Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    603259   CNE1000031K4

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/25
132.38 CNY   +1.15%
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Industry Trend and Company Strategy
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Financial Performance
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Chemistry
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WuXi AppTec : Investor Day - WuXi Chemistry

08/25/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WuXi Chemistry

WuXi Chemistry - leading a new era of CRDMO

3 Established Global Brands

IDSU

CSU

STA

(International Discovery Service Unit)

(Chemistry Service Unit)

(CDMO/CMO subsidiary of WXAT)

Unique CRDMO Model Captures Entire Value Chain

CDMO

CMO

CRO

Target

Commercial

Hit

Lead

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

to Hit

to Lead

to PCC

Manufacturing

Global Platform, Global Talents

17,967

15

1,831

employees

global sites

clients worldwide

2021 H1

Rich CRDMO pipeline drives sustainable high growth

"R"

274,212

2020.7 - 2021.6

Individually synthesized

compounds

1,113 Preclinical & Phase I

"D"

220 Phase II

48 Phase III

"M"32

Commercial

Delivered in 2020.7-2021.6

A dominant leader in China chemistry-based CRDMO market

2020 Chemistry Based Revenue

(¥ Million RMB)

9,531

WuXi Chemistry

Competitor 1

Competitor 2

Competitor 3

Competitor 4

Source: companies annual reports and investor analysis report

15 sites across the globe continue to expand

China

Shanghai Waigaoqiao

Shanghai Zhangjiang

Tianjin

R D M

R

R

Shanghai Jinshan

Changzhou, Jiangsu

Changshu, Jiangsu

D M

D M

M

United States

San Francisco, CA

San Diego, CA

Middletown, DE

Wuhan, Hubei

Chengdu, Sichuan

R

R

Taixing, Jiangsu

Wuxi city, Jiangsu

M

D M

Switzerland

Couvet, Neuchâtel

Qidong, Jiangsu

R

R

Research

7

D Development 5

M Manufacturing 9

RD MMM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 20:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Industry Trend and Company Strategy
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Financial Performance
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Chemistry
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Biology
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Testing
PU
08/13WUXI APPTEC : H1 Profit Surges 56% on Strong Revenue
MT
08/12WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Announces Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June..
CI
08/12WUXI APPTEC : Reports Strong 2021 Interim Results
PU
08/03WUXI APPTEC : STA Completes Acquisition of Bristol Myers Squibb Manufacturing Fa..
PU
07/26WUXI APPTEC : Inside information - proposed disposal of a shares by a shareholde..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 600 M 3 490 M 3 490 M
Net income 2021 4 418 M 682 M 682 M
Net cash 2021 9 114 M 1 407 M 1 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,4x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 388 B 59 887 M 59 882 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 28 542
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 132,38 CNY
Average target price 185,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min Zhang Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Qing Yang Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Ge Li Chairman & President
Ellis Chu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Harry He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.17.92%59 405
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.01%90 588
BIONTECH SE351.67%88 928
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.67%69 653
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.49%51 816
GENMAB A/S21.60%30 933