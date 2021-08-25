WuXi AppTec : Investor Day - WuXi Biology
WuXi Biology:
The Largest Discovery Biology Platform
Dr. Steve Yang
Co-CEO
WuXi Biology: The Largest and a Unique Drug Discovery Biology Enabler
WuXi Biology is the
only drug discovery biology enabler that meets all three criteria
WuXi Biology is also the world's
largest drug discovery biology enabling platform
WuXi Biology is well positioned to
grow and ride the waves of
scientific breakthroughs
in biology
Drug Discovery Biology
Comprehensive
and end-to-end in discovery biology capability
Open access
Substantial
enabling platform
capacity and
outside of major
presence
pharma R&D
in Asia Pacific
organizations
Our Global Footprint
CHINA
Shanghai (WGQ)
Shanghai (Zhangjiang)
Suzhou
Nantong
Chengdu
Boston
Cranbury
San Diego
Munich
Leadership of WuXi Biology and Discovery Service Business Development
Steve Yang, PhD
Co-CEO & Head of WuXi Biology
Henry Lu, Ph.D.
Qunsheng Ji, Ph.D.
Xuanjia Peng, Ph.D.
Peiyuan Lin, Ph.D.
Declan Ryan, Ph.D.
Dave Madge, Ph.D.
Vice President,
Vice President,
Vice President,
GM of HD
Vice President,
Vice President,
Head of DBU
Head of OIU
Head of HitS
Biosciences
Discovery Service
US
Discovery Service EU
Over 25 years'
Over 20 years' industry
Over 15 years' experience
Over 30 years'
BD Head
and Israel BD Head
experience and 20+
experience in drug
in organic/medicinal
experience in both drug
Over 20 years'
Over 30 years' drug
years' experience in
discovery and
chemistry, rich experience
discovery and the CRO
experience in R&D in
discovery experience in
anti-infective field.
translational science
on small molecule drug
industry.
both research and
pharma, biotech,
especially in oncology.
discovery.
business development
academia and CROs.
roles.
Robust and Continuous Business Growth
2016 - 2021 Revenue (
￥M)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
E2021
Sales 2021
22 600 M
3 490 M
3 490 M
Net income 2021
4 418 M
682 M
682 M
Net cash 2021
9 114 M
1 407 M
1 407 M
P/E ratio 2021
86,4x
Yield 2021
0,30%
Capitalization
388 B
59 887 M
59 882 M
EV / Sales 2021
16,8x
EV / Sales 2022
12,7x
Nbr of Employees
28 542
Free-Float
56,8%
