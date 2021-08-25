WuXi AppTec : Investor Day - WuXi Chemistry
WuXi Chemistry - leading a new era of CRDMO
3 Established Global Brands
IDSU
CSU
STA
(International Discovery Service Unit)
(Chemistry Service Unit)
(CDMO/CMO subsidiary of WXAT)
Unique CRDMO Model Captures Entire Value Chain
CDMO
CMO
CRO
Target
Commercial
Hit
Lead
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
to Hit
to Lead
to PCC
Manufacturing
Global Platform, Global Talents
employees
global sites
clients worldwide
2021 H1
Rich CRDMO pipeline drives sustainable high growth
"R"
274,212
2020.7 - 2021.6
Individually synthesized
compounds
1,113 Preclinical & Phase I
48 Phase III
"M"
32
Commercial
Delivered in 2020.7-2021.6
A dominant leader in China chemistry-based CRDMO market
2020 Chemistry Based Revenue
(¥ Million RMB)
9,531
WuXi Chemistry
Competitor 1
Competitor 2
Competitor 3
Competitor 4
Source: companies annual reports and investor analysis report
15 sites across the globe continue to expand
China
Shanghai Waigaoqiao
Shanghai Zhangjiang
Tianjin
R D M
R
R
Shanghai Jinshan
Changzhou, Jiangsu
Changshu, Jiangsu
D M
D M
M
United States
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
Middletown, DE
Wuhan, Hubei
Chengdu, Sichuan
R
R
Taixing, Jiangsu
Wuxi city, Jiangsu
M
D M
Switzerland
Couvet, Neuchâtel
Qidong, Jiangsu
R
D Development 5
M Manufacturing 9
