WuXi AppTec : Investor Day - WuXi Testing

Financials CNY USD Sales 2021 22 600 M 3 490 M 3 490 M Net income 2021 4 418 M 682 M 682 M Net cash 2021 9 114 M 1 407 M 1 407 M P/E ratio 2021 86,4x Yield 2021 0,30% Capitalization 388 B 59 887 M 59 882 M EV / Sales 2021 16,8x EV / Sales 2022 12,7x Nbr of Employees 28 542 Free-Float 56,8% Chart WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 21 Last Close Price 132,38 CNY Average target price 185,83 CNY Spread / Average Target 40,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Min Zhang Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer Qing Yang Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP Ge Li Chairman & President Ellis Chu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Harry He Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 17.92% 59 405 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 24.01% 90 588 BIONTECH SE 351.67% 88 928 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 38.67% 69 653 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -15.49% 51 816 GENMAB A/S 21.60% 30 933