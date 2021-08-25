Log in
    603259   CNE1000031K4

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/25
132.38 CNY   +1.15%
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Industry Trend and Company Strategy
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Financial Performance
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Chemistry
PU
WuXi AppTec : Investor Day - WuXi Biology

08/25/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
WuXi Biology:

The Largest Discovery Biology Platform

Dr. Steve Yang

Co-CEO

WuXi Biology: The Largest and a Unique Drug Discovery Biology Enabler

WuXi Biology is the only drug discovery biology enabler that meets all three criteria

WuXi Biology is also the world's

largest drug discovery biology enabling platform

WuXi Biology is well positioned to grow and ride the waves of

scientific breakthroughs

in biology

Drug Discovery Biology

Comprehensive

and end-to-end in discovery biology capability

Open access

Substantial

enabling platform

capacity and

outside of major

presence

pharma R&D

in Asia Pacific

organizations

2

Our Global Footprint

CHINA

Shanghai (WGQ)

Shanghai (Zhangjiang)

Suzhou

Nantong

Chengdu

UNITED STATES

GERMANY

Boston

Cranbury

San Diego

Munich

Leadership of WuXi Biology and Discovery Service Business Development

Steve Yang, PhD

Co-CEO & Head of WuXi Biology

Henry Lu, Ph.D.

Qunsheng Ji, Ph.D.

Xuanjia Peng, Ph.D.

Peiyuan Lin, Ph.D.

Declan Ryan, Ph.D.

Dave Madge, Ph.D.

Vice President,

Vice President,

Vice President,

GM of HD

Vice President,

Vice President,

Head of DBU

Head of OIU

Head of HitS

Biosciences

Discovery Service US

Discovery Service EU

Over 25 years'

Over 20 years' industry

Over 15 years' experience

Over 30 years'

BD Head

and Israel BD Head

experience and 20+

experience in drug

in organic/medicinal

experience in both drug

Over 20 years'

Over 30 years' drug

years' experience in

discovery and

chemistry, rich experience

discovery and the CRO

experience in R&D in

discovery experience in

anti-infective field.

translational science

on small molecule drug

industry.

both research and

pharma, biotech,

especially in oncology.

discovery.

business development

academia and CROs.

roles.

Robust and Continuous Business Growth

2016 - 2021 Revenue (M)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

E2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 20:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 600 M 3 490 M 3 490 M
Net income 2021 4 418 M 682 M 682 M
Net cash 2021 9 114 M 1 407 M 1 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,4x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 388 B 59 887 M 59 882 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 28 542
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 132,38 CNY
Average target price 185,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min Zhang Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Qing Yang Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Ge Li Chairman & President
Ellis Chu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Harry He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.17.92%59 405
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.01%90 588
BIONTECH SE351.67%88 928
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.67%69 653
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.49%51 816
GENMAB A/S21.60%30 933