721 M 5 721 M
Net income 2022 8 020 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
Net cash 2022 7 003 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 299 B 44 564 M 44 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,61x
EV / Sales 2023 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 36 997
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 102,83 CNY
Average target price 156,29 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min Zhang Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qing Yang Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Ge Li Chairman & President
Ellis Chu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ming Shi Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.28%44 564
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.35%76 187
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.07%65 187
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.46%61 610
BIONTECH SE-44.20%34 958
GENMAB A/S-21.44%19 144