  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    603259   CNE1000031K4

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/25
132.38 CNY   +1.15%
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Industry Trend and Company Strategy
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - Financial Performance
PU
04:31pWUXI APPTEC : Investor Day - WuXi Chemistry
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WuXi AppTec : Investor Day - WuXi Testing

08/25/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
WuXi Testing:

End-to-End Testing Platform

Dr. Steve Yang

Co-CEO

WuXi Testing: C"T"DMO Platform for All Modalities

Discovery

Pre-Clinical

Small Molecule

Biologics, Cell / Gene Therapy

WuXi Chemistry & WuXi Biologics

Pre-Clinical Testing

WuXi

Testing

Clinical Testing

Commercial

Clinical

  • WIND
  • DMPK
  • Toxicology
  • Bioanalysis
  • Medical Device Testing
  • Clinical CRO
  • Clinical SMO

Strong Synergy with WuXi Chemistry and WuXi Biologics

Client Number Overlap between

IND Number Overlap between

WuXi Chemistry and WuXi Testing

WuXi Biologics and WuXi Testing

50%

1500+

200

66

600+

WuXi

Chemistry

Client No.

WuXi

WuXi

Testing

Biologics

IND No.

WuXi

Testing

WuXi Testing: Enable Faster Value Creation for Customers

PCC

IND

POC

NDA

Approval

Preclinical

Early Clinical

Late Clinical

Regulatory

Enable faster project progression

and value creation

from pre-clinical to POC and NDA

PCC

IND

POC

NDA

Approval

Preclinical

Early Clinical

Late Clinical

Regulatory

CRO

Preclinical

SMO

WuXi Testing: Leadership Team

Xu Hui

Jin Yi

Bill Harrison

Shen Liang

Shi Jing

VP, Head of Operation &

VP, Head of PM & RA

VP, Head of Toxicology

VP, Head of DMPK

VP, Head of Bioanalytical

Domestic BD

Chief Scientific Toxicologist

Service

Steve Yang

Co-CEO

Head of WuXi Testing

Ed Amat

LAN LI

Johnathan Lee

Reako Ren

Michael Hui

Mike McGrew

VP, Head of Int'l BD

VP, Head of CL

VP, Head of WuXi Clinical

VP, Head of SMO

VP, Head of QA

VP, Head of Medical Device

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 20:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 600 M 3 490 M 3 490 M
Net income 2021 4 418 M 682 M 682 M
Net cash 2021 9 114 M 1 407 M 1 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,4x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 388 B 59 887 M 59 882 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 28 542
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 132,38 CNY
Average target price 185,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min Zhang Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Qing Yang Co-CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Ge Li Chairman & President
Ellis Chu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Harry He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.17.92%59 405
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.01%90 588
BIONTECH SE351.67%88 928
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.67%69 653
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.49%51 816
GENMAB A/S21.60%30 933