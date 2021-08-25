WuXi AppTec : Investor Day - WuXi Testing

WuXi Testing:
End-to-End Testing Platform
Dr. Steve Yang
Co-CEO
WuXi Testing: C"T"DMO Platform for All Modalities
Small Molecule
Biologics, Cell / Gene Therapy
WuXi Chemistry & WuXi Biologics
|
Pre-Clinical Testing
|
WuXi
|
|
Testing
|
Clinical Testing
|
Commercial
Clinical
-
WIND
-
DMPK
-
Toxicology
-
Bioanalysis
-
Medical Device Testing
-
Clinical CRO
-
Clinical SMO
Strong Synergy with WuXi Chemistry and WuXi Biologics
|
Client Number Overlap between
|
IND Number Overlap between
|
WuXi Chemistry and WuXi Testing
|
WuXi Biologics and WuXi Testing
|
|
|
|
WuXi
|
WuXi
|
Testing
|
Biologics
|
WuXi Testing: Enable Faster Value Creation for Customers
|
PCC
|
IND
|
|
POC
|
|
NDA
|
Approval
|
|
Preclinical
|
Early Clinical
|
Late Clinical
|
|
Regulatory
|
|
|
|
Enable faster project progression
|
|
|
|
|
|
and value creation
|
|
|
|
|
|
from pre-clinical to POC and NDA
|
|
|
|
PCC
|
IND
|
POC
|
|
NDA
|
Approval
|
|
Preclinical
|
|
Early Clinical
|
Late Clinical
|
Regulatory
CRO
Preclinical
SMO
WuXi Testing: Leadership Team
|
Xu Hui
|
Jin Yi
|
Bill Harrison
|
Shen Liang
|
Shi Jing
|
VP, Head of Operation &
|
VP, Head of PM & RA
|
VP, Head of Toxicology
|
VP, Head of DMPK
|
VP, Head of Bioanalytical
|
Domestic BD
|
Chief Scientific Toxicologist
|
|
|
Service
Steve Yang
Co-CEO
Head of WuXi Testing
|
Ed Amat
|
LAN LI
|
Johnathan Lee
|
Reako Ren
|
Michael Hui
|
Mike McGrew
|
VP, Head of Int'l BD
|
VP, Head of CL
|
VP, Head of WuXi Clinical
|
VP, Head of SMO
|
VP, Head of QA
|
VP, Head of Medical Device
